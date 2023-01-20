Decorating Welcome Spring Early with Target's New Threshold x Studio McGee Home Decor Collection Get bedding, kitchenware, and more starting at $10. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Photo: Target Even as my streets are blanketed with fresh white flurries, and I wrap myself tightly in a wool scarf, I'm dreaming of spring. Although we're still a few months away from the blooming season, it's never too early to embrace vernal delights. Lucky for us, Target's Threshold designed with Studio McGee Spring Collection is finally live and filled with dreamy home decor finds to seamlessly welcome spring into your home, no matter the weather outside. If you're ready to revamp your interiors to fit your bright and cheery mood and lift your home out of the winter blues, you've come to the right place. The pieces feel high-end but aren't accompanied by a hefty price tag, so you can easily swap in earthy palettes and textures while sticking to a budget. Refresh your space to create a modern farmhouse-style oasis with everything from kitchenware and bedding to outdoor rugs and lighting fixtures, with prices starting at $10. Our Favorite Threshold x Studio McGee Launch Finds Clarkdale Channel Tufted Ottoman with Wood Base, $100 Olive Leaf Arrangement, $35 Small Rounded Faux Shagreen Box, $15 Cast Metal Candle Tray Gold, $15 Round Ceramic Vase Green, $20 Long Wooden Bowl Brown, $40 Rattan Rectangle Woven Tray, $35 Wasatch Round Accent Table, $100 Ceramic Masala Rose Candle, $20 Oversized Oblong Boucle Woven Stripe Decorative Throw, $30 Medium Faux Wood Table Lamp, $45 Talbert Pillow Top Slipper Chair with Casters, $250 Rose Park Round Wood End Table, $110 Stoneware Salad Bowls, $16 Stainless Steel Cheese Knife Set Gold, $15 Braided Outdoor Rug with Fringe, From $80 Stoneware Beverage Pitcher, $10 Windowpane Knit Throw Blanket with Tassels, $30 Woven Check Wall Mirror, $80 To simplify your shopping process, we've sifted through all of the new items from the latest Threshold designed with Studio McGee collection to highlight the best pieces to give your home the seasonal update you've been looking forward to. Check out our selects below and get inspired for your living space's spring awakening. Target Olive Leaf Arrangement Freshen up your living room, halls, or entryway with lively spring greenery that no one will suspect is fake. This artificial olive plant is potted in a rustic-inspired ceramic vase that won't clash with your current decor. Buy It: Olive Leaf Arrangement, ($35, Target) Target Cast Metal Candle Tray Gold This cast metal tray's gold color feels luxe, but the weathered effect gives it an earthy edge. Set your favorite candle atop it, or use it as a decorative catch-all piece in your living room or bedroom room. Buy It: Cast Metal Candle Tray Gold, ($15, Target) Target Wasatch Round Accent Table This wood accent table can work as both a side table or nightstand, as a modern statement furnishing. Keep it near a bed or seating area to stash small items like remotes or magazines out of sight yet within reach. Buy It: Wasatch Round Accent Table, ($100, Target) Target Oversized Oblong Boucle Woven Stripe Decorative Throw Use this decorative pillow to tie together your sleeping or seating area. One shopper wrote that the neutral cushion was a "beautiful and comfortable accent piece" for their bedroom. Buy It: Oversized Oblong Boucle Woven Stripe Decorative Throw, ($30, Target) Target Stoneware Salad Bowls Ready for a subtle kitchen revamp? This four-piece set will add a dose of playful color and flair to your dining room. The bowls are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Buy It: Stoneware Salad Bowls, ($16, Target) Target Braided Outdoor Rug with Fringe Your patio deserves a little attention too. Spruce up your outdoor areas and complement them with this minimalist yet charming addition featuring knotted fringe accents. Choose between a 5 x 7 or 7 x 10 foot size to perfectly fit your space. Buy It: Braided Outdoor Rug with Fringe, (From $80, Target) Target Windowpane Knit Throw Blanket with Tassels No lounging area is complete without a soft and cozy throw. Shoppers can't get over the "beautiful tassel detailing" and textured window pane design in the chunky knit. Buy It: Windowpane Knit Throw Blanket with Tassels, ($30, Target) Browse the entire Threshold designed with Studio McGee line, only at Target.