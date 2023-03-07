The Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Say Changed Their Life Is Now 84% Off at Amazon

Save a whopping $590 on this spring cleaning essential.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on March 7, 2023 04:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo:

Amazon

Cleaning your home can be stressful, and dragging a heavy upright vacuum all around your home doesn't help the feeling. The chore can seem all-consuming when you add a 15-pound essential device into the mix. It might be time to look into a better alternative that is lightweight and doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Amazon shoppers have found everything they've been looking for to get a head start on spring cleaning in the ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

This compact stick vacuum would normally cost $700, but by combining the 79% off sale with the $40 on-page coupon, you can save an incredible $450 and grab it for just $150 instead. The ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner utilizes an upgraded brushless motor with 80,000 RPM (revolutions per minute) and 20 kPa (kilopascal) suction power that can effectively collect dust, pet hair, and debris from hard floors and carpets. The steady 250W high-power output delivers 30 minutes of runtime between charges on the detachable battery.

Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with coupon (was $700), Amazon

You won't have to worry about dust bunnies hiding in dark corners of your home with the ZockerVacuum's LED headlights. The device's high-efficiency, five-stage HEPA filter captures and eliminates 99.99% of microscopic pollutants and can be hand-washed after each use. Using the .8-liter dust cup's one-touch button mechanism, you can swiftly dump debris into the garbage can and move on to the next room.

Shoppers have raved about the exceptional lightness and maneuverability of the ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. One five-star reviewer noted, "I love how easy it is to pick up and go." Their curious 2-year-old also enjoyed using the vacuum without any hassle. "It's lightweight enough that he can handle it. I am so pleased with this product that I even bought one for my mother-in-law for Christmas."

A second customer called the device "life-changing" when dealing with pet hair. "I have a dog who sheds a lot and lugging around a big vacuum was so much more work. This vacuum is so lightweight and the battery life is really good. I use it daily and have to charge about every week and a half."

Streamline your cleaning routine and tackle daily messes with ease using the ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Drew Barrymore x Grove Collaborative Fresh Horizons collection launch
Drew Barrymore Just Launched a Collection with Grove Collaborative
drawers with dividers and utensils
How to Organize a Utensil Drawer
Products from the Spring 2023 Dave and Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection
Our New Spring Collection with Dave and Jenny Marrs Is Here
Related Articles
MAMVN Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo TOUT
Deal Alert! Amazon Slashed the Price of This Robot Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop by 74%
whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
You Can Score This Cordless Stick Vacuum with 2,800+ Perfect Ratings for $270 Off Right Now
LG CordZero Auto-Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Tower
The 11 Best Stick Vacuums of 2023 for Sucking Up Dirt, Hair, and Crumbs in Every Corner of Your Home
Best Vacuum Deals Presidents Day Tout
The 23 Best Vacuum Deals to Shop This Presidents’ Day at Amazon—Up to 75% Off
upright vacuums on blue background
Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Upright Vacuums—Here Are the 7 Best Deals Starting at $63
The Best HEPA Vacuums for Tackling Dust, Pollen, and Bacteria in Your Home
The 9 Best HEPA Vacuums for 2023 for Tackling Dust, Pollen, and Bacteria in Your Home
The Best Vacuums for Tile Floors
The 9 Best Vacuums for Tile Floors of 2023
Best Vacuums
The 8 Best Vacuums of 2023 for Cleaning Carpet, Rugs, and Hard Floors
Four of the best vacuums for removing pet hair in a living room with a dog
We Tested 37 of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, And These 8 Are a Lifesaver for Dog and Cat Owners
eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 tout
This Editor-Loved Handheld Vacuum Is ‘Perfect’ for Crumbs, Cat Litter, and Other Small Messes
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,
Shoppers Say This Is the ‘Best Vacuum Cleaner’ They’ve Ever Bought—and It’s $640 Off at Amazon
Best Car Vacuums
The 7 Best Car Vacuums of 2023, According to Lab Testing
Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals Roundup
Sale Alert! Amazon Slashed Vacuum Prices for Cyber Monday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop
Best Wet Dry Vacs
The 8 Best Wet/Dry Vacs of 2023 to Buy, According to Testing
EyeVac Home Touchless Stationary Vacuum
Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Touchless Stationary Vacuum Makes Cleaning Up Pet Hair and Dirt 'a Breeze'
inse-cordless-vacuum-cleaner
Vacuums Are Already Up to 82% Off Ahead of Black Friday—and These Are the Best Ones to Shop