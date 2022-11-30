The Top Food Trends to Watch for in 2023, According to Yelp

It might have felt nearly impossible to keep up with all the food trends that went viral this year. From sipping on a negroni (sbagliato … with Prosecco in it) to designing butter boards, it felt like each week brought something new for foodies. And while we still have a few weeks left of 2022, it’s not too early to get curious about what the upcoming year will bring. Based on data and trend research from Yelp, these trends show that you can expect to see some exciting developments in the food space—along with cravings for nostalgia and comfort that have emerged as common themes the past few years. Here are the top 10 food trends people will be seeking out in 2023.

Yelp’s 2023 Top Food Trends

Michelagua

As we saw in 2022 with the Dirty Shirley, colorful, playful drinks are back and here to stay. Get ready to stock up on the ingredients to make a Michelagua—the alcohol-free version of the Michelada, a popular Mexican cocktail—in the coming year, including different fruit-based recipes like mango and pineapple.

Slushies

Whether we’re healing our inner child or simply trying to have more fun, it’s about to become totally acceptable to order a slushie from your favorite bar or restaurant: Searches for slushies are up 77%. If you want to be ahead of the curve, go for a frozen lemonade or glass of frosé the next time you go out.

Experimental Dining

Between the pandemic and months of lockdown (and movies like The Menu), people are searching for exciting and unique dining destinations to try. Priorities include good views, activities, and entertainment—specifically underwater restaurants and dinner theaters.

Pickle Flavors

If you’ve been a lover of Trader Joe’s Popcorn in a Pickle for a while now (we’re right there with you), this may not come as a shock to you. In 2023, you’ll be able to find all kinds of pickle-flavored products in the forms of snacks, entrees, and even ice cream. Use these pickling recipes to hop on the trend at home.

Oxtail

Don’t be afraid to indulge this next year—see what the hype around this decadent meat is about. Food trucks and festivals have catapulted it to the mainstream, and you’ll likely start to notice more entrees like oxtail stew on menus.

Dirty Sodas

If you could never get behind the healthy Coke that took over the Internet in 2022, you might be more interested in a dirty soda. The trend originates in Utah, and if you haven’t heard of it, it consists of soda, cream, and flavored syrup or some type of sweetener. There are basically endless ways to customize this sweet drink to your liking, and shops specializing in dirty soda are popping up in states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Arizona.

Hojicha Tea

With more people prioritizing healthy food and drink options, it’s not much of a surprise that tea trends year after year. Hojicha is a form of Japanese green tea (like matcha) and has a sweet flavor profile. While it’s an herbal tea, it also delivers a boost of caffeine. Look for it online or at your local tea shop.

Mocktails

You may have noticed that this list contains a few different alcohol-free beverages—and that’s a pattern that’s been popularizing throughout the past year. Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Blake Lively have launched their own mocktail brands, and it’s become more mainstream to follow the sober-curious movement. A mocktail helps those trying to cut back on drinking feel like they’re not missing out—and there are so many delicious options out there now, you might just find that you like the nonalcoholic options more.

The Suprême

Long lines have stretched outside of the Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in New York, with customers waiting hours to get their hands on The Suprême—a cream-filled croissant that looks as good as it tastes. The bakery’s Instagram now has over 130,000 followers, and they offer a variety of Suprême flavors, from pistachio to a seasonal bourbon maple nut.

Fast-Food Favorites

Nostalgia is a powerful emotion, and it’s making people crave the fast food they loved as kids more than ever before. Searches for fast food on Yelp were up 90%, and companies have added classics like the McRib and kids’ meals toys back to their menus. Keep an eye out for more throwback marketing and jingles from the ’80s in 2023.

