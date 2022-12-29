The Wellness Room Trend Creates Space for the Activities You Love Most

The wellness room—a room or corner of your home dedicated to the activities that help you feel your best—is a decor trend with a very positive impact.

By
Maggie Gillette
Headshot of Maggie Gillette
Maggie Gillette
Maggie Gillette is a Chicago-based freelance writer and expert covering lifestyle, home, and fashion for both print and digital media. After a successful career in fashion and events, Maggie now channels her lifelong passion for all things beautiful through her writing.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on December 29, 2022
low table and patterned curtains
Photo: Nicholas Johnson

Over the past few years, wellness has been on everyone’s mind, and we’ve begun practicing and encouraging good habits in all aspects of our lives. This appreciation for living well has even trickled down into interior design trends. Because wellness has become so woven into the way we live, many people want to access their favorite wellness activities at home, which has given rise to the wellness room: a dedicated space for enjoying the hobbies and activities that boost your mood and help you feel good.

According to data from expert services site Taskrabbit, people are increasingly requesting expert help for creating rooms oriented around wellness (physical and mental) in their homes, even specifically searching for help establishing music rooms, meditation spaces, libraries, and home gyms, to name a few specific spaces, and Taskrabbit bookings that mention wellness have increased by nearly 200%, the site reported in its 2022 Trend Report.

Wellness covers an extensive range of both physical and mental activities, from those more traditionally associated with health, like working out, to more lowkey stress relievers, like crafting, and the variety of uses for wellness rooms reflects that. Having a dedicated space to relax or create allows you to focus and be more fully present with your pastimes. So, if you have a hobby you love, you may want to consider adding a wellness room to enhance your enjoyment. Read on to learn all about the wellness room—plus how to incorporate one into your home.

What a Wellness Room Is, and Why They’re So Popular Right Now

Families are spending more time at home than ever before, and being able to do their favorite activities without leaving the house just makes sense. In a world where we work from home, why not work out from there, as well?

Wellness rooms can be about physical wellness, of course, but they also extend to mental wellness and can encompass anything that makes you feel better, so think beyond home gyms and consider what hobbies light you up. If they’re best done in their own area, they’re a good fit for a wellness room.

It may seem like an inefficient use of space to dedicate an entire room to your at-home yoga practice, but our increased awareness of how critical wellness is in balancing our lives makes a good case for making space (literally) for the activities that improve our lives.

“People are starting to realize the importance of prioritizing themselves physically and mentally,” says Nadia Murdock, a mindset and movement coach. “There is a stronger acknowledgment that taking care of yourself is not selfish; it’s necessary.”

Neutral living room with Scandinavian style
Victoria Pearson

How You Can Add a Wellness Space to Your Home

Because a wellness space can be so many different things, Murdock recommends thinking on your goals when planning your retreat.

“First, you want to ask yourself what you hope to get out of the wellness room,” she says. “Do you just need a few moments to reset? Time to think? A private space to journal? Figuring out what you want to get out of the space will help you get the most out of it.”

Then, take inspiration from some of your favorite relaxation spots.

“If you have visited other wellness rooms, either in someone’s home or in the workplace, write down everything you enjoyed about the rooms you have visited,” Murdock says. “If you haven’t visited wellness rooms, start researching some ideas online for inspiration. I would also make a list of all the things that make you feel most at ease. Perhaps an essential oil diffuser is always buzzing in your home, or a cup of tea relaxes you instantly? Don’t rule anything out. It’s your space, and it should work for you.”

Once you know what you need and want out of your space, you’ll be well on your way to designing the perfect place to focus on your wellness goals.

Of course, not everyone has an entire room to dedicate to leisure activities, regardless of how much positive impact they have on your mood, but that doesn’t mean you can’t reap the benefits of the wellness room trend.

Even a tiny nook exclusively devoted to your hobbies can set the tone for a relaxing experience. Think about having a small corner with candles and relaxing artwork where you can unroll your yoga mat when you practice. Putting a beautifully styled desk into an empty hallway can carve a writing retreat out of underutilized space, and a reading nook can be set up almost anywhere. With the proper setup, even your bathroom can become a spa-like wellness space to decompress in at the end of the day.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Archival articles and images from Better Homes & Gardens
100 Years of Real Estate and Homeownership, Through the Pages of BHG
Bedroom with large window and multiple pillows
15 Soothing Decorating Ideas to Help You Relax and Unwind at Home
The 8 Best Hot Tubs of 2022
The 8 Best Hot Tubs of 2022
simple coastal blue cream bedroom
4 Common Decorating Mistakes to Avoid, According to Interior Designers
Standing Fans
We Tested 31 of the Best Fans, and These 9 Are Actually Worth Purchasing
Good Morning Mulled Punch
People Are Trying Damp January as a Moderate Alternative to Dry January
Best Floor Mirrors
The 16 Best Floor Mirrors of 2022 for Your Home
earth tone living room with sectional
Super Comfy Decor Is the Cozy Approach to Decorating We Can All Appreciate
woman reading in pink sweater
15 Feel-Good New Year's Resolutions to Boost Your Body and Mind
organized kitchen pantry
38 Organization Tips for Every Room in Your Home
Best Garage Storage Systems
The 12 Best Garage Storage Systems to Maximize Your Space in 2023
workout area with patterned wallpaper and weight rack with exercise ball
How to Create a Workout Area in Any Room of Your Home
13-best-light-bulbs-of-2022-for-all-your-household-lighting-needs-tout
The 13 Best Light Bulbs of 2022 for All Your Household Lighting Needs
eclectic living room with striped black and white chairs
Oversize Furniture Is Taking Over Living Rooms Everywhere
Room with snake plants and hanging monstera
How Houseplants Can Help You Fight the Winter Blues
Bedroom with monogrammed pillows on bed and bird wall art
How to Make Monogrammed Decor Feel Thoroughly Modern (Yes, Really)