This Best-Selling Towel Warmer Is the Winter Pampering Upgrade You Didn't Know You Needed

Nothing reminds you that you're in the middle of a frigid winter more than stepping out of a relaxing hot shower only to find yourself shivering as you reach for your room-temperature towel—which always seems so far away. Little self-care luxuries go a long way during the frosty season, and thousands of Amazon shoppers have found comfort from the cold in the Zadro Towel Warmer. And it’s finally back in stock after a weeks-long sellout. 

 The "necessary luxury" will instantly make your bathroom feel like a spa with fresh, warm towels on demand whenever you or a guest might need them. The best-selling towel warmer features a 12 x 12 x 21.5-inch bucket base design that can evenly heat up to two 40 x 70-inch towels. According to reviewers, the gadget can also function to effectively heat socks, blankets, robes, and pajamas in just minutes. Use the four timer settings to perfectly warm up your cozy basics for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes while you go about your day. You won't have to worry about accidentally leaving the device on for long periods either, thanks to its secure auto shut-off feature.

After refreshing their morning shower routine with a "little self-indulgence" before a workday, one shopper deemed it the "best gift" they splurged on themselves. With a barrel-style base big enough to fit your favorite fluffy towel and a robe, your post-showers just got a winter upgrade you never knew you needed. And with the gadget's "sleek," minimalist design, it won't clash with your current bathroom decor.

Raising the pampering bar, a second customer usually tosses in a dryer ball with scented oils in it “for a little extra goodness" while their towels warm up, lending to the spa-like experience. "I would buy it again in a heartbeat," they also attested.

The Zadro Towel Warmer is the best way to add a simple touch of well-deserved lavishness to your day or night. In light of the fact that it recently sold out, you'll want to hurry and grab it while you still can for $173 at Amazon.

