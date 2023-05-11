This Beautiful Wicker Bistro Set from BHG Is Nearly $100 Off at Walmart, Way Ahead of Memorial Day

Whether you’re trying to outfit your porch or you have extra room on your deck that’s ideal for dining al fresco, adding a table and chairs is always a welcomed idea. Now that outdoor season is back in full swing, you may have noticed there are thousands of dining sets to choose from. But we have to admit, we’re partial to this wicker three-piece set that’s currently $97 off at Walmart.



The Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Three-Piece Bistro Set includes a wicker table and two chairs that are ideal for porches, patios, and decks—big or small. Not only does the set come with everything you need to sit comfortably and enjoy your morning cup of coffee or afternoon lunch, but you’ll also find two fade-resistant and water-repellant cushions tucked inside, too.

Walmart

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Three-Piece Bistro Set, $247 (was $344), Walmart

The table and chairs all feature a brown steel frame that is finished with a powder coating that’s rust-, stain-, and peel-resistant. Each of the pieces are made with handwoven, all-weather wicker that’s safe to use outside no matter the season.

Note: The set does not arrive pre-assembled, but customers in the reviews confirm that assembly is quick and simple. Once the table is set up, it measures 26.38 x 26.38 inches and weighs 12.33 pounds. Each chair measures 25.2 x 26.38 x 31.1 inches and weighs 17.73 pounds, and is approved to support up to 225 pounds. The cushions, of course, don’t require any assembly. And the ease of owning the set only continues with its cleaning process: Simply wipe it down with soap and water.

Celebrate the warmest months of the year with a Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Bistro Set. While it’s on sale for just $247, scoop it up and make your time outside on your patio or in your garden even more enjoyable.