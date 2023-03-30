If you're familiar with astrology, you may have wondered if there's a best recipe for your zodiac sign. Although your personality, habits, and preferences develop far later, you’re born with a set of traits and assigned features: eye color, fingerprints, smile, birthstone, birth month flower, and astrological sign. While some might see that last detail as a bit of a stretch, many people believe that their zodiac sign, or “sun sign” can have a dominant influence on a personality, and a strong influence on our food and digestive preferences. For this reason, some astrologers believe it’s possible to view zodiac signs as food or eating patterns.

“On top of the sun sign, each individual has a unique birth chart,” explains Priscila Lima de Charbonnierés, a London, England-based life coach, astrologist, and founder of the wellness and astrology app Soulloop. “The birth chart is a complex blueprint of a person, and can offer insight into our food preferences, among other details. The energies of the planets and signs most significant in your chart impact the foods you gravitate to, how you nourish yourself and experience satisfaction and fulfillment.”

Read on to learn your zodiac sign as food, or in other words, the dish that’s written in the stars for you. Then discover what ingredients and cuisines to potentially eat more (or less) of, based on your astrology.

Each of the Zodiac Signs As Food

We asked Charbonnierés to explain more for each astrological sign, then had her select a specific dish that can act as a symbol for each.

Aquarius (January 20–February 18): Sweet Potato Soup

One of the air signs, people born under Aquarius are generally independent, original, and open-minded. Aquarius usually feel best eating foods that are easily digestible, but that are perked up with more experimental and unusual flavors and ingredients. “A vegetarian diet with simple carbs, steamed vegetables, and soups can provide comfortable digestion for Aquarius,” Charbonnierés says.

Your zodiac sign as food: Try warmly-spiced Curried Sweet Potato Soup, chipotle in adobo-scented Sweet Potato Soup and Kale Chips, or our Thai-inspired Red Curry-Lime Sweet Potato Soup.

Pisces (February 19–March 20): Sushi

Water sign Pisces are often intuitive, empathic, and boundless, Charbonnierés explains. A Mediterranean diet and Japanese cuisine can be just the ticket for Pisces’ energy. “Olive oil, vegetables, salads, and seafood aid in Pisces’ healthy digestion and pleasurable dining,” she says.

Your zodiac sign as food: For a restaurant-like experience, create your own California Sushi Roll or Watermelon Tuna Pork Bowl, or try something more fusion-style with a DIY Sushirito.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Beet Salad

Aries fall under the fire element, and are usually spontaneous, bold, and energetic, Charbonnierés says. Many times, Aries gravitate toward bitter and spicy fare, leafy greens, beets, and other red vegetables, she adds. Caffeine, cocoa, and black tea tend to clash with members of this sign, though.

Your zodiac sign as food: Dig into Cranberry and Beet Panzanella, Beet and Lentil Salad, or Beet Salad with Goat Cheese and Walnuts; just add protein to make it a meal.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Pesto Pasta

Those born under Taurus, an earth element, are steady, reliable, and sensual, Charbonnierés says. Carbohydrates, citrus fruits, and raw foods harmonize the energy of Taurus, she explains. Italian cuisine is a “winning” option for Taurus, according to Charbonnierés, since pleasure is a priority (and many Italian recipes are rich in carbs and comforting).

Your zodiac sign as food: Sneak in a few sources of veggies in our Pesto Pasta with Charred Radicchio, or lean into that raw food detail by tossing fresh arugula into this Italian Pesto Pasta Salad. For a hearty yet healthy meal prep option, consider Pesto Penne with Deli-Roasted Chicken.

Gemini (May 21–June 21): Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

Air sign Geminis are generally versatile, adaptable, and communicative, Charbonnierés says. Geminis gravitate toward a diversity of flavors, along with sandwiches, Asian food, and any dishes that can be made and enjoyed quickly. Stock up on nuts and seeds to keep energy levels strong, she suggests.

Your zodiac sign as food: Whip up a classic sandwich with your favorite nut butter and jam, kick off the day with Peanut Butter and Fruit Quinoa instead of oatmeal, or enjoy PB&J Smoothies or Peanut Butter and Jelly Banana Bread for a star-aligned snack option.

Cancer (June 22–July 22): Green Smoothie

Cancers, one of the water signs, are often warm, nurturing, and sentimental. “Leafy vegetables and herbs with a salty taste enhance the energy of Cancer,” Charbonnierés says. In particular, celery, kale, lettuce, and spinach are ideal choices, she clarifies. Beyond the veggies, “any kind of comfort food and slow cooking will bring peace, calm, and good health to those with Cancer placements.”

Your zodiac sign as food: Power up with Pineapple-Spinach Smoothies, Spring Green Smoothies, or spoon with a Tropical Fruit Smoothie Bowl.

Leo (July 23–August 22): Tandoori Chicken

One of the fire signs, Leos are charismatic, inspiring, and passionate, and those traits translate into some distinct culinary cravings. Leos often love pungent tastes, including those found in onions, garlic, ginger, and radishes, according to Charbonnierés, so a Middle Eastern or Moroccan diet is a natural fit. This is especially true for “roasted and oven dishes made with light and energizing ingredients,” she says.

Your zodiac sign as food: Feast on Tandoori Chicken Drumsticks and Roasted Red Onions, share Tandoori Chicken Wings at a gathering, or cozy up to this concept casserole-style in our Tandoori Spiced Chicken and Rice Bake.

Virgo (August 23–September 22): Paella

Detailed, caring, and attentive, Earth sign Virgos enjoy savoring a variety of flavors at once. “Tapas or paella can feel aligned to Virgo energy. The detailed and carefully curated selection of dishes will bring satisfaction and good health,” Charbonnierés says. As far as ingredients go, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese, cooked onions, and meat can work well with this energy.

Your zodiac sign as food: Impress with this Mixed Seafood Paella, or trim down on prep time but deliver similar flavors by way of our Weeknight Paella or Weeknight Chorizo and Shrimp Paella.

Libra (September 23–October 23): French Macarons

Balanced, stylish, and diplomatic, air sign Libras crave sophistication, richness, and balance. If Charbonnierés had to choose one cuisine that might meet its match in Leos, she says, “French is a natural choice for those with Libra placements.” Everything from carbohydrate-rich foods, to lighter, brighter, and herb-accented recipes will align, she adds.

Your zodiac sign as food: Ooh la la! You can’t go wrong with classic Macarons or Double-Almond Macarons. Or for a more beginner-friendly option, try our Easy Flower Macarons.

Scorpio (October 24–November 21): Chili

Water sign Scorpios are usually described as intense, magnetic, and emotional. “Rich dishes full of flavor and substance satiate Scorpio energy,” Charbonnierés says, including “meaty, dense food with creamy sauces, like barbecue and many traditional American dishes.” The more intense flavors the better, she adds, especially in relation to dark chocolate and red wine.

Your zodiac sign as food: Sneak some of that rich chocolate into Slow Cooker Chocolate Chili with Three Beans. Or try this hearty Texas Chuck Roast Chili or stick-to-your-ribs Beef and Bean Chili.

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21): Apple Pie

Members of this fire element are adventurous, free-spirited, and playful. That jolly nature comes out in their preferred flavors, Charbonnierés says. “Sweet is the taste associated with Saggitarius, from naturally-sweet foods like non-citrus fruits to indulgent desserts.” Unprocessed sources of sugar and healthy fats are a natural fit to help fuel Saggitarius’ full days.

Your zodiac sign as food: Omit the glaze, and Pie in an Apple is well-balanced enough to eat for breakfast. You’ll also be sweet on this unique and crowd-pleasing Apple Pie Pull-Apart Loaf. Or go back to basics for dessert with our Old-Fashioned Apple Pie.

Capricorn (December 22–January 19): Baked Beans

Earth sign Capricorns are reliable, determined, and enduring. Fiber-rich foods will help Capricorns feel vital, Charbonnierés says. While cucumber, blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, and flaxseed “are particularly nourishing and supportive for the sign,” she says, “traditional western dishes can warm the heart and belly of a Capricorn, too,” including pub food or classic home cooking.

Your zodiac sign as food: Channel those cozy home dinner vibes by pairing your main dish with our Best Baked Beans, Cheesy Italian Baked Beans, or Ancho-Brown Sugar Baked Beans.