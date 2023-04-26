Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Is Here, and You Can Save Up to 77% on Kitchen, Bedding, and Outdoor Must-Haves

We curated the 50 best deals, starting at $23.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on April 26, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Tyler Roeland

Just in time for you to refresh your decor, rugs, outdoor furniture, and more for spring and summer, Wayfair is back once again with Way Day. This is the retailer’s annual two day sale, and it’s happening on April 26 and 27. Whether you’re shopping because of the huge discounts or the free shipping, this is the time to scoop up pieces you’ve been eying because items tend to sell out fast. In fact, you’ll find some of the lowest prices to debut from Wayfair since Black Friday. 

There are thousands of deals you can shop, but some of the most exciting discounts are on kitchen must-haves. Cuisinart has tons of on-sale items, like this sauté pan that you can purchase while it’s on sale for 57% off, and the brand’s 13-piece stainless steel pot set is a deal you won’t want to miss because it’s 76% off. Plus, you can also use Way Day to stock up on baking must-haves, like this Calphalon 10-piece set

If decor and bedding are more your speed, there are plenty of discounts to enjoy in each of these categories, too. You can save $97 on this shopper-favorite Wayfair duvet insert, or check out this gel-infused mattress while it’s on sale. Score huge savings on bedroom accessories like this modern full-length mirror, as well as this bench that’s perfect for a bedroom or entryway. 

Of course Wayfair is also stocked with rugs from well-known brands and designers like Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Home collaboration with Loloi (this one stands out), Kelly Clarkson Home (shoppers love this one), and Joss and Main (this one has more than 4,200 reviews). And you can’t miss the opportunity to spruce up your outdoor space with new furniture. This cantilever umbrella provides plenty of shade on a deck or patio throughout the hottest days of summer. And you can scoop up an outdoor rug for just $147, this eight-person dining set for 45% off, or an on-sale firepit table for late night s’mores. 

No matter what you’re hoping to buy on sale during Way Day, there are plenty of great sales to uncover. But you don’t have to scroll through the thousands of options in order to discover the ones you won’t want to miss because we’ve curated the top 41 on-sale pieces. So, keep scrolling below to find Way Day’s best kitchen, bedding, decor, rug, and outdoor furniture deals, and then make sure to shop quickly while prices start at just $23. 

Cuisinart Professional Series 13 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Wayfair

Best Kitchen Deals: 

Way Day is a great time to replace your kitchen essentials thanks to its deals from top brands like Cuisinart, Farberware, and Nordic Ware. A few of the standouts are this stainless steel skillet that’s on sale for $45, this handy bundt cake pan that you can scoop up for $33, and this sauce pot that’s on sale for under $40.  

Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter

Wayfair

Best Bedding Deals: 

If you’re a hot sleeper, you’re likely looking for bedding deals that will keep you cool throughout the summer. Start with this reversible cooling comforter or opt for this reversible quilt for a lighter top layer of bedding. Then consider these sheets that are on sale for up to 74% off. Because throws are always in season, don’t forget to pick up this shopper-favorite waffle throw while it’s only $37. 

Roy Wicker Bench

Wayfair

Best Decor Deals: 

Wayfair is an online destination for on-trend decor that’s still classic, and there are a few standout pieces on sale for Way Day. This wicker basket is one to put on your radar because of its durable design and steep discount at 47% off. In fact, you may want to pick up a few so you can have even more storage options available. Plus, there are additional baskets to save on too. 

Hector Performance Ivory Rug

Wayfair

Best Rug Deals: 

Swapping out the rugs in your home is an easy way to create a new look without purchasing new furniture, and Way Day offers tons of on-sale options. This cream rug and this black and ivory rug are two great neutrals that can work in almost any space. We also spotted this floral number that can bring a pretty pop of color to a living room, bedroom, or office. There are plenty more to choose from below.

Lena Round 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

Wayfair

Best Outdoor Deals: 

Outdoor season is officially back once again, and the best way to celebrate is to make sure your furniture is ready for you to enjoy. If any of your pieces are looking a little worse for wear, replace them during the Way Day sale. You can save a whopping $1,884 on this six-person seating group, or pick up an outdoor ottoman, outdoor curtains, and an indoor-outdoor rug, too. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Ceramic stacking jar set
5 Creative Ways to Use a Ceramic Jar Set
Easy-Going Stretch Sofa Slipcover TOUT
Amazon’s Best-Selling Couch Slipcover With Over 55,500 Perfect Ratings Is 36% Off Right Now
Fallah Outdoor Bench
This Genius Outdoor Planter Doubles as a Bench—and It’s 25% Off at Wayfair
Related Articles
Safavieh Collection Deacon Natural and Beige 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Set
Upgrade Your Patio with These Conversation Sets Up to 56% Off at Amazon, Wayfair, and More
pair of curtains on rod
The 14 Best Places to Buy Curtains of 2023 for Every Room in Your Home
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 tout
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 from Washable Styles to Natural Fibers
Amazon Patio Storefront Tout
Amazon’s Hidden Patio Furniture Store Has Everything to Get Your Outdoor Space Summer-Ready, and Picks Start at $33
One of the best bathroom vanities on a cream background.
The 8 Best Bathroom Vanities of 2023 for Style and Storage
bird feeder father's day gift
The 71 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 10 Best Sleeper Sectionals of 2023
Birch Lane Glencoe Upholstered Chaise Lounge
The 14 Best Reading Chairs of 2023
One of the best platform beds on a blue lattice background.
The 8 Best Platform Beds of 2023 for Any Budget and Style
Best Couches For Small Spaces
The 11 Best Couches for Small Spaces of 2023
Commerce Photo Composite
The 18 Best Patio Furniture Pieces of 2023 to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space This Summer
Best Propane Patio Heaters
The 9 Best Propane Patio Heaters of 2023, According to Testing
chintz headboard in striped bedroom with quilt
What Is Chintz? The Historic Textile’s Cozy Comeback
Commerce Photo Composite
The 15 Best Outdoor Storage Essentials for Your Backyard
bed with large headboard on blue gingham background
The 9 Best Headboards of 2023 for Every Style
colorful dining room with mixed and matches prints
Resources from Recent Issues of Better Homes & Gardens Magazine