Shopping Shoppers Call This Holiday Decor Organizer the 'Cadillac of Christmas Storage'—and It's on Sale Make holiday cleanup hassle-free. By Wendy Vazquez Published on December 30, 2022 11:00AM EST The holidays are nearly over, and if you haven't already started packing up your artificial tree for next year, the time is undoubtedly nearing. If you are still carefully wrapping each ornament in paper one by one, you may not be looking forward to the all-consuming task of securely storing your most cherished family adornments again. It's easier than ever to keep your precious holiday decor safe during the off-season with the Zober Two-in-One Christmas Ornament Storage Box. The 28 x 18 x 12.6-inch box is crafted from durable and breathable 600 denier oxford canvas with five sectional trays, each with 64 slots that hold 3-inch ornaments and nine slots for 4-inch ornaments. The sturdy compartments are adjustable, allowing you to make room for custom figurines and decorative accents. Use the two side-zip pockets and internal velcro pouch to keep your trimmings, lights, and other miscellaneous accessories organized. Right now, you can save 32% on the Zober Storage Box and get it for $44 at Amazon. Amazon Buy It: Zober Two-in-One Christmas Ornament Storage Box, $44 (was $65), Amazon Reviewers swear by the "Cadillac of Christmas storage" for its "heavy duty" design and "spacious" storage capabilities. One five-star reviewer wrote, "I no longer need to unwrap and wrap each ornament in paper towels. Every item has its own spot in the organizer, and it's easy to find what you're looking for." These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7 Another shopper highlighted the versatility of the top-selling holiday ornament storage box, praising the "modular ability of different ways to set up the ornament trays" as well as the "flexibility of the extra compartments," which were crucial to their storage needs. A third reviewer found the Zober box "worth the money" for safely storing their collection of "precious" and valuable ornaments. "I can hardly wait to decorate the tree next year because everything will be together in one bin!" Preserve your favorite Christmas decorations and make tearing down your festive trimmings a breeze with the Zober Two-in-One Christmas Ornament Storage Box.