Score Deals on Furniture, Mattresses, and Kitchenware for Up to 76% Off During Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Sale

You can’t beat these discounts.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on February 14, 2023 05:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Wayfair Presidents Day Deals Tout
Photo:

Wayfair

Presidents’ Day is almost here, and that means it’s time to get ready for all the sales. One of the best ones to shop is Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Sale. The deals start on February 14 and last all the way through February 22, and you can score discounts up to 76% off. You’ll find marked down kitchen supplies and furniture for every room of your house, plus discounts on popular brands like KitchenAid, Sealy, Ninja, and Cuisinart.

The Sobro Smart End Table is perfect for tech lovers, and it’s 20% off right now. The table can do just about anything—it has a wireless charging pad, a thermoelectric cooling drawer, Bluetooth speakers, and a built-in outlet. You can also pick up a whole new bedroom set, including a bed frame, mattress, sheets, and a dresser. You definitely need to take advantage of the discount on this cooling Sealy mattress that’s currently up to 76% off. The moisture-wicking and breathable design will help you sleep comfortably without getting overheated. Find even more of our picks from Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Sale below. 

Derwent 77" Arched Floor Lamp

Wayfair

Wayfair Living Room Deals 

Add some warmth to your living room this winter with this media console that has a built-in electric fireplace. It’s available in eight colors, including dark walnut, charcoal, white wash, and espresso, and it’s up to 66% off. Another fantastic find is this mid-century modern wooden armchair for up to 58% off. The comfortable foam cushioning is upholstered with faux leather in cognac or steel (gray).

Vanburen Quilt Set

Wayfair

Wayfair Bedroom Deals

If you can’t remember when you bought your mattress, it’s probably time for a new one, and there are tons of mattress deals during Wayfair’s sale, including this memory foam one from Sealy. You can even pretend you’re getting a massage with this adjustable metal bed frame that rubs your head and feet—up to 61% off. Customize the head and foot positions with the wireless remote control and set it on massage mode for extra relaxation. If you need additional storage, try this modern upholstered bed that has a drawer at the foot of the frame.

Cotswald 5 - Person Seating Group with Cushions

Wayfair

Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals

Spring will be here before you know it, so get ready to spend time outside with these outdoor furniture deals starting at $140. This set of two chaise lounges is currently 62% off, and it comes in black, light brown, espresso, and gray. You’ll also find outdoor dining sets for two, and you can even scoop up this canopied porch swing on sale in select colors, perfect for lazy summer afternoons. 

Drew 23.6'' Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart

Wayfair

Wayfair Kitchen Deals

Home chefs can snag deals on Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Ninja, and more amazing kitchen products. A good blender is a must, and this Cuisinart one that doubles as a food processor is on sale for 57% off. You’ll also find this eight-piece cookware set for just $46. The set includes a frying pan, sauce pans, and 5-quart Dutch oven, all with lids included. Made of nonstick aluminum, the pieces evenly distribute heat so your food cooks perfectly, and they’re oven- and broiler-safe. And you can store all your new cookware on this rolling wooden cart that’s only $88. 

Cayden-James 72.6'' H x 23.6'' W Iron Etagere Bookcase

Wayfair

Wayfair Home Office Deals

Shop desk chairs that actually match your decor starting at $100. This rolling swivel chair features an ergonomic design to keep you comfortable while working, while the velvet fabric and curved back add a stylish touch. You can keep all your work and books organized, too, with this gold and white ladder bookcase. It’s made of sturdy metal and comes with a tip-over restraint device to ensure it doesn’t fall. Plus, you’ll find desks starting at $114.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Wayfair Big Furniture Sale Tout
Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale Is Happening Now, and You Can Get Up to 82% Off Beds, Couches, Tables, and More
BHG Walmart Collection Sale Tout
There Are Tons of Deals on the BHG Collection at Walmart Right Now, from Accent Chairs to Kitchenware
Amazon Modern Farmhouse Store
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is the Secret to Achieving a Cohesive Modern Farmhouse Style on a Budget
The 9 Best Adjustable Beds of 2022 to Get A Restful Nightâs Sleep
The 9 Best Adjustable Beds of 2023 to Get A Restful Night’s Sleep
the Pottery Barn Tree House Twin-Over-Twin Bunk Bed
The 10 Best Bunk Beds of 2023 for Every Style
Best Valentines Day Gifts Under $35
The 28 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023
Best Bed Frames for Every Style
The 10 Best Bed Frames of 2023 for Every Style
Build Your Own - Harris Sectional
The 12 Best Sleeper Sectionals of 2023
Best Small Accent Chairs
The 10 Best Small Accent Chairs of 2023 to Accentuate Your Space
Target Threshold Studio McGee Collection Tout
Welcome Spring Early with Target's New Threshold x Studio McGee Home Decor Collection
bed with large headboard on blue gingham background
The 9 Best Headboards of 2023 for Every Style
sitting area with white brick fireplace
31 Small-Space Solutions for Every Room in Your Home
The Best Comforter Sets
The 9 Best Comforter Sets of 2023 for Your Bedroom
10 Best Recliners of 2022
The 10 Best Recliners of 2023 for Stylish Relaxation
Best Murphy Beds of 2022
The 8 Best Murphy Beds of 2023 to Save You a Ton of Space
Best Sleeper Sofas of 2022
The 11 Best Sleeper Sofas of 2023 That Your Guests Will Actually Want to Sleep On