You Can Still Save With Your Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons—Here's Where

Bed Bath & Beyond may not be accepting their Big Blue coupons anymore—but these two retailers will.

By
Hollyanna McCollom
Headshot of Hollyanna McCollom
Hollyanna McCollom

Hollyanna McCollom is a writer and editor with more than 15 years of experience. As a freelance writer, she specializes in food, pop culture, wellness, DIY craft, and sustainable living. She is the author of the Moon Portland travel guide (now in its 4th edition) and previously served as editor-in-chief of PDX Magazine, as well as the editorial lead for several other small publications and projects.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on April 28, 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond with closing sales signs on windows
Photo:

Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty Images

If you’ve been following retail news, you’ve likely heard that Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close all of its 360 stores by June 30, 2023. On April 23, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after years of slowing sales and profit drops. The stores (including buybuy BABY) will remain open as the company winds down and feature closing sales, but in-store stock will be limited and shoppers will no longer be able to redeem their Bed Bath & Beyond coupons.

Since the announcement, many have been wondering what would become of the retailer’s emblematic 20% off coupons. You know the ones—those oversized blue mailers that showed up in your mailbox that usually ended up shoved in a drawer or clipped to your car visor for future savings on pillows or Instant Pots. For some time, these mailers were almost the entirety of Bed Bath & Beyond's marketing campaign. The virtues of the BB&B coupons have been celebrated on shows like Broad City and Sex and the City and glorified by celebrities like Kristin Bell, who confessed her obsession with the coupons on Conan O’Brien. Fortunately, for Bell and the rest of us, those coupons are still worth saving—but only for a limited time.

Big Lots announced on April 27, 2023, that they would honor those coupons (yes, even the expired ones) from now until May 7, 2023. If you bring one into any Big Lots location, you will receive 20% off your entire purchase of $50 or more.

"At Big Lots, our mission is to help people live big and save lots, which means we're always thinking of ways to step up and deliver even more value to consumers,” said Big Lots president and CEO Bruce Thorn in a statement. “For anyone who has missed their last opportunity to redeem one of these coupons, Big Lots is opening our doors to help you save on your entire purchase.”

On its website, The Container Store also vowed to honor the Big Blue coupons. "We're here for you and your college needs: For a limited time, bring in a competitor's blue coupon to any store for 20% off a single item," a notice at the top of the page reads. Between now and May 31, 2023, you can successfully use your coupon at any location.

Those who relied on Bed Bath & Beyond for college dorm shopping will be relieved to know that The Container Store aims to take its place. Beginning in May, the organization brand will start offering dorm essentials like coffee makers, fans, sleep machines, bedding, and table lamps alongside their storage solutions.

If you still have purchases you want to make at Bed Bath & Beyond, you have a small window of time, but all purchases will be final. Returns and exchanges will be accepted until May 24, but only for items purchased before April 22. Gift cards, gift certificates, and loyalty certificates can be used through May 8.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bed Bath & Beyond storefront
Bed Bath & Beyond Declares Bankruptcy, Plans to Close All Stores
bird feeder father's day gift
The 71 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023
Rearview shot of a young couple standing outside their new home
The Features that Make an Area Ideal for First-Time Home Buyers
One of the best French Door Refrigerators on a patterned background.
The 8 Best French Door Refrigerators of 2023 for Your Next Kitchen Upgrade
best flower delivery services
Get Fresh Bouquets with These Convenient Flower Delivery Services
Best Sheets, Tested and Reviewed
The 11 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
small living room, sofa, area rug
6 Ways to Properly Dispose of a Sofa
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 tout
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 from Washable Styles to Natural Fibers
The Best Cotton Sheets, According to Testing
The 8 Best Cotton Sheets of 2023, According to Testing
Amanda Barnes soft transitional living room
Soft Transitional Is the Biggest Decorating Style of the Year—Here’s Why
black text on pink background
16 International Women's Day Quotes That Will Empower You
woman writing in journal
Keeping a Garden Journal Will Help You Become a Better Gardener
Commerce Photo Composite
The 21 Best Hostess Gifts of 2023 That Are So Useful You’ll Want To Keep Them
One of the best thermostats on a patterned background.
The 8 Best Thermostats of 2023
placing orange in organized fridge
19 Household Items You Should Probably Throw Out Now
best solar companies in texas
8 Solar Companies We Recommend to Anyone Living in Texas