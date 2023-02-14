Shopping Score Deals on Furniture, Mattresses, and Kitchenware for Up to 76% Off During Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Sale You can’t beat these discounts. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Presidents' Day is almost here, and that means it's time to get ready for all the sales. One of the best ones to shop is Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale. The deals start on February 14 and last all the way through February 22, and you can score discounts up to 76% off. You'll find marked down kitchen supplies and furniture for every room of your house, plus discounts on popular brands like KitchenAid, Sealy, Ninja, and Cuisinart. The Sobro Smart End Table is perfect for tech lovers, and it's 20% off right now. The table can do just about anything—it has a wireless charging pad, a thermoelectric cooling drawer, Bluetooth speakers, and a built-in outlet. You can also pick up a whole new bedroom set, including a bed frame, mattress, sheets, and a dresser. You definitely need to take advantage of the discount on this cooling Sealy mattress that’s currently up to 76% off. The moisture-wicking and breathable design will help you sleep comfortably without getting overheated. Find even more of our picks from Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Sale below. Wayfair Wayfair Living Room Deals Add some warmth to your living room this winter with this media console that has a built-in electric fireplace. It’s available in eight colors, including dark walnut, charcoal, white wash, and espresso, and it’s up to 66% off. Another fantastic find is this mid-century modern wooden armchair for up to 58% off. The comfortable foam cushioning is upholstered with faux leather in cognac or steel (gray). Sobro Smart End Table with Built-In Outlets, $700 (was $999) Darby Home Co Kneeland Media Console, from $280 (was $835) Sand & Stable Alyssia Console Table, from $218 (was $325) Beachcrest Home Derwent Arched Floor Lamp, $200 (was $324) Mercer41 Hessville Velvet Round Arm Loveseat, from $297 (was $370) Duraflame Electric Fireplace, $85 (was $145) Hashtag Home Bel-Air Upholstered Sofa, from $320 (was $600) Beachcrest Home Baden Arched Floor Lamp, $110 (was $184) Ebern Designs Massage Chair, from $176 (was $205) George Oliver Feng Upholstered Armchair, from $137 (was $327) Wayfair Wayfair Bedroom Deals If you can’t remember when you bought your mattress, it’s probably time for a new one, and there are tons of mattress deals during Wayfair’s sale, including this memory foam one from Sealy. You can even pretend you’re getting a massage with this adjustable metal bed frame that rubs your head and feet—up to 61% off. Customize the head and foot positions with the wireless remote control and set it on massage mode for extra relaxation. If you need additional storage, try this modern upholstered bed that has a drawer at the foot of the frame. Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology, from $260 (was from $1,099) Dakota Fields Vanburen Quilt Set, from $45 (was $65) Mistana Felice 100% Cotton Comforter Set, from $97 (was $160) Zipcode Design Ronnie Upholstered Storage Bed, from $153 (was from $180) Wayfair Sleep 15-Inch Massaging Zero Gravity Adjustable Bed with Wireless Remote, from $450 (was from $578) Hashtag Home Eberhart Metal Bed, from $155 (was from $278) Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Medium Innerspring Mattress, from $129 (was from $177) Zipcode Design Kepner Six-Drawer Double Dresser, from $240 (was from $330) Greyleigh Aadvik Upholstered Bed, from $160 (was $205) Wayfair Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals Spring will be here before you know it, so get ready to spend time outside with these outdoor furniture deals starting at $140. This set of two chaise lounges is currently 62% off, and it comes in black, light brown, espresso, and gray. You’ll also find outdoor dining sets for two, and you can even scoop up this canopied porch swing on sale in select colors, perfect for lazy summer afternoons. Andover Mills Knopf Wicker Four-Person Seating Group with Cushions, $350 (was $400) Highland Dunes Alfonso Rattan Wicker Four-Person Seating Group, $350 (was $550) Balkene Home Vega Patio Chair, from $210 (was from $250) Red Barrel Studio Grampian Round Two-Person Outdoor Dining Set, $140 (was $226) Sol 72 Outdoor Cotswald Five-Person Seating Group with Cushions, from $530 (was from $660) Winston Porter Otteridge Porch Swing with Canopy, from $263 (was from $314) Etta Avenue Mirabel Reclining Set of Two Chaises, from $357 (was $938) Wayfair Wayfair Kitchen Deals Home chefs can snag deals on Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Ninja, and more amazing kitchen products. A good blender is a must, and this Cuisinart one that doubles as a food processor is on sale for 57% off. You’ll also find this eight-piece cookware set for just $46. The set includes a frying pan, sauce pans, and 5-quart Dutch oven, all with lids included. Made of nonstick aluminum, the pieces evenly distribute heat so your food cooks perfectly, and they’re oven- and broiler-safe. And you can store all your new cookware on this rolling wooden cart that’s only $88. Prep & Savour Eight-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $49 (was $63) Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender, $77 (was $180) Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Pro Juicer, $83 (was $90) Ninja Professional Blender 1000, $90 (was $100) Foundry Select Drew Rolling Kitchen Cart, $88 (was $100) 17 Stories Milburn Kitchen Cart, $108 (was $133) KitchenAid Artisan Series 10-Speed 5-Qt. Stand Mixer, $400 (was $450) Wrought Studio Dinnerware Set, from $54 (was from $57) Wayfair Wayfair Home Office Deals Shop desk chairs that actually match your decor starting at $100. This rolling swivel chair features an ergonomic design to keep you comfortable while working, while the velvet fabric and curved back add a stylish touch. You can keep all your work and books organized, too, with this gold and white ladder bookcase. It’s made of sturdy metal and comes with a tip-over restraint device to ensure it doesn’t fall. Plus, you’ll find desks starting at $114. 