Williams Sonoma Has a Perfectly Nostalgic Snoopy-Inspired Easter Collection

This collection has it all, from tasty treats to adorable dinnerware featuring the classic Peanuts gang we know and love.

By
Emerson Latham
Published on March 28, 2023 05:38PM EDT

peanuts dinnerware set
Photo:

Williams Sonoma

Celebrate Easter with your favorites from the Peanuts gang with Williams Sonoma’s adorable Snoopy-inspired Easter line. Based on Charles M. Schulz’s popular comic strip characters, the collection allows anyone to bring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the rest of the well-known characters home through everything from tasty treats in the Easter basket to themed dinnerware at the dinner table. These items are a peek into the fun collection.

01 of 07

Papier-Mâché Snoopy Egg

peanuts easter egg

Williams Sonoma

This container gives the centuries-old European tradition of presenting candies in a papier-mâché egg a Snoopy-inspired twist. Open up the keepsake egg to find delicious sweet treats inside: cookies, jelly beans, chocolate, and more!

02 of 07

Peanuts Cookie Stamps

peanuts cookie stamp

Williams Sonoma

This one is for bakers and cookie lovers everywhere. Create charming treats with these stamps, which include 3 Snoopy designs and 1 Woodstock design. These cookie stamps are as easy to use as they are cute. Simply roll the dough out and press the silicone disc into it to create the design. Bake and enjoy!

03 of 07

Snoopy Coffee Mug

peanuts mug

Williams Sonoma

Happiness is a hot cup of coffee. Bring a smiling Snoopy pushing a wheelbarrow filled to the brim with Easter eggs to the breakfast table with you in the morning. Not only will the cup of joe keep you caffeinated, but the vessel will fill you with delight, too.

04 of 07

Tin of Peanut Butter Pretzel Bark

peanuts peanut bark

Williams Sonoma

Everyone’s favorite beagle sits atop his red dog house on this reusable tin that holds decadent peanut butter pretzel bark—puns intended. Inside you will find a dessert with layers of chocolate and peanut butter, topped with pretzels and confetti sprinkles: a treat that will cure a sweet tooth in just a bite.

05 of 07

Kids Dinnerware Set

peanuts dinnerware set

Williams Sonoma

Nothing will bring a smile to your child’s face like this charming fun-sized dinnerware set. Bring Snoopy in various Easter scenes with you to the dinner table this season. Complete with a kid-friendly plate, bowl, and tumbler, this set is made with melamine to resist scratching and shattering.

06 of 07

Peanuts Easter Apron

peanuts apron

Williams Sonoma

Try out some new spring recipes in the Peanuts Easter Apron. This apron features two front pockets, side ties, and an adjustable neck to allow you the perfect fit. Keeping you clean and looking festive, this is the perfect Easter apron.

07 of 07

Easter Cereal Bowls

peanuts bowls

Williams Sonoma

Enjoy your breakfast with the Peanuts gang. This glazed stoneware reveals a surprise in the bottom of the bowl once you have finished our cereal. Each bowl features a different Peanuts character at the bottom: Snoopy and Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Franklin, and Sally.

