This Is the Exact Wallpaper Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Use in Their Home—and We Found It for 30% Off

With the holidays and colder weather knocking on our doorsteps, all signs point toward spending more time indoors. Before the season kicks into high gear, though, you might want to consider giving your home a little facelift—starting with design inspo from a favorite celebrity couple, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel.

The pair bought a 1938 house together in May 2020, and since then, they’ve renovated the property with their signature playful, eclectic style. You won’t find minimalism or run-of-the-mill decor choices in a single square inch of their property—especially not in their cozy breakfast nook, where they made a design decision that’s as bold and fun as it is replicable.

Yep, we’re talking about wallpaper. It’s not just any wallpaper, though (would you expect it to be with this duo?); the Property Brothers star and the multi-talented actress donned the walls in their casual dining area with the Clementine Sprigs-Silver Sage wallpaper from Spoonflower. The bright citrus print, which also appears in fabric form on their chairs, plays foil to the mint green sofa and the house’s wood architecture.

Clementine Sprigs-Silver Sage Wallpaper, Spoonflower

If you've been toying with the idea of adding color, pattern, and personality to your own abode—and Scott and Deschanel's home has finally convinced you—Spoonflower offers Peel and Stick Wallpaper in various designs. The orchard-inspired print and other charming, whimsical wallpapers include gold magnolias, William Morris adaptations, patchwork dogs, bees and lemons… no matter your style preference, there's something for everyone and every room.

While the new DIY-friendly wallpaper only launched at the end of July, it’s since become the company’s best-selling product. Self-adhesive wallpaper, as opposed to traditional, is an easy way to add an accent wall, update an otherwise sparse hallway, brighten up a bookcase, or revive that dull kitchen in your rental apartment. Whenever you move or simply change your mind, you can peel the wallpaper off, leaving behind the original look sans residue.

Spoonflower

Bees & Lemons Wallpaper, Spoonflower

Considering the quick rise in the popularity of Spoonflower’s Peel and Stick Wallpaper, it should come as no surprise that Scott and Deschanel aren’t the only television stars who have appeared alongside the brand’s products. Spoonflower’s wallpaper is found in several places on set of the Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias.” If you’ve seen at least one episode (or, more likely, binged both seasons), you may have spotted the Spoonflower prints on the walls of Dana Sue’s home and restaurant.

Spoonflower's Holiday Shop offers festive fabrics, Christmas Tree placemats, Fair Isle throw pillows, and other seasonal decor items.



