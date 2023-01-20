Welcome Spring Early with Target's New Threshold x Studio McGee Home Decor Collection

Even as my streets are blanketed with fresh white flurries, and I wrap myself tightly in a wool scarf, I'm dreaming of spring. Although we're still a few months away from the blooming season, it's never too early to embrace vernal delights. Lucky for us, Target's Threshold designed with Studio McGee Spring Collection is finally live and filled with dreamy home decor finds to seamlessly welcome spring into your home, no matter the weather outside.

If you're ready to revamp your interiors to fit your bright and cheery mood and lift your home out of the winter blues, you've come to the right place. The pieces feel high-end but aren't accompanied by a hefty price tag, so you can easily swap in earthy palettes and textures while sticking to a budget.

Refresh your space to create a modern farmhouse-style oasis with everything from kitchenware and bedding to outdoor rugs and lighting fixtures, with prices starting at $10.

Our Favorite Threshold x Studio McGee Launch Finds

To simplify your shopping process, we've sifted through all of the new items from the latest Threshold designed with Studio McGee collection to highlight the best pieces to give your home the seasonal update you've been looking forward to. Check out our selects below and get inspired for your living space's spring awakening.

Target

Olive Leaf Arrangement

Freshen up your living room, halls, or entryway with lively spring greenery that no one will suspect is fake. This artificial olive plant is potted in a rustic-inspired ceramic vase that won't clash with your current decor.

Buy It: Olive Leaf Arrangement, ($35, Target)

Target

Cast Metal Candle Tray Gold

This cast metal tray's gold color feels luxe, but the weathered effect gives it an earthy edge. Set your favorite candle atop it, or use it as a decorative catch-all piece in your living room or bedroom room.

Buy It: Cast Metal Candle Tray Gold, ($15, Target)

Target

Wasatch Round Accent Table

This wood accent table can work as both a side table or nightstand, as a modern statement furnishing. Keep it near a bed or seating area to stash small items like remotes or magazines out of sight yet within reach.

Buy It: Wasatch Round Accent Table, ($100, Target)

Target

Oversized Oblong Boucle Woven Stripe Decorative Throw

Use this decorative pillow to tie together your sleeping or seating area. One shopper wrote that the neutral cushion was a "beautiful and comfortable accent piece" for their bedroom.

Buy It: Oversized Oblong Boucle Woven Stripe Decorative Throw, ($30, Target)

Target

Stoneware Salad Bowls

Ready for a subtle kitchen revamp? This four-piece set will add a dose of playful color and flair to your dining room. The bowls are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Buy It: Stoneware Salad Bowls, ($16, Target)

Target

Braided Outdoor Rug with Fringe

Your patio deserves a little attention too. Spruce up your outdoor areas and complement them with this minimalist yet charming addition featuring knotted fringe accents. Choose between a 5 x 7 or 7 x 10 foot size to perfectly fit your space.

Buy It: Braided Outdoor Rug with Fringe, (From $80, Target)

Target

Windowpane Knit Throw Blanket with Tassels

No lounging area is complete without a soft and cozy throw. Shoppers can't get over the "beautiful tassel detailing" and textured window pane design in the chunky knit.

Buy It: Windowpane Knit Throw Blanket with Tassels, ($30, Target)

Browse the entire Threshold designed with Studio McGee line, only at Target.