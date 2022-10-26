Surprise! Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Is Back for 2 Days Only—and You Can Get Up to 80% Off Fall Home Essentials

Shop huge deals on Dyson vacuums, KitchenAid mixers, and AllModern couches.

Lily Gray
Wayfair just surprised the internet with a bonus Way Day sale before the holiday rush. Yes, the previously held annual event is back for a second time this year! For two days only, Wayfair shoppers can score up to 80% off across its entire site—if that’s not a reason to stock up on gifts and holiday hosting prep, we don’t know what is. 

In fact, that’s exactly what this sale is designed to do. With thousands of items on sale, these deals allow you to save on furniture, bedding, decor, and cooking tools ahead of the holiday shopping season. The Black Friday-worthy deals won’t last long, so be sure to check out the huge markdowns on popular brands like Dyson, Le Creuset, Cuisinart, and AllModern. 

Ahead, shop the 31 best deals across the Way Day sale event. 

Mercury Row Garren Square Arm Tufted Sofa

Wayfair

Best Furniture Deals

It’s no secret that Wayfair is best known for its affordable, durable, and stylish furniture. So if your living room, bedroom, or entryway needs a spruce, now is definitely the time to start shopping. If you’re looking for a sleek sofa without breaking the bank, the mid-century modern Mercury Row Garren tufted sofa is a steal at $284 off. But if you’d rather shop something more elevated, this pillowy AllModern chaise sectional is 38% off right now—a discount we rarely see from the brand. Below check out deals on armchairs, benches, headboards, and more for up to 63% off. 

Union Rustic Kreutzer Power Loom Performance Rug

Wayfair

Best Area Rug Deals

Area rugs anchor a space; providing a boost of color and a soft place to rest your feet, all while making the room appear larger and more inviting. If your rugs look a little worn, consider these options while they’re on sale for up to 64% off. A traditional style like the Kelly Clarkson Home Ingrid area rug offers delicate detailing in bold colors for almost $200 off. You can also grab shag rugs, abstract area rug designs, and indoor/outdoor rugs for entryways and patios. 

Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase

Wayfair

Best Home Deals

Whether you need to swap out your lackluster vacuum or grab an artificial Christmas tree before they sell out, be sure to check out the huge deals on home decor, appliances, storage, and bedding. For example, these Wayfair Basics microfiber sheets with over 47,000 five-star reviews start at just $19 for a twin. The overall best deal? The rarely-on-sale Dyson V8 absolute cordless stick vacuum is currently 32% off. 

Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set

Wayfair

Best Kitchen Deals

Prepping for holiday cooking and baking is no easy feat, but the tools at your disposal can take away some of the stress. From Christmas cookies to pumpkin pies, the KitchenAid stand mixer and Rachael Ray’s nonstick bakeware set are two knockout tools you need to accomplish seasonal bakes. Other must-have tools include the Le Creuset stoneware set for casseroles, the Hamilton Beach slow cooker for soups and chilis, and the All-Clad roasting pan for perfectly browned and juicy Thanksgiving turkeys. And they’re up to 68% off. 

Highland Dunes Alfonso Rattan Wicker 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions

Wayfair

Best Outdoor Deals

Summer isn’t the only time to enjoy your outdoor spaces. Right now, you can shop outdoor furniture, area rugs, umbrellas, firepits, and more at a huge discount. The Latitude Run Spirit four-person dining set is perfect for outdoor entertaining, and it’s $150 off. And no patio is complete without a firepit—and this chic outdoor chiminea will keep guests toasty without sacrificing style. 

Shop More Below:

