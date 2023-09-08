Shopping BHG at Walmart These Pumpkin Spice Candles Are the Secret to Making My Home Smell Like Fall And they're only $11! By Megan Boettcher Megan Boettcher Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience writing for home design, DIY, and holiday titles. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on September 8, 2023 09:37AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Courtesy of Walmart One of our family’s favorite fall traditions is visiting a local apple orchard. We take a hayride, pick our own apples, and tromp through the pumpkin patch looking for the one. Once we’ve filled our cart with pumpkins and apples, we return to the concessions area to savor an apple cider donut–or two–before heading home. This combination of cinnamon, apple, and pumpkin evokes all the feelings of fall. So you can imagine how delighted I was to find a farm apple and pumpkin-scented candle at Walmart. Courtesy of Walmart Better Homes & Gardens 12oz Farm Apple Pumpkin Scented Ombre 2-Wick Jar Candle ($11, Walmart) SHOP As soon as I lit this two-wick candle, I had a wave of memories wash over me, thinking of all the autumn afternoons spent at the apple orchard over the years. In addition to the apple and pumpkin scents, what really stood out to me were the notes of brown sugar and vanilla. Yum! What makes this candle even better is that it also looks stylish on a shelf or mantel. The glass has a subtle ombre design that brings autumnal colors into the home. A wooden lid lends the candle a handsome look even when it’s not in use. If you love fall scents, but prefer not to burn candles, there are several new pumpkin-scented wax melts that just hit the shelves. My favorite is the Vanilla and Caramel Spice wax melt because I’m a sucker for anything cinnamony and sweet. Or if you want something totally fall-inspired, opt for the Farmhouse Pumpkin Patch wax melt. You won’t be disappointed. For the apple lover, there is a new Fresh Apple wax melt that has a bright fruity scent. Equally as important as selecting the right fall scent for your home is picking out the perfect wax warmer. There are several new seasonal warmers available, but my personal favorite is the Gold Mercury Glass ($17, Walmart) style fragrance warmer because it transitions beautifully from Halloween decor to Christmas decor. And when it’s on, it emits a small golden glow that is perfect for a cool fall day. 7 DIY Ways to Make Your Home Smell Like Fall Whether you prefer wax melts or candles, if you’re into pumpkin and apple scents for fall, I recommend checking out this new line up of autumnal fragrances. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Our New Fall Serveware Just Dropped, and Pieces Start at Just $10 Improve Your Home in Just a Few Days with These 32 Weekend Projects BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in September