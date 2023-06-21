Is This the Year of the Nap Aesthetic?

Until the last few years, most people assumed that the daily grind of spending much of their time working in an office and commuting was just a byproduct of life in the modern world. With this lifestyle came the exhaustion of balancing a job with family commitments and social obligations, all while starved for time and sleep. But then the pandemic hit pause on our daily routines, and many of us were suddenly walking to work, in our living rooms, quite possibly while still in our pajamas.

Without commuting sucking up hours of the day or anywhere to pop out for lunch, we all had a little extra time on our hands and, well, we were already home—perhaps we could close their eyes for just a moment without anyone noticing?

If you’re like us, before you knew it, the illicit nap became one of the pandemic’s great pleasures.

But naps aren’t just enjoyable; they’re good for your physical and mental wellbeing. And, while we’ve begun to move on from much of the effects of the pandemic, people are taking the lessons they’ve learned about wellness and self-care and incorporating them into their lives and their houses. Just look at the rise of the wellness room, outdoor wellness spaces, and good-for-you features such as plunge pools for proof that people are taking their wellbeing more seriously than ever.

If you’re looking for more ways to have a home that supports rest and rejuvenation, we’d like to introduce you to the nap aesthetic. Read on for what this trend is and how you can implement its benefits in your home, whether you consider yourself a napper or not.

Anne Schlechter

What is the nap aesthetic, and why is it trending now?

While we’ve dubbed this trend the nap aesthetic, it really is about more than just snoozing: It’s about evoking a feeling of comfort. Whether you’re looking to get a little shut-eye, curl up with your favorite book on a rainy afternoon, or have a movie marathon with friends and family, the idea is to set up a cozy and nurturing spot no one wants to leave.

Creating a home that’s conducive to relaxing is the perfect antidote to modern life.

Our homes are our sanctuaries, and in order to create a restful and relaxing space, you can set up an environment that encourages taking a break from the world. The desire to feel at ease in your surroundings is universal, and we’re seeing this in many current trends, including cozy decor and grandpa chic.

And while we’re leaning into more comfort-oriented decor, it’s easy to understand the appeal of naps.

“Life is busy—notifications, news, and a nonstop stream of content. It gives people a nagging feeling we should always be doing and seeing more. Naps let us turn off the noise and rest. Something we all need. And naps are free,” says Bryan Simpson, co-founder and CEO of Big Blanket Co., who launched the world’s first 10-by-10-foot blanket.

James Nathan Schroder

How You Can Create a Nap-Worthy Spot in Your Home

When setting the stage for a nap-worthy space, the first order of business is to get a great spot to sit and relax. Whether you’re looking for a couch or a chair, comfort is first and foremost. Consider something oversized that really allows you to stretch out. This would also be a perfect time to invest in a recliner or at least get a nice ottoman so you can kick back.

Make sure you have multiple pillows, as well. Everyone likes something a little different, so purchase a few different shapes and sizes to ensure everyone has a pillow they love. Bonus, these pillows can also refresh the look of your space while providing a cushy spot to sprawl out.

And, of course, you need a plush blanket to keep things cozy.

“Blanket fights really are a universal problem,” Simpson says. If the whole family naps at the same time, be sure to have a blanket big enough to provide coverage for everyone.

Finally, don’t neglect your lighting scheme. While you don’t necessarily need blackout curtains for a quick afternoon nap, you don’t want to be under harsh lighting, either. Dimmers on overhead bulbs and a few soft glow lamps can set the scene for relaxation any time of day.