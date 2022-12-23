Wayfair’s End-of-Year Sale Has Deals on Furniture, Rugs, and Kitchen Appliances—Up to 64% Off

Including a dining set that’s $845 off—and $100 off a KitchenAid stand mixer.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on December 23, 2022 08:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Wayfair End of Year Sale Tout
Photo:

Wayfair

A fresh space can signal the start of a great new year. Styles change and old furniture needs replacing—or at least refreshing—so revitalizing your space is a surefire way to start 2023 off on a high note. With Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance Event, everything from furniture to kitchen upgrades like small appliances are on sale for up to 64% off. Wrap up 2022 with major savings and check out some of the best deals Wayfair has to offer in the final days of December. 

Best Overall Deals

The largest discount is on the Laina Ahsaad Abstract Machine Woven Area Rug, which is currently 64% off. It comes in both light gray or cream color options—a nice neutral addition to your bedroom or living room. The rug's subtle geometric pattern and tasseled ends add a slightly modern touch to the rug. Kitchen appliances at a discounted price like the Go Wise USA 5.5-Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer not only make cooking easier, but they save you money, too. The large air fryer holds up to 5.81-quarts making it basically the only tool you need to make a healthy meal for the whole family—get the air fryer for 57% off. 

Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance Sale has discounts on living room, kitchen, and bedroom items. Shop our favorite deals below. 

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Wayfair

Best Kitchen Deals

Shopping for the latest kitchen goods can be an investment. But with Wayfair's End-of-Year clearance sale, you can score kitchen appliances, dining tables, and pantry necessities. If your New Year’s resolution is to bake more, the KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5-Quart Stand Mixer that’s $100 off is an appliance that’ll make whipping up recipes so much easier, while saving you money. And to refine your dining area,  the Mary-Kate 4-Person Dining Set allows for an intimate gathering with loved ones over a delicious meal, and it’s a whopping $845 off. The driftwood or dark walnut tabletop is held up by black metal legs—a combination of both rustic and industrial styles. The table comes accented with four black faux leather chairs. 

Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair

Wayfair

Best Living Room Deals

Start the New Year with a living room refresh. Thanks to this sale, you can change out the whole space or update a few pieces on a budget. Adding a new accent chair like the Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair that’s on sale starting at $95 off can spruce up the living room—after all, there’s no such thing as too much seating. The solid wood upholstered chair adds a mid-century modern touch. And with the rise of employees working from home, smart furniture has become more useful than ever. The Sobro Smart Coffee Table is on sale for 33% off (a $499 discount!) and serves as a home base for everything you could need for your work day and beyond, including a built-in outlet and Bluetooth speakers, a chilled drawer for drinks and snacks, and LED lighting for ambiance. 

Bushwick Metal Platform Bed

Wayfair

Best Bedroom Deals

Creating a cozy space for great sleep requires more than just a comfy bed—although, a sprawling bed like the Bushwick Metal Platform Bed would be a comfortable upgrade for 48% off. Storage is also a must-have in the bedroom to keep your space organized and calm, and the Kepner 6-Drawer Double Dresser has a versatile style and comes in a variety of finishes. The simple design of the double dresser means it will fit well with your decor, and you can get the 6-drawer dresser on sale for 28% off.

Ayla Southwestern Orange/Blue Area Rug

Wayfair

Best Area Rug Deals

Rugs are the perfect accessory to warm up a room or add a fun pop of color to your space without changing up paint or furniture, and with Wayfair’s deals on area rugs of all sizes and styles, you can save while you shop new styles for your home. The Ayla Southwestern Orange/Blue Area Rug has a warm-hued pattern and is on clearance starting at $42, or if you prefer a neutral rug that’ll never go out of style, the Arendtsville Area Rug in Beige comes in a variety of sizes and starts at $26. The lived-in style of the rug is a nice addition to an active home. 

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Highland Dunes Alfonso Rattan Wicker 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Surprise! Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Is Back for 2 Days Only—and You Can Get Up to 80% Off Fall Home Essentials
Way Day Sale
Wayfair's Annual Way Day Sale Has Huge Deals on Furniture, Area Rugs, and Patio Seating for Up to 80% Off
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Nespresso, Tempur-Pedic, iRobot, and More Are Up to 81% Off During Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event
Amazon Deal Roundup cyber monday
Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes Deals on Top Sellers from Ring, Casper, Cuisinart and More—Up to 82% Off
Amazon Deals Roundup
Get Ready to Shop All the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals This Year, from Air Fryers to Robot Vacuums
Amazon Cyber Week Deals Roundup Tout
Amazon Has Tons of Deals on Must-Have Home Upgrades and More for Cyber Week
Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals
Don’t Wait for Black Friday—You Can Shop These Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals Now
Christopher Knight Home Kassi Fabric Accent Chair
The 26 Best Furniture Deals to Shop Before the Prime Early Access Sale Ends
Prime Early Access Vacuum Deals Tout
The 51 Best Prime Early Access Deals You Won’t Want to Miss from iRobot, Shark, KitchenAid, and More
Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan Area Rug
The Best Prime Early Access Rug Deals Are Up to 80% Off—Here Are 25 to Shop While They’re Still in Stock
Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals Roundup Tout
Upgrade Your Kitchen Setup with These Top Early Black Friday Kitchen Gadget Deals—All Under $50
Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are My Favorite Can’t Miss Cyber Monday Deals
Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Kitchen Gadgets Cyber Monday Tout
From Air Fryers to Bullet Blenders, Shop These Cyber Monday Deals on Kitchen Gadgets—All Under $50
Roundup Early Deals
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Is Approaching—Here Are 22 of the Best Home Deals You Can Get Now
Indira Handmade Performance Forest Green Rug
We Found 9 Unbelievable Rug Deals to Shop Before Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Ends