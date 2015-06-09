Paper Fan Project

Practical and pleasing, these fans
can be used for decorations, wedding favors, or as cooling fans for a summer wedding.

These are useful for outdoor weddings and receptions.
  • 12 x 12-inch sheet of patterned scrapbook paper
  • Scissors: scallop-edge and straight-edge
  • Crafts glue
  • 1/8-inch hole punch
  • 24-inch length of 1/2-inch-wide seam-binding ribbon

Instructions:

  1. Trim opposite edges of the scrapbook paper with the scallop-edge scissors. Beginning with a straight edge of the paper, make accordion-style pleats every 3/4 inch across the paper. Firmly finger-crease each pleat.
  2. Fold the pleated piece in half to form a fan and then unfold. To eliminate bulk where the unit folds in half, use straight-edge scissors to cut away a piece of the paper about one inch long on the inside pleat.
  3. Refold the fan, spreading out the pleats, and slip one edge of each inside pleat over the other; glue in place. Use the hole punch to make a hole at the bottom of the center pleat. Insert the ribbon through the hole and tie a bow.
