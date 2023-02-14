Score Deals on Furniture, Mattresses, and Kitchenware for Up to 76% Off During Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Sale

Presidents’ Day is almost here, and that means it’s time to get ready for all the sales. One of the best ones to shop is Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Sale. The deals start on February 14 and last all the way through February 22, and you can score discounts up to 76% off. You’ll find marked down kitchen supplies and furniture for every room of your house, plus discounts on popular brands like KitchenAid, Sealy, Ninja, and Cuisinart.

The Sobro Smart End Table is perfect for tech lovers, and it’s 20% off right now. The table can do just about anything—it has a wireless charging pad, a thermoelectric cooling drawer, Bluetooth speakers, and a built-in outlet. You can also pick up a whole new bedroom set, including a bed frame, mattress, sheets, and a dresser. You definitely need to take advantage of the discount on this cooling Sealy mattress that’s currently up to 76% off. The moisture-wicking and breathable design will help you sleep comfortably without getting overheated. Find even more of our picks from Wayfair’s Presidents’ Day Sale below.

Wayfair

Wayfair Living Room Deals

Add some warmth to your living room this winter with this media console that has a built-in electric fireplace. It’s available in eight colors, including dark walnut, charcoal, white wash, and espresso, and it’s up to 66% off. Another fantastic find is this mid-century modern wooden armchair for up to 58% off. The comfortable foam cushioning is upholstered with faux leather in cognac or steel (gray).

Wayfair

Wayfair Bedroom Deals

If you can’t remember when you bought your mattress, it’s probably time for a new one, and there are tons of mattress deals during Wayfair’s sale, including this memory foam one from Sealy. You can even pretend you’re getting a massage with this adjustable metal bed frame that rubs your head and feet—up to 61% off. Customize the head and foot positions with the wireless remote control and set it on massage mode for extra relaxation. If you need additional storage, try this modern upholstered bed that has a drawer at the foot of the frame.

Wayfair

Wayfair Outdoor Furniture Deals

Spring will be here before you know it, so get ready to spend time outside with these outdoor furniture deals starting at $140. This set of two chaise lounges is currently 62% off, and it comes in black, light brown, espresso, and gray. You’ll also find outdoor dining sets for two, and you can even scoop up this canopied porch swing on sale in select colors, perfect for lazy summer afternoons.

Wayfair

Wayfair Kitchen Deals

Home chefs can snag deals on Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Ninja, and more amazing kitchen products. A good blender is a must, and this Cuisinart one that doubles as a food processor is on sale for 57% off. You’ll also find this eight-piece cookware set for just $46. The set includes a frying pan, sauce pans, and 5-quart Dutch oven, all with lids included. Made of nonstick aluminum, the pieces evenly distribute heat so your food cooks perfectly, and they’re oven- and broiler-safe. And you can store all your new cookware on this rolling wooden cart that’s only $88.

Wayfair

Wayfair Home Office Deals

Shop desk chairs that actually match your decor starting at $100. This rolling swivel chair features an ergonomic design to keep you comfortable while working, while the velvet fabric and curved back add a stylish touch. You can keep all your work and books organized, too, with this gold and white ladder bookcase. It’s made of sturdy metal and comes with a tip-over restraint device to ensure it doesn’t fall. Plus, you’ll find desks starting at $114.