Over the past few years, wellness has been on everyone’s mind, and we’ve begun practicing and encouraging good habits in all aspects of our lives. This appreciation for living well has even trickled down into interior design trends. Because wellness has become so woven into the way we live, many people want to access their favorite wellness activities at home, which has given rise to the wellness room: a dedicated space for enjoying the hobbies and activities that boost your mood and help you feel good.

According to data from expert services site Taskrabbit, people are increasingly requesting expert help for creating rooms oriented around wellness (physical and mental) in their homes, even specifically searching for help establishing music rooms, meditation spaces, libraries, and home gyms, to name a few specific spaces, and Taskrabbit bookings that mention wellness have increased by nearly 200%, the site reported in its 2022 Trend Report.

Wellness covers an extensive range of both physical and mental activities, from those more traditionally associated with health, like working out, to more lowkey stress relievers, like crafting, and the variety of uses for wellness rooms reflects that. Having a dedicated space to relax or create allows you to focus and be more fully present with your pastimes. So, if you have a hobby you love, you may want to consider adding a wellness room to enhance your enjoyment. Read on to learn all about the wellness room—plus how to incorporate one into your home.

What a Wellness Room Is, and Why They’re So Popular Right Now

Families are spending more time at home than ever before, and being able to do their favorite activities without leaving the house just makes sense. In a world where we work from home, why not work out from there, as well?

Wellness rooms can be about physical wellness, of course, but they also extend to mental wellness and can encompass anything that makes you feel better, so think beyond home gyms and consider what hobbies light you up. If they’re best done in their own area, they’re a good fit for a wellness room.

It may seem like an inefficient use of space to dedicate an entire room to your at-home yoga practice, but our increased awareness of how critical wellness is in balancing our lives makes a good case for making space (literally) for the activities that improve our lives.

“People are starting to realize the importance of prioritizing themselves physically and mentally,” says Nadia Murdock, a mindset and movement coach. “There is a stronger acknowledgment that taking care of yourself is not selfish; it’s necessary.”

Victoria Pearson

How You Can Add a Wellness Space to Your Home

Because a wellness space can be so many different things, Murdock recommends thinking on your goals when planning your retreat.

“First, you want to ask yourself what you hope to get out of the wellness room,” she says. “Do you just need a few moments to reset? Time to think? A private space to journal? Figuring out what you want to get out of the space will help you get the most out of it.”

Then, take inspiration from some of your favorite relaxation spots.

“If you have visited other wellness rooms, either in someone’s home or in the workplace, write down everything you enjoyed about the rooms you have visited,” Murdock says. “If you haven’t visited wellness rooms, start researching some ideas online for inspiration. I would also make a list of all the things that make you feel most at ease. Perhaps an essential oil diffuser is always buzzing in your home, or a cup of tea relaxes you instantly? Don’t rule anything out. It’s your space, and it should work for you.”

Once you know what you need and want out of your space, you’ll be well on your way to designing the perfect place to focus on your wellness goals.

Of course, not everyone has an entire room to dedicate to leisure activities, regardless of how much positive impact they have on your mood, but that doesn’t mean you can’t reap the benefits of the wellness room trend.

Even a tiny nook exclusively devoted to your hobbies can set the tone for a relaxing experience. Think about having a small corner with candles and relaxing artwork where you can unroll your yoga mat when you practice. Putting a beautifully styled desk into an empty hallway can carve a writing retreat out of underutilized space, and a reading nook can be set up almost anywhere. With the proper setup, even your bathroom can become a spa-like wellness space to decompress in at the end of the day.

