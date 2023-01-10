Shopping Score Furniture, Appliances, Mattresses, and More for Up to 82% Off During Wayfair's Surplus Sale Shop these deals while you can. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Published on January 10, 2023

The start of a new year is a perfect time to replace old furniture and start fresh. Investing in new items like couches and mattresses can get pricey, which is why waiting for a sale is a smart way to save money on big-ticket products. Luckily, Wayfair's Surplus Sale slashed prices on everything from armchairs to kitchenware at discounted prices. We scoured the sale to find the best deals, including satin pillowcases for just $22, a swivel office chair for up to 82% off, and an All-Clad frying pan set for $70. You can shop popular brands like Serta, KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and Hamilton Beach, as well as Wayfair's in-house brands, like AllModern. With savings like these, you’ll easily find items for every room of your house. There are thousands of items on sale, but a few must-shop deals include this upholstered bed frame that’s currently only $94 in a full size. The faux-leather frame will look chic and add polish to your bedroom, and it’s majorly on sale at 61% off. Add an industrial element to your home office with this steel and wood bookcase that’s on sale for $87, or check out this vegan leather ottoman that will blend in with your decor while providing storage space to keep things organized. Keep reading below to find even more of our favorite picks you can shop now from Wayfair’s Surplus Sale. Wayfair Wayfair Living Room Deals Upgrade your living room furniture with deals starting at $190 during Wayfair’s sale. This mid-century tufted sofa doubles as a futon and a recliner, so you’re basically getting three deals in one. It’s sturdy with a solid hardwood frame and metal legs, while also being comfortable thanks to its high-density foam filling. This modern-style chair also has multiple uses—it can be converted into a chaise lounge and a twin bed. You can customize it with two wood finishes and four fabric colors. It doesn’t end there, we found deals on ottomans, armchairs, and additional sofas, too. Serta Jameson Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon Sofa, $190 (was $400) Andover Mills Euart Upholstered Armchair, $230 (was $390) Kelly Clarkson Home Landis Upholstered Ottoman, $290 (was $366) Etta Avenue Cleo Upholstered Armchair, $200 (was $290) Zipcode Design Alleyne Twin Wide Tufted Back Convertible Sofa, $218 (was $310) Mercury Row Teen Jacquelyn Upholstered Accent Chair, $250 (was $395) Three Posts Fordbridge Vegan Leather Storage Ottoman, $360 (was $630) Hashtag Home Ellensburg Upholstered Sleeper Sofa, $370 (was $450) Mercury Row Garren Square Arm Tufted Sofa, $430 (was $700) East Urban Home Upholstered Couch, $490 (was $600) Wayfair Wayfair Bedroom Deals Get a better sleep in 2023 with upgraded bedroom furniture. You’ll find fabric and faux-leather upholstered bed frames, along with solid wood styles. In addition to a new bed, you can shop mattresses and mattress toppers, comforter sets, and pillowcases to round out your bedroom. One must-buy product is this memory foam mattress topper that’s infused with cooling gel and aloe vera. The cooling technology helps regulate your body temperature while sleeping, helping you get a better rest. Score dressers and nightstands on sale, too. Zipcode Design Forest Hill Upholstered Headboard, from $63 (was from $83) Foundry Select Malvina Glass Nightstand, $80 (was $100) Zipcode Design Charlie Upholstered Bed, from $83 (was from $291) Wade Logan Gullion Upholstered Bed, from $94 (was from $240) Trule Bartlett Bed, from $190 (was from $240) Rosecliff Heights Berryville Six-Drawer Dresser, $108 (was $250) Andover Mills Silvestri Wood Nightstand, from $190 (was from $411) Latitude Run All-Season Polyester Down Alternative Comforter, from $26 (was from $60) Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress, from $184 (was from $222) Lucid Comfort Collection Gel and Aloe Vera 2-Inch Mattress Topper, from $49 (was from $87) Andover Mills Powhattan Comforter Set, from $34 (was from $60) Etta Avenue Kaius Interiors Satin Pillowcases, from $22 (was from $26) Wayfair Wayfair Kitchen Deals For the kitchen, you can shop cookware, appliances, and furniture at a discount. There are plenty of well-known brands on sale, including All-Clad, KitchenAid, and Cuisinart. Other great deals include this 16-piece dinnerware set for just $48, which is essentially $3 per item. The set includes dinner plates, salad plates, mugs, and bowls. Shop air fryers, coffee makers, bar carts, and dining tables, as well. KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-Speed 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $400 (was $450) Dash 6-Quart Family Size Air Fryer, $94 (was $98) Hamilton Beach Brewstation 12-Cup Coffee Maker, $60 (was $65) Cuisinart Three-Piece Plastic Mixing Bowl Set, $24 (was $33) All-Clad Ha1 Non-Stick Frying Pan Set, $70 (was $110) Cuisinart Seven-Piece Assorted Kitchen Utensil Set, $40 (was 67) Joss & Main Ray Earthenware Dinnerware Set, $105 (was $116) Ivy Bronx Nyla Stoneware Dinnerware Set, from $48 (was from $70) Red Barrel Studio Kuhnhenn Rolling Kitchen Cart, $320 (was $415) Winston Porter Macy Rolling Kitchen Cart with Granite Top, $109 (was $165) Red Barrel Studio Hartwick Sliding Glass Door Bar with Wine Storage, from $230 (was from $605) Gracie Oaks Eshell Dining Set, $770 (was $840) Wayfair Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals Check out deals on outdoor loveseats, sectionals, picnic benches, and more starting at $187. This furniture set includes two chairs, a loveseat, and a table, all for $410 in total. The pieces are made of acacia wood with slats to allow for drainage, which is essential for the outdoors, and the all-weather cushions are durable. Or try this three-piece sectional that seats up to six people for up to 56% off. Williston Forge Anje Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions, from $270 (was from $575) Dovecove Corder Solid Wood Four-Person Seating Group with Cushions, $490 (was $610) AllModern Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair, from $167 (was from $249) Lark Manor Harbison Wooden Picnic Bench, from $197 (was from $435) Three Posts Lipton Outdoor Wicker Curved Patio Sectional with Cushions, from $680 (was from $1,549) Latitude Run Spooner Folding Patio Dining Chair, $187 (was $255) Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Four-Person Seating Group with Cushions, $410 (was $1,070) Wayfair Wayfair Office Furniture Deals Wayfair has office furniture starting at just $67 right now. You can snag this high-back office chair for up to 77% off and this mesh padded swivel chair for up to 82% off from Wayfair’s in-house collection. Another discount to shop is this industrial-style wooden desk featuring a steel frame for $95. Two shelves provide plenty of extra space for your work necessities, like notebooks and papers. 17 Stories Larkie Steel Ladder Bookcase, $99 (was $119) Williston Forge Robichaux Desk, $95 (was $135) Upper Square Sabine Adjustable Standing Desk, $270 (was $400) Lark Manor Pernell L-Shaped Desk, from $263 (was from $385) Andover Mills Soule Writing Desk, from $337 (was from $655) 17 Stories Arturs Steel Bookcase, from $87 (was from $105) Wayfair Basics High-Back Executive Swivel Office Chair, from $140 (was from $616) Wayfair Basics Mid-Back Mesh Padded Swivel Office Chair, from $66 (was from $360)