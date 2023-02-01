Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale Is Happening Now, and You Can Get Up to 82% Off Beds, Couches, Tables, and More

If you want to upgrade your furniture but don’t want to spend a ton of money, this is your chance—Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale is happening right now. Until February 6, you can get up to 82% off beds, couches, chairs, kitchen tables, and more, plus expedited shipping. Since the sale only lasts for one week, you’ll want to hop on these deals while you can.

Whether you’re looking for a new bed, couch, or end table, you’ll find what you’re searching for here. For shoppers with a lot of living room space, check out this large seven-piece sectional sofa. It even comes with six throw pillows and an ottoman to complete the set. And be sure to take a look at Wayfair’s mattress deals, too. Currently, you can score this Sealy memory foam mattress for up to 70% off or this gel-infused mattress topper for 40% off.

Other must-shop products include this beautiful upholstered bed that’s up to 82% off. It comes in four colors and full, queen, and king sizes. This ergonomic desk chair will save your back when working from home, and it starts at just $49. Don’t wait to shop the rest of the Wayfair deals we found, from coffee tables to dressers.

Wayfair Living Room Furniture Deals

We found lots of living room furniture deals starting at just $68. This sleeper sofa is up to 58% off during the sale, and it comes in light gray, dark gray, navy, green, and mustard yellow. It has more than 2,800 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it’s easy to put together, and they’re impressed with the quality. If you need a new coffee table, try this modern Scandinavian-style one. The top has a glossy white finish, and the shelf and legs are made of real and manufactured wood.

Wayfair Bedroom Furniture Deals

This accent bench will look beautiful at the end of your bed, and it’s the perfect place to toss throw pillows when you’re ready for bed. If you’re short on space, be sure to check out this platform storage bed. It’s queen-sized with three drawers (one front and two side drawers) to hide extra pillows, sheets, and blankets or clothing. You can also get this two-piece nightstand set for $105, which is a steal at just about $53 per item.

Wayfair Mattress Deals

Along with bedroom furniture, you can update your mattress, too. This Sealy mattress is currently up to 56% off. It’s designed with cooling technology and is moisture-wicking and breathable, making it ideal for people who tend to get hot at night. If you’re not ready for a brand new mattress, you can shop toppers, like this 3-inch memory foam one.

Wayfair Kitchen Furniture Deals

Free up some counter space with this industrial, rustic bakers rack that’s waterproof, scratch-resistant, and environmentally-friendly. You can display cookbooks, spice jars, and decorations on the top hutch shelves, while the bottom shelves can hold dishes, pots, and more. You should definitely take advantage of the discount on this farmhouse-style trestle dining table that’s 42% off. It’s made of solid pine with a distressed finish, and the top is made of wood and concrete veneer.

Wayfair Office Furniture Deals

Instead of a boring metal filing cabinet, try this industrial-style one that will blend into your decor—and it’s currently 43% off. This metal and wood desk will add a minimalist, contemporary feel to your home office; and you can pair it with this stylish faux-leather chair. And keep your space organized with this ladder bookcase that can hold all your books and papers.