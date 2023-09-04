From Bedding to Rugs, These Are the 20 Best Deals to Shop During Wayfair’s Labor Day Sale

Save up to $525 on select shopper-favorites.

Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Published on September 4, 2023 06:00AM EDT

After a fun summer of spending time outside, fall and winter are creeping upon us. And the new cozy seasons might have you urging to make a few updates throughout your home. If replacing bedding, improving bathrooms, creating storage, introducing a new furniture piece (or a few), or refreshing the rugs throughout your home is on your agenda, Wayfair has you covered thanks to its Labor Day Clearance Sale.

Many retailers are launching Labor Day sales, but Wayfair’s event is particularly notable because the online destination is discounting home items by up to 70%, which means you can save over $500 on select finds. Of course, not all of the deals are quite as staggering, but we found 20 bedroom, bathroom, furniture, and rug markdowns that are definitely worth shopping from now through Tuesday, September 5. Below we’ve detailed the most noteworthy items to score before the deals vanish.

Top Wayfair Labor Day Deals

As we wait for fall’s arrival, think about sprucing up your bedroom with a new way to organize, with this four-drawer dresser that’s just $240 while the Labor Day sale is live. Then turn your attention to your bathroom while you can scoop up this bath mat for just $8. While you’re browsing, don’t miss these dining chairs that are only $186 for a set of two or this handsome wingback chair while you can save $85. Of course, we’re partial to Wayfair’s collection of rugs, and this $157 indoor-outdoor rug is just one notable find.

There are plenty more deals to shop while prices start at just $39, so keep reading below as you refresh your spaces in time for the new season. But make sure to shop early because these deals and this stock likely won’t make it until the end of Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance event. 

Best Wayfair Labor Day Bedroom Deals

Wayfair Suniya Comforter Set

Wayfair

Your bedroom should feel like a place where you can (and want to) relax, so fill your space with pieces that help make that happen. Consider starting with this comforter set while it’s on sale for $39. It’s made of a breathable yet soft tufted microfiber filled with an all-season down alternative filling. Then add this mid-century modern, pine wood six-drawer dresser while you can save $419 on it, or replace your bed with this modern solid wood piece that’s a whopping $529 off during the Labor Day sale. Shoppers say the minimalist style “provides the perfect aesthetic” to their bedrooms.

Best Wayfair Labor Day Bathroom Deals

Wayfair Brigit Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet

Wayfair

Moen is one of the most popular brands for bathroom fixtures, and quite a few pieces are on sale as part of Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance. We spotted this contemporary faucet kit for 41% off, as well as this classic faucet style on sale for $207. They both feature three finishes: matte black, chrome, and brushed nickel to match any bathroom. Plus, you can pivot away from fixtures and add this helpful linen cabinet for extra storage while it’s just $78.  

Best Wayfair Labor Day Furniture Deals

Wayfair Mid-Century Metal Dining Chair Weave Seat

Wayfair

Wayfair has thousands of furniture pieces live on its site, but only a select few standouts are on sale for Labor Day. This media console is a TV stand, storage cabinet, and fireplace, which is impressive considering it’s on sale for just $380 (a whopping $575 off), and this 60-inch console is also worth looking into if you’re in the market for an ultra-modern piece that combines style and storage together effortlessly. Finally, make sure your backyard is fall-ready with this on-sale fire pit table

Best Wayfair Labor Day Rug Deals

Wayfair Lurdes Geometric Area Rug

Wayfair

Your Labor Day shopping isn’t complete until you’ve taken advantage of Wayfair’s sales on rugs. This gray and beige performance area rug is only $120, and it has more than 13,000 five-star reviews. If your home style is a little more bohemian, this patterned rug might be up your alley for just $119. And you cannot go wrong with this neutral shag rug that would look perfect and feel cozy in any room throughout your home.

Was this page helpful?

