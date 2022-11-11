This Is the Exact Wallpaper Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Use in Their Home—and We Found It for 30% Off

We’re taking all the design cues from the creative couple.

By Lydia Mansel
Published on November 11, 2022 04:00AM EST

Photo:

Getty Images / Spoonflower

With the holidays and colder weather knocking on our doorsteps, all signs point toward spending more time indoors. Before the season kicks into high gear, though, you might want to consider giving your home a little facelift—starting with design inspo from a favorite celebrity couple, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

The pair bought a 1938 house together in May 2020, and since then, they’ve renovated the property with their signature playful, eclectic style. You won’t find minimalism or run-of-the-mill decor choices in a single square inch of their property—especially not in their cozy breakfast nook, where they made a design decision that’s as bold and fun as it is replicable. 

Yep, we’re talking about wallpaper. It’s not just any wallpaper, though (would you expect it to be with this duo?); the Property Brothers star and the multi-talented actress donned the walls in their casual dining area with the Clementine Sprigs-Silver Sage wallpaper from Spoonflower. The bright citrus print, which also appears in fabric form on their chairs, plays foil to the mint green sofa and the house’s wood architecture.

clementine sprigs-silver sage Wallpaper bycrystal_walen

Buy It: Clementine Sprigs-Silver Sage Wallpaper, from $84 (was from $119), Spoonflower

If you’ve been toying with the idea of adding color, pattern, and personality to your own abode—and Scott and Deschanel’s home has finally convinced you—we have some amazing news for both you and your decoration budget. Today only, Spoonflower is running a sitewide sale in honor of Singles Day with 30 percent off everything, including the brand’s Peel and Stick Wallpaper. So if you want to embellish your home à la Zooey and Jonathan (and pair your accent with matching dining accessories, this is the perfect opportunity to snag the orchard-inspired print or any of the other charming, whimsical wallpapers. Gold magnolias, William Morris adaptations, patchwork dogs, bees and lemons… no matter your style preference, there’s something for everyone and every room. 

While the new DIY-friendly wallpaper only launched at the end of July, it’s since become the company’s best-selling product. Self-adhesive wallpaper, as opposed to traditional, is an easy way to add an accent wall, update an otherwise sparse hallway, brighten up a bookcase, or revive that dull kitchen in your rental apartment. Whenever you move or simply change your mind, you can peel the wallpaper off, leaving behind the original look sans residue. 

Bees & Lemons - Large - Blue (original colors) Wallpaper byfernlesliestudio

Spoonflower

Buy It: Bees & Lemons Wallpaper, from $84 (was from $119), Spoonflower

Considering the quick rise in the popularity of Spoonflower’s Peel and Stick Wallpaper, it should come as no surprise that Scott and Deschanel aren’t the only television stars who have appeared alongside the brand’s products. Spoonflower’s wallpaper is found in several places on set of the Netflix show “Sweet Magnolias.” If you’ve seen at least one episode (or, more likely, binged both seasons), you may have spotted the Spoonflower prints on the walls of Dana Sue’s home and restaurant.

Even if you’re not looking to add wallpaper to your home, you’ll still want to peek at Spoonflower’s Holiday Shop during the sale. From festive fabrics to Christmas Tree placemats and Fair Isle throw pillows, you’ll find everything you need to bring the joy of the season into your home’s decor — all for 30 percent off. 

Shop some of our favorite picks during Spoonflower’s one-day-only savings event below.

Fanpalm Origami N1 Wallpaper

Fanpalm Origami N1 (navy) Wallpaper byhelenpdesigns

Buy It: from $84 (was from $119), Spoonflower

 Wild Flowers Botanical Neutral Medium Wallpaper

Wild flowers botanical Neutral Medium Wallpaper byninola-design

Buy It: $84 (was $449), Spoonflower 

Cottage Christmas Trees in Green Wallpaper

Cottage Christmas Trees in Green Wallpaper bykellylollar

Buy It: from $84 (was from $119), Spoonflower

 Big Poppies Blush Throw Blanket

Big Poppies - Blush Throw Blanket byjillbyers

Buy It: $97 (was $139), Spoonflower

Cheetahs 24" Throw Blanket

CHEETAHS 24" Throw Blanket bynadinewestcott

Buy It: $97 (was $139), Spoonflower

 Midcentury Sunflowers Placemats 

midcentury sunflowers Placemats byottomanbrim

Buy It: $21 (was $29), Spoonflower

Indigo Blue Painted Chevron Herringbone Dinner Napkins

Inidgo Blue Painted Chevron Herringbone Dinner Napkins byerin__kendal

Buy It: $21 (was $29), Spoonflower

 Fable Floral Square Throw Pillow Cover

Fable Floral (teal) JUMBO Square Throw Pillow Cover bynouveau_bohemian

Buy It: $28 (was $39), Spoonflower

