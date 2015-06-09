Paper Fan Project
Practical and pleasing, these fans
can be used for decorations, wedding favors, or as cooling fans for a summer wedding.
- 12 x 12-inch sheet of patterned scrapbook paper
- Scissors: scallop-edge and straight-edge
- Crafts glue
- 1/8-inch hole punch
- 24-inch length of 1/2-inch-wide seam-binding ribbon
Instructions:
- Trim opposite edges of the scrapbook paper with the scallop-edge scissors. Beginning with a straight edge of the paper, make accordion-style pleats every 3/4 inch across the paper. Firmly finger-crease each pleat.
- Fold the pleated piece in half to form a fan and then unfold. To eliminate bulk where the unit folds in half, use straight-edge scissors to cut away a piece of the paper about one inch long on the inside pleat.
- Refold the fan, spreading out the pleats, and slip one edge of each inside pleat over the other; glue in place. Use the hole punch to make a hole at the bottom of the center pleat. Insert the ribbon through the hole and tie a bow.
