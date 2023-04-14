This Closet System Is the ‘Perfect Solution’ for Small Spaces—and It’s on Sale with a Double Discount

It’s all too easy to pile clothes, shoes, linens, and more into our closets and hide the mess behind a closed door. However, there’s nothing quite like a well-organized closet for a peaceful home and decluttered mind. The best closet systems organize your room no matter how big or small by smartly designating space for closet staples. The Xiofio 6-Tier Heavy Duty Garment Rack, for instance, has room for everything from dresses to luggage—and it’s on sale with a double discount.

The sturdy system is highly adjustable and can be utilized in an existing closet for smart storage, or transform a blank wall into a closet. The system comes with six wire shelves and two fixed wire baskets and measures 60.7 x 15.7 x 70.5 inches. Although a good-sized fixture, the garment rack’s wire framing makes it light, weighing in at only 30 pounds. But don’t be fooled—it can hold up to 720 pounds of clothing and accessories.

Amazon

Buy It: Xiofio 6-Tier Heavy Duty Garment Rack, $112 with coupon (was $170), Amazon

The garment rack is divided into three sections—a tall rack perfect for holding long dresses and coats, a middle section with two baskets and a short rack for shirts above it, and a third section divided by two racks for even more hanging space. The open area below the shelving unit is perfect for shoes, and the top of the system can hold boxes and luggage.

One five-star reviewer purchased the garment rack and said, “This product is the perfect solution in my closet.” They added, “I put this together in about an hour and a half by myself.” Another shopper attested to the unit’s surprisingly easy assembly noting, “You can assemble this with one person,” plus, there are “no screws,” making setup simple. They did suggest having a friend help you with assembly to make it even easier, however.

Organize your existing closet or create a brand new storage space with the Xiofio 6-Tier Heavy Duty Garment Rack on sale at Amazon. Just be sure to click the on-page coupon to get the full discount.

