If you’ve been following retail news, you’ve likely heard that Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close all of its 360 stores by June 30, 2023. On April 23, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after years of slowing sales and profit drops. The stores (including buybuy BABY) will remain open as the company winds down and feature closing sales, but in-store stock will be limited and shoppers will no longer be able to redeem their Bed Bath & Beyond coupons.

Since the announcement, many have been wondering what would become of the retailer’s emblematic 20% off coupons. You know the ones—those oversized blue mailers that showed up in your mailbox that usually ended up shoved in a drawer or clipped to your car visor for future savings on pillows or Instant Pots. For some time, these mailers were almost the entirety of Bed Bath & Beyond's marketing campaign. The virtues of the BB&B coupons have been celebrated on shows like Broad City and Sex and the City and glorified by celebrities like Kristin Bell, who confessed her obsession with the coupons on Conan O’Brien. Fortunately, for Bell and the rest of us, those coupons are still worth saving—but only for a limited time.

Big Lots announced on April 27, 2023, that they would honor those coupons (yes, even the expired ones) from now until May 7, 2023. If you bring one into any Big Lots location, you will receive 20% off your entire purchase of $50 or more.

"At Big Lots, our mission is to help people live big and save lots, which means we're always thinking of ways to step up and deliver even more value to consumers,” said Big Lots president and CEO Bruce Thorn in a statement. “For anyone who has missed their last opportunity to redeem one of these coupons, Big Lots is opening our doors to help you save on your entire purchase.”

On its website, The Container Store also vowed to honor the Big Blue coupons. "We're here for you and your college needs: For a limited time, bring in a competitor's blue coupon to any store for 20% off a single item," a notice at the top of the page reads. Between now and May 31, 2023, you can successfully use your coupon at any location.

Those who relied on Bed Bath & Beyond for college dorm shopping will be relieved to know that The Container Store aims to take its place. Beginning in May, the organization brand will start offering dorm essentials like coffee makers, fans, sleep machines, bedding, and table lamps alongside their storage solutions.



If you still have purchases you want to make at Bed Bath & Beyond, you have a small window of time, but all purchases will be final. Returns and exchanges will be accepted until May 24, but only for items purchased before April 22. Gift cards, gift certificates, and loyalty certificates can be used through May 8.