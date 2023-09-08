These Pumpkin Spice Candles Are the Secret to Making My Home Smell Like Fall

One of our family’s favorite fall traditions is visiting a local apple orchard. We take a hayride, pick our own apples, and tromp through the pumpkin patch looking for the one. Once we’ve filled our cart with pumpkins and apples, we return to the concessions area to savor an apple cider donut–or two–before heading home. This combination of cinnamon, apple, and pumpkin evokes all the feelings of fall. So you can imagine how delighted I was to find a farm apple and pumpkin-scented candle at Walmart.

Courtesy of Walmart



Better Homes & Gardens 12oz Farm Apple Pumpkin Scented Ombre 2-Wick Jar Candle ($11, Walmart)



As soon as I lit this two-wick candle, I had a wave of memories wash over me, thinking of all the autumn afternoons spent at the apple orchard over the years. In addition to the apple and pumpkin scents, what really stood out to me were the notes of brown sugar and vanilla. Yum!

What makes this candle even better is that it also looks stylish on a shelf or mantel. The glass has a subtle ombre design that brings autumnal colors into the home. A wooden lid lends the candle a handsome look even when it’s not in use.

If you love fall scents, but prefer not to burn candles, there are several new pumpkin-scented wax melts that just hit the shelves. My favorite is the Vanilla and Caramel Spice wax melt because I’m a sucker for anything cinnamony and sweet. Or if you want something totally fall-inspired, opt for the Farmhouse Pumpkin Patch wax melt. You won’t be disappointed. For the apple lover, there is a new Fresh Apple wax melt that has a bright fruity scent.

Equally as important as selecting the right fall scent for your home is picking out the perfect wax warmer. There are several new seasonal warmers available, but my personal favorite is the Gold Mercury Glass ($17, Walmart) style fragrance warmer because it transitions beautifully from Halloween decor to Christmas decor. And when it’s on, it emits a small golden glow that is perfect for a cool fall day.

Whether you prefer wax melts or candles, if you’re into pumpkin and apple scents for fall, I recommend checking out this new line up of autumnal fragrances.