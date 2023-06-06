7 Smart Ways to Repurpose the Formal Dining Room You Never Use

Tired of your formal dining room eating away at your square footage? But feel stuck on how to reimagine it? For some, a formal dining room has become obsolete, while for others, it’s still a design staple but may be in need of a modern upgrade. Wherever you fit on this spectrum, if you’re ready to rethink your dining space into something highly utilitarian you’ll enjoy using daily, we have solutions for you.

But before you brainstorm the best design alternative for a formal dining room, consider the size and shape of your space to determine what’s realistic. And always look at the location of your dining area to ensure your substitute room flows with the rest of your home. Ahead, we’ve outlined a few accessible ideas to help you start reinventing your dining space.



Home Office

If you’re looking to make a pragmatic design choice, use your dining space to carve out a work nook. And for a major impact, plan to mitigate acoustic and privacy challenges, which you’re bound to run into, especially if your dining room is next to your kitchen or living area. To employ quick fixes, install French doors, pocket doors, or sliding doors (depending on the structure and layout of your space) to boost privacy. Add upholstered furniture, rugs, and acoustic panels, like those from Felt Right, to cut exterior noises. For extra storage, invest in floor-to-ceiling custom built-ins or mount shelving on any open walls. Shelves not only infuse function but keep your keepsakes and decor artfully tidy.

Office-Dining Duo

If your converted dining room office needs to continue moonlighting as a dining room, prioritize form and function. To start, choose a table style that’s not too office-like that will look just as good when not in use. Or squeeze in a foldable desk, like a secretary desk that’s a cross between a tall cabinet and a fold-down desktop. Thanks to its vertical design and hidden storage, a secretary desk makes for a clever workspace in small spaces.

As you transition your dining room into an office, be thoughtful about every detail, regardless of the shape or size of your room. For example, when picking your office’s finishing touches, from small accessories to comfortable seating, balance beauty and function. Filing cabinets don't have to be gray, and not every office needs to be strictly business; let it reflect your personality, too. Consider installing lighting that doubles as art, like Nanoleaf Elements, and utilize wire management to impart a decluttered look.

Library Lounge

Wrap the perimeter of your dining space with bookshelves for a home library you’ll want to spend hours in. For a sumptuous look, paint your shelves in a bold hue with a high gloss sheen. This layout can also accompany a dining table in the center if you need to entertain on occasion. For a more lounge-like space, decorate with comfy seating like upholstered settees or a modular sectional, whether curved or angular. Just make sure your seating dimensions and scale fit your table, room size, and additional furniture.

Homework and Activity Station

A makeshift library doesn’t have to be all books and quiet time. This space can also supply an extra work surface for paying bills, helping kids with homework, or crafting. Especially if your bookshelves have storage, you can quickly tuck away extra office supplies or papers when not in use.

Formal Parlor

Depending on your dining room’s layout and square footage, you can also design a formal parlor or living room. This setup is ideal for homes that only have one family room and could benefit from an extra dose of living space, whether for entertaining or relaxing. Since formal parlors are ideal for socializing and not typically used daily, these spaces offer a comfy orderly spot for impromptu guests. Plus, for families with work-from-home jobs, adding a formal parlor offers another living space to host personal activities, too. Think: Zoom meetings with an elegant backdrop, a quiet space to sit and unwind, or a fun opportunity to display collectibles.

Game Room

For a more laidback space, transform your dining area into a game room equipped with storage credenzas or tall shelving units to organize your puzzles, game boards, and gizmos. Then, incorporate double-duty furniture that fits the types of activities you like to host, whether that be poker nights with friends or Monopoly sessions with family. Showcase your personality in this space with bold hues, striking wallpaper, or patterns through rugs, upholstered furniture, or textiles.

New Structural Possibilities

Depending on the layout of your home (and your budget), consider restructuring your dining room entirely. Expand your kitchen, add a laundry room, or create a butler's pantry. If you’re curious about what’s possible for your space but don’t know where to start, invest in hiring a professional designer and/or architect to help.