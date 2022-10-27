The area rug is a small but mighty object. It can add a splash of color, protect your feet from cold floors in winter, or be the centerpiece of the room. You can use one to tie together multiple rooms, and even to make a room look bigger. You can also organize a room using area rugs to demarcate each section of a space.

Often, an area rug is the first purchase I make for a new space, creating the inspiration for my future aesthetic or simply cheering me up as I forge a new home for myself. The right rug can blend with your decor, define it, or contrast in a visually pleasing way, making the choice of color, design, and style all the more important.

Now is the perfect time to browse for area rugs on Wayfair—the retailer reduced prices for its Way Day sale, which runs from October 26 and 27.

The event slashes Wayfair’s best-selling items by up to 80%, allowing you to get incredible deals, whether you’re shopping for the holidays or simply for yourself. Right now you can shop huge deals across Dyson vacuums, KitchenAid mixers, AllModern couches, and more, and area rugs are no exception.

The 10 Best Rugs to Buy for Wayfair’s Way Day Sale:

Mistana Indira Handmade Performance Forest Green Rug

This opulent style works just as well in a kitchen nook as an ornate dining room. Intricate green, gold, blue, red, and gray elements mean you’re likely to style it effortlessly with any color scheme. Its hand-woven texture and stain-resistant surface are equally compelling. Get it for 62 % (or more, depending on size) off, starting at $32 for the 2’2” x 4 size.

Ebern Designs Gaten Handmade Tufted Ivory/Beige Rug

Craving a lighter aesthetic? This ivory and beige rug looks elegant in any space. The rug is handmade, anti-shedding, and even compatible with heated flooring—just made for the chilly winters ahead. A medium-pile thickness allows for even wear over time and easy maintenance. Get this neutral look for $43 for a 2’ x 3’ size.

Trent Austin Design Gammage Power Loom Performance Gray/Blue Rug



Maybe you’re more of an abstracts person, in which case the Gammage Power Loom Performance Gray/Blue Rug from Trent Austin Design is right up your alley. As one shopper notes, it has a “great mix of colors and it feels like we have a piece of art on the floor.” Better yet, the pattern keeps any footprints or dirt from showing up on it. This artistic style is on sale starting at $23 for 30 % off its 2’2” x 4’ size.

Highland Dunes Arria Handmade Handwoven Jute/Sisal Natural Rug



Everybody needs a great jute rug. This natural, hand-woven style crafted from jute and sisal fibers can add earthiness to any space or simply serve as an attractive neutral with appealing texture. While jute rugs have a reputation for being harsh on bare feet, shoppers say this version feels good to walk across. You can score the 5’ x 8’ size for 73 % off at just $137, but prices start at $42 for a 2’3” x 4’ rug today only.

Wade Logan Lambdin Power Loom Performance Sky Blue/Navy Rug



Let’s get geometric! This patterned beauty would be a chic and understated addition to a home, office, or elsewhere. Its diamond motif embodies a sleek and modern feel with a gray, navy, and sky-blue distressed palette. Shop it starting at $45 (47 % off!) for a 2'7" x 7'3" runner.

Etta Avenue Dominick Handmade Shag White Rug



A shag rug is a favorite. It’s cozy, fluffy, and always makes a statement. This shag from Etta Avenue comes in a variety of colors. Don’t fear the white! It’s stain-resistant and silky soft, made from sheepskin and faux fur. Its 3" pile height means the rug is best for rooms with low foot traffic, but it’s machine washable so you don’t have to worry about any marks. You can score the 6’ x 7’ style for $90 at 63 % off, and prices start at $30 for a 2’ x 3’ rug.



Novogratz Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory/Black Rug

Novogratz is well-known for its funky home decor pieces, and this Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory/Black Rug is no different. Shoppers say the markings add visual interest to neutral spaces, and that the quality feels thick and well-made. Buy it for 63% off starting at $107 for a 3’6” x 5’6” option.



17 Stories Elara Power Loom Performance Blue/Gray Rug



This abstract splatter-motif rug is the highest rated area rug by shoppers on sale for Way Day. Shoppers say the striking design is “even prettier in person.” One reviewer writes, “I replaced a $3,000 rug with this one and love it just as much!” As a bonus, the blue, black, and white rug is also kid- and pet-friendly as it’s made from stain-resistant polypropylene. Snag it for $37—24% off—in a 2’3” x 4’ size.



Andover Mills Shiflett Performance Burgundy Red Rug

This Persian-inspired burgundy rug embodies old school elegance. Colors include burgundy, black, cream, green, beige, and mustard. While the material is polypropylene for easy cleaning, jute lines the back. The rich coloring and fascinating design make it a bonafide work of art. Shop the Andover Mills Shiflett Performance Burgundy Red Rug starting at a 2’ x 3’ size for $23 at a whopping 62 % off.

