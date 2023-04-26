Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Is Here, and You Can Save Up to 77% on Kitchen, Bedding, and Outdoor Must-Haves

Just in time for you to refresh your decor, rugs, outdoor furniture, and more for spring and summer, Wayfair is back once again with Way Day. This is the retailer’s annual two day sale, and it’s happening on April 26 and 27. Whether you’re shopping because of the huge discounts or the free shipping, this is the time to scoop up pieces you’ve been eying because items tend to sell out fast. In fact, you’ll find some of the lowest prices to debut from Wayfair since Black Friday.

There are thousands of deals you can shop, but some of the most exciting discounts are on kitchen must-haves. Cuisinart has tons of on-sale items, like this sauté pan that you can purchase while it’s on sale for 57% off, and the brand’s 13-piece stainless steel pot set is a deal you won’t want to miss because it’s 76% off. Plus, you can also use Way Day to stock up on baking must-haves, like this Calphalon 10-piece set.

If decor and bedding are more your speed, there are plenty of discounts to enjoy in each of these categories, too. You can save $97 on this shopper-favorite Wayfair duvet insert, or check out this gel-infused mattress while it’s on sale. Score huge savings on bedroom accessories like this modern full-length mirror, as well as this bench that’s perfect for a bedroom or entryway.

Of course Wayfair is also stocked with rugs from well-known brands and designers like Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Home collaboration with Loloi (this one stands out), Kelly Clarkson Home (shoppers love this one), and Joss and Main (this one has more than 4,200 reviews). And you can’t miss the opportunity to spruce up your outdoor space with new furniture. This cantilever umbrella provides plenty of shade on a deck or patio throughout the hottest days of summer. And you can scoop up an outdoor rug for just $147, this eight-person dining set for 45% off, or an on-sale firepit table for late night s’mores.

No matter what you’re hoping to buy on sale during Way Day, there are plenty of great sales to uncover. But you don’t have to scroll through the thousands of options in order to discover the ones you won’t want to miss because we’ve curated the top 41 on-sale pieces. So, keep scrolling below to find Way Day’s best kitchen, bedding, decor, rug, and outdoor furniture deals, and then make sure to shop quickly while prices start at just $23.

Best Kitchen Deals:

Way Day is a great time to replace your kitchen essentials thanks to its deals from top brands like Cuisinart, Farberware, and Nordic Ware. A few of the standouts are this stainless steel skillet that’s on sale for $45, this handy bundt cake pan that you can scoop up for $33, and this sauce pot that’s on sale for under $40.

Best Bedding Deals:

If you’re a hot sleeper, you’re likely looking for bedding deals that will keep you cool throughout the summer. Start with this reversible cooling comforter or opt for this reversible quilt for a lighter top layer of bedding. Then consider these sheets that are on sale for up to 74% off. Because throws are always in season, don’t forget to pick up this shopper-favorite waffle throw while it’s only $37.

Best Decor Deals:

Wayfair is an online destination for on-trend decor that’s still classic, and there are a few standout pieces on sale for Way Day. This wicker basket is one to put on your radar because of its durable design and steep discount at 47% off. In fact, you may want to pick up a few so you can have even more storage options available. Plus, there are additional baskets to save on too.

Best Rug Deals:

Swapping out the rugs in your home is an easy way to create a new look without purchasing new furniture, and Way Day offers tons of on-sale options. This cream rug and this black and ivory rug are two great neutrals that can work in almost any space. We also spotted this floral number that can bring a pretty pop of color to a living room, bedroom, or office. There are plenty more to choose from below.

Best Outdoor Deals:

Outdoor season is officially back once again, and the best way to celebrate is to make sure your furniture is ready for you to enjoy. If any of your pieces are looking a little worse for wear, replace them during the Way Day sale. You can save a whopping $1,884 on this six-person seating group, or pick up an outdoor ottoman, outdoor curtains, and an indoor-outdoor rug, too.