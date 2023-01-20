Welcome Spring Early with Target's New Threshold x Studio McGee Home Decor Collection

Get bedding, kitchenware, and more starting at $10.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on January 20, 2023 07:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Target Threshold Studio McGee Collection Tout
Photo:

Target

Even as my streets are blanketed with fresh white flurries, and I wrap myself tightly in a wool scarf, I'm dreaming of spring. Although we're still a few months away from the blooming season, it's never too early to embrace vernal delights. Lucky for us, Target's Threshold designed with Studio McGee Spring Collection is finally live and filled with dreamy home decor finds to seamlessly welcome spring into your home, no matter the weather outside.

If you're ready to revamp your interiors to fit your bright and cheery mood and lift your home out of the winter blues, you've come to the right place. The pieces feel high-end but aren't accompanied by a hefty price tag, so you can easily swap in earthy palettes and textures while sticking to a budget.

Refresh your space to create a modern farmhouse-style oasis with everything from kitchenware and bedding to outdoor rugs and lighting fixtures, with prices starting at $10.

Our Favorite Threshold x Studio McGee Launch Finds

To simplify your shopping process, we've sifted through all of the new items from the latest Threshold designed with Studio McGee collection to highlight the best pieces to give your home the seasonal update you've been looking forward to. Check out our selects below and get inspired for your living space's spring awakening.

Olive Leaf Arrangement - Thresholdâ¢ designed with Studio McGee

Target

Olive Leaf Arrangement

Freshen up your living room, halls, or entryway with lively spring greenery that no one will suspect is fake. This artificial olive plant is potted in a rustic-inspired ceramic vase that won't clash with your current decor.

Buy It: Olive Leaf Arrangement, ($35, Target)

Cast Metal Candle Tray Gold - Thresholdâ¢ designed with Studio McGee

Target

Cast Metal Candle Tray Gold

This cast metal tray's gold color feels luxe, but the weathered effect gives it an earthy edge. Set your favorite candle atop it, or use it as a decorative catch-all piece in your living room or bedroom room.

Buy It: Cast Metal Candle Tray Gold, ($15, Target)

Wasatch Round Accent Table with Drawer Off White - Thresholdâ¢ designed with Studio McGee

Target

Wasatch Round Accent Table

This wood accent table can work as both a side table or nightstand, as a modern statement furnishing. Keep it near a bed or seating area to stash small items like remotes or magazines out of sight yet within reach.

Buy It: Wasatch Round Accent Table, ($100, Target)

Oversized Oblong Boucle Woven Stripe Decorative Throw Pillow Khaki - Thresholdâ¢ designed with Studio McGee

Target

Oversized Oblong Boucle Woven Stripe Decorative Throw

Use this decorative pillow to tie together your sleeping or seating area. One shopper wrote that the neutral cushion was a "beautiful and comfortable accent piece" for their bedroom.

Buy It: Oversized Oblong Boucle Woven Stripe Decorative Throw, ($30, Target)

22oz 4pk Stoneware Salad Bowls Green - Thresholdâ¢ designed with Studio McGee

Target

Stoneware Salad Bowls

Ready for a subtle kitchen revamp? This four-piece set will add a dose of playful color and flair to your dining room. The bowls are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Buy It: Stoneware Salad Bowls, ($16, Target)

Braided Outdoor Rug with Fringe Neutral/Ivory - Thresholdâ¢ designed with Studio McGee

Target

Braided Outdoor Rug with Fringe

Your patio deserves a little attention too. Spruce up your outdoor areas and complement them with this minimalist yet charming addition featuring knotted fringe accents. Choose between a 5 x 7 or 7 x 10 foot size to perfectly fit your space.

Buy It: Braided Outdoor Rug with Fringe, (From $80, Target)

Windowpane Knit Throw Blanket with Tassels - Thresholdâ¢ designed with Studio McGee

Target

Windowpane Knit Throw Blanket with Tassels

No lounging area is complete without a soft and cozy throw. Shoppers can't get over the "beautiful tassel detailing" and textured window pane design in the chunky knit.

Buy It: Windowpane Knit Throw Blanket with Tassels, ($30, Target)

Browse the entire Threshold designed with Studio McGee line, only at Target.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tabitha Brown kitchen and cookware Target collection
Tabitha Brown's Latest Target Drop Features Colorful Decor and Yummy Vegan Snacks
New Target holiday home decor featuring menorah and hot cocoa station
Target Just Released New Holiday Home Decor—Here Are Our Top 10 Picks
Best Small Accent Chairs
The 10 Best Small Accent Chairs of 2023 to Accentuate Your Space
DIY Valentine's Day card templates BHG Jan Feb 2023
Resources from Recent Issues of Better Homes & Gardens Magazine
Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Tout
8 Products from Our Walmart Line That Shoppers, Editors, and Lab Testers Loved This Year
Target Deals Roundup Tout
Target Has Deals on Products for Your Kitchen, Bathroom, Yard, and More for Up to 79% Off
Dave and Jenny Marrs Indoor Collection dinnerware tabletop
How to Get a Handcrafted Home Decor Look on a Budget
Tablescape with Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart items on green overlay
Our Holiday Collection Just Dropped—Here Are 6 Trends to Copy From It
Dave and Jenny Marrs Indoor Collection dinnerware tabletop
The BHG Home Collection by Dave and Jenny Marrs Aces the Coastal Look
living room with gallery wall
Target's Studio McGee Line Gives Your Home a Cozy Farmhouse Look
Living room decorated for Christmas with tree and wood
41 Christmas Living Room Ideas to Get Your Home Ready for the Holidays
Amazon Deal Roundup cyber monday
Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes Deals on Top Sellers from Ring, Casper, Cuisinart and More—Up to 82% Off
Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
festive winter front porch
15 Festive Christmas Front Porch Ideas
bold dormer teal blue boho bedroom ottoman chair vase
13 Boho-Style Bedroom Ideas
Dave and Jenny Marrs Collection at Walmart white ceramic dishes in kitchen environment
What Our Editors Are Obsessed with From the Dave & Jenny Marrs' Fall Collection