This Cooling Memory Foam Pillow from Amazon Is So Luxuriously Supportive, I Went Back to Buy More

And it’s only $32.

Grace Smith
Grace Smith
Published on March 9, 2023

Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow
Amazon

The quest for the right pillow can be even more exhausting than trying to fall asleep after a long day. Between cooling, plush, flat, side sleeper, stomach sleeper, and more, the options are endless and overwhelming. You need another nap after searching. Plus, that’s not even taking into account the way your sleep preferences change as the temperatures start to rise—maybe you need a different pillow for spring and summer? But rest easy: The Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow is rated five stars by more than 23,000 Amazon shoppers. 


One reviewer claimed to have spent over $2,000 in their attempt to find the right pillow before finding this delight. It retails for only $32, an absolute steal thanks to its outsized impact on the quality of your sleep. I for one, have tested dozens of pillows, and this is the one I continually go back to: a cushy, supportive, and cooling choice that I’ve moved with, repurchased, recommended to others, and even brought on vacation with me. 

Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow

Amazon

Buy It: Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow, (from $32, Amazon)

Available in standard, queen, and king sizes, the Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow lets anyone enjoy an unmatched sleep—one that lets you take full advantage of the next day. The pillow itself is made from CertiPUR-US certified memory foam, which offers incredible pressure relief and comfort to your head, neck, and shoulders (without the harsh chemicals). Better yet, temperature-regulating gel keeps you refreshed during the summers and its plushness provides firm, superior support—ideal for those concerned with head or neck pain. As for the ventilated aspect, the aeration combined with the construction from one single piece of foam means heat dissipates more effectively than with traditional memory foam. The mid-loft design ensures the pillow’s compatible with any type of sleeper.

Since I’m privy to migraines if I sleep improperly, I’m one of many who rely on the Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow for my day-to-day well-being. Even so, I’ve held onto these same exact pillows for years without noticing any depletion in quality. As one shopper raved, “I’ve had it for over a year and it’s just as puffy, plump, supportive, airy…it never loses its original shape.” Others appreciate its ability to alleviate neck pain. “For the first time in a long time, I'm waking up pain-free and well-rested,” another buyer wrote.

For me, cost-per-use is a definite highlight of this pillow, and its washable cover makes it easy to take care of over time. It’s so easy and comfortable, and available at such a wallet-friendly price point considering its luxurious comfort, that it’s been my go-to choice for at home and travel. If I needed to furnish another room, whether via moving or one day having a guest bedroom, I’d pick the Weekender Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillows to do so. 

Head to Amazon now to shop these cooling foam pillows starting at just $32.

