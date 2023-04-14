This Closet System Is the ‘Perfect Solution’ for Small Spaces—and It’s on Sale with a Double Discount

Get the garment rack for $58 off.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on April 14, 2023 05:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Xiofio 6 Tiers Heavy Duty Garment Rack Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland

It’s all too easy to pile clothes, shoes, linens, and more into our closets and hide the mess behind a closed door. However, there’s nothing quite like a well-organized closet for a peaceful home and decluttered mind. The best closet systems organize your room no matter how big or small by smartly designating space for closet staples. The Xiofio 6-Tier Heavy Duty Garment Rack, for instance, has room for everything from dresses to luggage—and it’s on sale with a double discount.

The sturdy system is highly adjustable and can be utilized in an existing closet for smart storage, or transform a blank wall into a closet. The system comes with six wire shelves and two fixed wire baskets and measures  60.7 x 15.7 x 70.5 inches. Although a good-sized fixture, the garment rack’s wire framing makes it light, weighing in at only 30 pounds. But don’t be fooled—it can hold up to 720 pounds of clothing and accessories. 

Xiofio 6 Tiers Heavy Duty Garment Rack

Amazon

Buy It: Xiofio 6-Tier Heavy Duty Garment Rack, $112 with coupon (was $170), Amazon

The garment rack is divided into three sections—a tall rack perfect for holding long dresses and coats, a middle section with two baskets and a short rack for shirts above it, and a third section divided by two racks for even more hanging space. The open area below the shelving unit is perfect for shoes, and the top of the system can hold boxes and luggage.  

One five-star reviewer purchased the garment rack and said, “This product is the perfect solution in my closet.” They added,  “I put this together in about an hour and a half by myself.” Another shopper attested to the unit’s surprisingly easy assembly noting, “You can assemble this with one person,” plus, there are “no screws,” making setup simple. They did suggest having a friend help you with assembly to make it even easier, however.

Organize your existing closet or create a brand new storage space with the Xiofio 6-Tier Heavy Duty Garment Rack on sale at Amazon. Just be sure to click the on-page coupon to get the full discount.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Christopher Knight Home Kassi Fabric Accent Chair
The 26 Best Furniture Deals to Shop Before the Prime Early Access Sale Ends
Nicebay Handheld Vacuum Cordless Tout
This 'Pint-Sized Powerhouse' Vacuum That Sucks Up Everything Is Currently 70% Off at Amazon
Garden Kneeler Sale TOUT
This Clever Stool and Kneeler Is a Gardening ‘Game Changer’—and It’s on Sale for 43% Off
Related Articles
Amazon Pantry Organizers Tout
These 10 Under-$30 Amazon Pantry Organizers Will Instantly Streamline Your Kitchen
shoe closet organization shelves clothes heels
Our Best Closet Organization Ideas
pink organized closet open doors
13 Ways to Maximize Closet Space for More Storage
closet under stairs
11 Clever Design Ideas for Transforming Your Small Walk-In Closet
Commerce Photo Composite
The 11 Best Garage Storage Systems to Maximize Your Space in 2023
laundry room with tile floor
24 Laundry Room Storage Solutions to Freshen Up Your Space
walk in closet
14 Ways to Organize a Walk-In Closet
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Closet Systems of 2023 to Organize Clothes, Shoes, and More
organized kitchen pantry
38 Organization Tips for Every Room in Your Home
triangle storage area in wall
26 Kids' Storage Ideas to Control Clutter
Shoe storage closet
This Messy Primary Bedroom Closet Went from Overflowing to Organized
above view drawer organized shoes hats
How to Eliminate Clutter So You'll Love Your Space Again
Laundry Baskets
The 11 Best Laundry Baskets and Hampers, According to Testing
Coats Shoes Sunglasses Keys
Declutter Your Home Fast with These 15-Minute Organizing Tasks
blue theme pantry organization with shelves labels
38 Kitchen Organization Ideas to Declutter Your Space
Commerce Photo Composite
The 10 Best Shoe Racks in 2023 for Every Storage Situation