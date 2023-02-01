Shopping Wayfair's Big Furniture Sale Is Happening Now, and You Can Get Up to 82% Off Beds, Couches, Tables, and More Plus, you can get expedited shipping. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on February 1, 2023 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Wayfair If you want to upgrade your furniture but don’t want to spend a ton of money, this is your chance—Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale is happening right now. Until February 6, you can get up to 82% off beds, couches, chairs, kitchen tables, and more, plus expedited shipping. Since the sale only lasts for one week, you’ll want to hop on these deals while you can. Whether you’re looking for a new bed, couch, or end table, you’ll find what you’re searching for here. For shoppers with a lot of living room space, check out this large seven-piece sectional sofa. It even comes with six throw pillows and an ottoman to complete the set. And be sure to take a look at Wayfair’s mattress deals, too. Currently, you can score this Sealy memory foam mattress for up to 70% off or this gel-infused mattress topper for 40% off. Other must-shop products include this beautiful upholstered bed that’s up to 82% off. It comes in four colors and full, queen, and king sizes. This ergonomic desk chair will save your back when working from home, and it starts at just $49. Don’t wait to shop the rest of the Wayfair deals we found, from coffee tables to dressers. Wayfair Wayfair Living Room Furniture Deals We found lots of living room furniture deals starting at just $68. This sleeper sofa is up to 58% off during the sale, and it comes in light gray, dark gray, navy, green, and mustard yellow. It has more than 2,800 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying it’s easy to put together, and they’re impressed with the quality. If you need a new coffee table, try this modern Scandinavian-style one. The top has a glossy white finish, and the shelf and legs are made of real and manufactured wood. Mistana Ronaldo Upholstered Lounge Chair, from $294 (was $399) AllModern Soho Coffee Table, from $260 (was $279) Kelly Clarkson Home Christopher Tufted Oval Cocktail Ottoman, from $300 (was $379) Mistana Dingler Upholstered Sleeper Sofa, from $320 (was from $757) Kelly Clarkson Home Trudie Upholstered Chaise Lounge, from $780 (was $1,264) Mercury Row Philippos End Table, $68 (was $76) Zipcode Design Davian End Table, from $69 (was from $77) Sand & Stable Coffee Table, from $250 (was from $320) Wayfair Wayfair Bedroom Furniture Deals This accent bench will look beautiful at the end of your bed, and it’s the perfect place to toss throw pillows when you’re ready for bed. If you’re short on space, be sure to check out this platform storage bed. It’s queen-sized with three drawers (one front and two side drawers) to hide extra pillows, sheets, and blankets or clothing. You can also get this two-piece nightstand set for $105, which is a steal at just about $53 per item. Everly Quinn Sameko Upholstered Bed, from $100 (was $570) Mercury Row Bret Queen Upholstered Storage Bed, $264 (was $290) Wrought Studio Kaysen Nailhead Accent Bench, from $180 (was $249) Sand & Stable Newquay Four-Drawer Dresser, from $266 (was $320) Zipcode Design Kepner Six-Drawer Double Dresser, from $234 (was $330) Andover Mills Hoch Solid and Manufactured Wood Nightstand, from $49 (was $53) Sand & Stable X-Shaped Nightstand Set, from $105 (was $130) Zipcode Design Farmersville Upholstered Headboard, from $58 (was from $67) Hashtag Home Dowler Manufactured Wood Nightstand, from $80 (was from $117) Wayfair Wayfair Mattress Deals Along with bedroom furniture, you can update your mattress, too. This Sealy mattress is currently up to 56% off. It’s designed with cooling technology and is moisture-wicking and breathable, making it ideal for people who tend to get hot at night. If you’re not ready for a brand new mattress, you can shop toppers, like this 3-inch memory foam one. Wayfair Sleep 10-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress, from $194 (was from $300) Wayfair Sleep 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress, from $300 (was from $322) Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress, from $170 (was from $180) Lucid Comfort Collection 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, from $102 (was from $170) Sealy to Go 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box, from $330 (was from $1,099) Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology, from $410 (was from $859) Wayfair Wayfair Kitchen Furniture Deals Free up some counter space with this industrial, rustic bakers rack that’s waterproof, scratch-resistant, and environmentally-friendly. You can display cookbooks, spice jars, and decorations on the top hutch shelves, while the bottom shelves can hold dishes, pots, and more. You should definitely take advantage of the discount on this farmhouse-style trestle dining table that’s 42% off. It’s made of solid pine with a distressed finish, and the top is made of wood and concrete veneer. Three Posts Cheltenham Trestle Dining Table, $420 (was $591) Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Dining Table, from $370 (was $725) Sand & Stable Astin Two-Drawer Sideboard, $220 (was $495) 17 Stories Geyer Iron Standard Baker's Rack, from $110 (was $127) Sand & Stable Brooksville Trestle Dining Table, $620 (was $1,077) Wade Logan Wareham Upholstered Side Chair (Set of 4), from $234 (was from $290) Union Rustic Wynnewood Counter Stool (Set of 2), $74 (was $107) Wayfair Wayfair Office Furniture Deals Instead of a boring metal filing cabinet, try this industrial-style one that will blend into your decor—and it’s currently 43% off. This metal and wood desk will add a minimalist, contemporary feel to your home office; and you can pair it with this stylish faux-leather chair. And keep your space organized with this ladder bookcase that can hold all your books and papers. Wade Logan Octavian Industrial Computer Table, from $55 (was from $85) Inbox Zero Ergonomic Task Chair, from $49 (was from $86) Orren Ellis Kaycee Faux Leather Task Chair, from $69 (was from $96) Trent Austin Design Flythe Metal Ladder Bookcase, from $74 (was from $100) Loon Peak Turgeon Two-Drawer Mobile Vertical Filing Cabinet, from $90 (was from $157) More Must-Shop Products I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Worth Buying—All Under $50 This Spin Scrubber Makes Cleaning Your Bathroom ‘Nearly Effortless’—and It’s Just $50 These Best-Selling Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats Have More than 24,200 Perfect Ratings—and They’re Now $15 Apiece Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit