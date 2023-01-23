Why Is My Garlic Fuzzy?

A fuzzy growth on your garlic doesn’t bode well for your cooking plans. Here’s what to know, including whether that garlic is OK to use.

By
Cori Sears
Cori is wearing a black shirt and jeans, holding a large cactus, and smiling in front of large cacti behind her.
Cori Sears
Cori Sears has several years of experience in the content creation and digital marketing space, with a fierce passion for houseplants and houseplant care. She covers news and trends for Better Homes & Gardens.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on January 23, 2023
Fuzzy garlic with mold
Photo:

Aninka Bongers-Sutherland / Getty Images | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

Garlic is one of the most universally beloved ingredients out there. Most home chefs have at least one head of garlic in their kitchen at all times, and garlic is used in a ton of different dishes, so it’s worth keeping around. Since garlic has a shelf life of up to six months (if properly stored), it’s easy to lose track of exactly how long you’ve had that garlic sitting in your pantry. So what should you do when you pull your garlic out and find that it is fuzzy? Is it still safe to eat? What should you do with garlic that has gone fuzzy? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why Garlic Gets Fuzzy

Unfortunately, that fuzzy growth you see on your garlic is a sign that your garlic has gone bad. Garlic that has been left for too long without being used can start to grow fuzzy patches of white or dark-colored mold and should be disposed of. Do not eat garlic that is showing signs of mold growth.

Other signs that your garlic has gone bad include mushy cloves or cloves that feel hollow and crunchy. Properly storing your garlic and using it in a timely manner are the two biggest ways to prevent garlic from going bad and growing mold.

head of garlic broken open into cloves
Jason Donnelly

How Long Does Garlic Last?

As long as it’s stored properly, unpeeled garlic can last up to six months. Once the cloves are unpeeled, they should be used within a week or two. (This goes for garlic you purchase pre-peeled, too: Use that garlic quickly!) Minced garlic usually won’t last longer than a day, unless it’s commercially packaged, since extra preservatives are usually added to extend the shelf life of pre-minced and jarred garlic.

'New York White' garlic in wicker basket

Marty Baldwin

Storing Garlic

To keep garlic fresh for as long as possible, it’s important that you store it properly. In its bulb form, garlic should be stored in a cool, dark place, like a pantry. Garlic bulbs need plenty of air circulation to stay fresh and should not be kept in airtight containers unless the cloves have been separated and peeled. Keep whole garlic bulbs in mesh bags, a basket, or a crate in your pantry or a dark cupboard.

If you have cloves that have already been peeled, you should store them in the fridge until you’re ready to use them. Wrap them in plastic wrap or place them in an airtight container or plastic bag for up to a week in the fridge. Garlic that has already been minced at home should be stored covered in olive oil in the fridge and will usually only last around 2 to 3 days.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
bowl of sour cream with mochi latkes
Can You Freeze Sour Cream?
creamed butter in a bowl with hand mixer
How to Make Butter Using Just One Ingredient
Cutting butter into flour
Test Your Knowledge with Our Guide to Cooking Terms and Definitions
closet shelving show organization and clothing
Our 30-Day Declutter Challenge Will Help You Tidy Your Home for Good
Saffron Threads
What Is Saffron and Why Is It So Expensive?
woman reaching in refrigerator
How Long Your Food Lasts in the Fridge or Freezer Without Power
The 8 Best Garlic Presses of 2022 That Deserve a Spot in Your Kitchen Drawer
The 8 Best Garlic Presses of 2023 That Deserve a Spot in Your Kitchen Drawer
Everyday Artisan Bread
How to Store Bread So It Stays Fresh as Long as Possible
a pile of flax seeds on a textured surface
The Must-Know Sign That Your Flaxseeds Have Gone Bad
'Russian Red' garlic
How to Grow Your Own Garlic for a Flavorful Backyard Harvest
bakery-bling-gingerbread-house-kit-tout
The 11 Best Gingerbread House Kits For The Whole Family To Enjoy
different types of pasta for freezing
Can You Freeze Cooked Pasta? Your Noodle Storage Questions, Answered
colorful Christmas tree in living room
How to Store a Christmas Tree Once the Holidays Are Over
The 8 Best Vacuum Sealers of 2022 for Keeping Your Food Fresher for Longer
The 8 Best Vacuum Sealers of 2023 for Keeping Your Food Fresher for Longer
slice and whole black truffles on wooden cutting board
What Are Truffle Mushrooms—and Why Are They So Expensive?
Best Gifts for New Homeowners
The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023