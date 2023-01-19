You Can Score This Cordless Stick Vacuum with 2,800+ Perfect Ratings for $270 Off Right Now

It’s got a double discount thanks to an on-page coupon.

Published on January 19, 2023 11:30AM EST

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Pamela Jew

No matter the square footage of your home, dust and crumbs are inevitable. But keeping a debris-free space doesn’t have to be a huge chore—the best stick vacuums suck up dirt and pet hair effortlessly. A high-quality stick vacuum is a worthwhile investment to keep your space clean, and snagging one for hundreds of dollars off is even better.

For a limited time, you can buy the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has over 2,800 perfect ratings and more than 1,400 five-star reviews, at a double discount on Amazon. Originally $400, the vacuum is now on sale for 60% off, plus you can take another $30 off with a clickable on-page coupon—that means you’ll get the vacuum for only $130.

The four-in-one stick cleaner comes with a V-shaped roller brush that features a mix of different types of bristles, so it works well on both hardwood and carpet. With LED lighting, the electric floor brush makes it easy to see dust and pet hair even in dark corners and crevices, like under furniture. Unlike other brushes that can get tangled with hair, the multifunction brush helps prevent clogging, and the filter can easily be cleaned with water.

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Buy It: Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $130 with coupon (was $400); amazon.com

The stick vacuum is highly adjustable to tackle any type of mess that needs cleaning, with three suction modes—standard, medium, and max—that are quickly interchangeable. The lightest setting works well for light dust and pet hair, and the heaviest setting even suctions up chunky cat food pieces. Switch it to a handheld vacuum cleaner with the push of a button and clean everything from your car, furniture, keyboards, and even hard-to-reach places that tend to collect dust and cobwebs, like the corners of your ceiling. 

The versatility of the vacuum and easily transformable heads make it great for quick cleanup jobs. However, the stick vacuum’s 55-minute runtime gives you more than enough time to do a sweep of the house with one charge. 

Related: The 8 Best Vacuums of 2023 for Cleaning Carpet, Rugs, and Hard Floors

One customer who uses the stick vacuum for daily cleanup left a five-star review noting that its battery “lasts long enough to get [their] entire home.” They added,“It really sucks up all the dog hair, leaves, and dirt that my two dogs track in.”

Able to catch up to 99.99% of dust and debris, the vacuum has a four-layer filtration system with a HEPA filter. The wall-mounted design of the cordless vacuum means that storing the sleek device in between uses requires minimal storage space.

For an easy-to-use everyday vacuum, purchase the Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for only $130 after the double discount on Amazon. 

