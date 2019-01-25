Favors

Spread the love on your wedding day by making these fun and romantic wedding favors for guests or attendants. What better way to thank friends and family for their involvement in the wedding celebration than with a thoughtful, handmade gift? Our fun and easy-to-make wedding favors are the perfect trinkets to help guests remember your special day. Some of our favorites are the creative wedding favor centerpiece and an adorable CD wedding favor. Using our instructions as a guide, create a special paper wedding favor, such as our paper pinwheels or paper wedding fan in minutes. The delicate beauty of these inexpensive crafts is sure to delight friends and family on your wedding day. Looking for unique wedding party favors? Your guests will be pleasantly surprised by one of these creative wedding favors, such as darling friendship boxes. Need a place to store party favors? Nestle them in endearing wedding favor truffle boxes or drop them in easy-to-sew reusable gift bags. Also find ideas for elegant wedding scrapbook pages and wedding guest books you can flip through on future anniversaries.

Most Recent

Pretty Paper Projects for Weddings

Your choice of beautiful scrapbook papers and ribbon can be fashioned into inexpensive wedding favors and decorations.
Elegant Wedding Scrapbook Pages

Capture the memories of your wedding day with these inspirational scrapbook pages.
Etsy Shops Every Bride Should Know About

For those who dream of a wedding with personal touches, yet lack the time or necessary DIY skills, Etsy is full of stores that sell wedding must-haves. Personalized signs, clothing, decorations, and more will make your wedding day extra special.
Country Bouquet Holder

Wallpaper embellished with fan flowers and ribbons makes these country bouquet holders special.
Paper Pinwheels Project

Pinwheels made from scrapbook papers can be arranged in a large vase as a whimsical "bouquet" for a party or wedding.
Cake-Slice Favor Wheel

"Serve" a wedding favor that does double-duty as a gift and an attention-grabber.
More Favors

Easy-to-Sew Reusable Gift Bag

Create personalized reusable gift bags that are cute and eco-friendly. Use our step-by-step instructions to make this fabric bag.
Country Confetti Cone

Have guests send you off in style with cones filled with rice, confetti, and birdseed.
Pink Paper Wedding Crafts

Paper Cracker Project

Striped-Paper Cone Project

Wedding Keepsake Heart

Outdoor Paper Lanterns

Handmade paper lanterns lit with votive candles cast a soft glow that's perfect for evenings among the flowers.

All Favors

Paper Lantern Project

Monogrammed Wedding Purses

French Newspaper Confetti Bags

