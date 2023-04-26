Shopping Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Is Here, and You Can Save Up to 77% on Kitchen, Bedding, and Outdoor Must-Haves We curated the 50 best deals, starting at $23. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Just in time for you to refresh your decor, rugs, outdoor furniture, and more for spring and summer, Wayfair is back once again with Way Day. This is the retailer's annual two day sale, and it's happening on April 26 and 27. Whether you're shopping because of the huge discounts or the free shipping, this is the time to scoop up pieces you've been eying because items tend to sell out fast. In fact, you'll find some of the lowest prices to debut from Wayfair since Black Friday. There are thousands of deals you can shop, but some of the most exciting discounts are on kitchen must-haves. Cuisinart has tons of on-sale items, like this sauté pan that you can purchase while it’s on sale for 57% off, and the brand’s 13-piece stainless steel pot set is a deal you won’t want to miss because it’s 76% off. Plus, you can also use Way Day to stock up on baking must-haves, like this Calphalon 10-piece set. If decor and bedding are more your speed, there are plenty of discounts to enjoy in each of these categories, too. You can save $97 on this shopper-favorite Wayfair duvet insert, or check out this gel-infused mattress while it’s on sale. Score huge savings on bedroom accessories like this modern full-length mirror, as well as this bench that’s perfect for a bedroom or entryway. Of course Wayfair is also stocked with rugs from well-known brands and designers like Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Home collaboration with Loloi (this one stands out), Kelly Clarkson Home (shoppers love this one), and Joss and Main (this one has more than 4,200 reviews). And you can’t miss the opportunity to spruce up your outdoor space with new furniture. This cantilever umbrella provides plenty of shade on a deck or patio throughout the hottest days of summer. And you can scoop up an outdoor rug for just $147, this eight-person dining set for 45% off, or an on-sale firepit table for late night s’mores. No matter what you’re hoping to buy on sale during Way Day, there are plenty of great sales to uncover. But you don’t have to scroll through the thousands of options in order to discover the ones you won’t want to miss because we’ve curated the top 41 on-sale pieces. So, keep scrolling below to find Way Day’s best kitchen, bedding, decor, rug, and outdoor furniture deals, and then make sure to shop quickly while prices start at just $23. Wayfair Best Kitchen Deals: Way Day is a great time to replace your kitchen essentials thanks to its deals from top brands like Cuisinart, Farberware, and Nordic Ware. A few of the standouts are this stainless steel skillet that’s on sale for $45, this handy bundt cake pan that you can scoop up for $33, and this sauce pot that’s on sale for under $40. Nordic Ware Nonstick Square Bundt Cake Pan, $33 (was $63) Farberware Classic Series 4-Quart Stainless Steel Saucepot with Lid, $37 (was $70) Cuisinart Chef's Classic 12-Inch Non Stick Stainless Steel Two-Piece Skillet with Lid, $45 (was $110) Best Choice Products 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $54 (was $70) Sango Four-Piece Siterra Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $63 (was $80) Cuisinart 5.5-Quart Sauté Pan with Helper Handle and Cover, $65 (was $150) Calphalon Nonstick 10-Piece Bakeware Set, $100 (was $132) Ayesha Curry Home Collection 12-Piece Brown Sugar Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $127 (was $275) Cuisinart Professional Series 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $181 (was $750) Wayfair Best Bedding Deals: If you’re a hot sleeper, you’re likely looking for bedding deals that will keep you cool throughout the summer. Start with this reversible cooling comforter or opt for this reversible quilt for a lighter top layer of bedding. Then consider these sheets that are on sale for up to 74% off. Because throws are always in season, don’t forget to pick up this shopper-favorite waffle throw while it’s only $37. Three Posts Queen Size Cynthiana Microfiber Sheet Set, $23 (was $100) House of Hampton King Size White Dasean Comforter Set, $35 (was $76) Latitude Run Blush Woven Throw Blanket, $37 (was $55) Gracie Oaks King Size Lili-Ella Lightweight Reversible Comforter, $40 (was $50) Wayfair Sleep King Size All Season Down Alternative Comforter, $53 (was $150) Laura Ashley Queen Size Amberley Floral 100% Cotton Reversible Quilt Set, $63 (was $200) Laura Ashley Elise 100% Cotton Comforter Set, $109 (was $330) Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $326 (was $370) Wayfair Best Decor Deals: Wayfair is an online destination for on-trend decor that’s still classic, and there are a few standout pieces on sale for Way Day. This wicker basket is one to put on your radar because of its durable design and steep discount at 47% off. In fact, you may want to pick up a few so you can have even more storage options available. Plus, there are additional baskets to save on too. Joss and Main Bergerac Rectangular Striped Cotton Table Runner, $24 (was $45) Dovecove Superior Wicker Basket, $56 (was $107) Birch Lane Three-Piece Seagrass Basket Set, $64 (was $181) Everly Quinn Hermien Round Metal Wall Mirror, $70 (was $99) Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Eisenhauer Metal Wall Clock, $120 (was $160) Latitude Run Shatterproof Metal Full Length Mirror, $126 (was $350) Mistana Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in Pot, $208 (was $257) Three Posts Six-Piece Botanical Study Framed Art Print Set, $227 (was $507) Sand and Stable Roy Wicker Bench, $284 (was $738) Wayfair Best Rug Deals: Swapping out the rugs in your home is an easy way to create a new look without purchasing new furniture, and Way Day offers tons of on-sale options. This cream rug and this black and ivory rug are two great neutrals that can work in almost any space. We also spotted this floral number that can bring a pretty pop of color to a living room, bedroom, or office. There are plenty more to choose from below. Kelly Clarkson Home Hector Performance Rug, $100 (was $340) Trent Austin Design Corum Performance Black and Ivory Rug, $123 (was $265) House of Hampton Amias Performance Floral Rug, $130 (was $568) Steelside Nola Geometric Textured Shag Power Loom Performance Beige Rug, $180 (was $315) Mercury Row Addie Slate Gray, Light Beige, and Ivory Rug, $180 (was $459) Foundstone Omar Handmade Flatweave Cream Rug, $210 (was $770) Joss and Main Skye Performance Terracotta, Blue, and Sage Green Rug, $225 (was $659) Magnolia Home By Joanna Gaines X Loloi Millie Gold and Charcoal Area Rug, $351 (was $669) Birch Lane Britley Handmade Wool Beige Rug, $472 (was $1,318) Wayfair Best Outdoor Deals: Outdoor season is officially back once again, and the best way to celebrate is to make sure your furniture is ready for you to enjoy. If any of your pieces are looking a little worse for wear, replace them during the Way Day sale. You can save a whopping $1,884 on this six-person seating group, or pick up an outdoor ottoman, outdoor curtains, and an indoor-outdoor rug, too. Ebern Designs Set of Two Haoxuan Polyester Room Darkening Curtains, $25 (was $55) Sand and Stable Jaylah Chevron Navy Blue Indoor-Outdoor Area Rug, $136 (was $239) Andover Mills Chalone 115'' Cantilever Umbrella, $149 (was $279) Sand and Stable Nola Cream Indoor-Outdoor Rug, $155 (was $355) Sand and Stable Lena Round Two-Person Outdoor Dining Set, $170 (was $400) Sol 72 Merlyn Outdoor Ottoman with Cushion, $206 (was $335) Endless Summer Burlington 25 x 30-Inch Steel Propane Fire Pit Table, $284 (was $300) Zipcode Design Herrin Polyethylene Wicker Six-Person Seating Group with Cushions, $660 (was $800) Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth Polyethylene Wicker Six-Person Seating Group and Ottoman with Cushions, $1,230 (was $3,114) Sol 72 Outdoor Merlyn Rectangular Eight-Person Outdoor Dining Set, $1,740 (was $3,184) Was this page helpful? 