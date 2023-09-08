These Pumpkin Spice Candles Are the Secret to Making My Home Smell Like Fall

And they're only $11!

By
Megan Boettcher
Megan Boettcher
Megan Boettcher
Megan Boettcher is a freelance writer with more than 15 years of experience writing for home design, DIY, and holiday titles.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on September 8, 2023 09:37AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart fall candles
Photo:

Courtesy of Walmart

One of our family’s favorite fall traditions is visiting a local apple orchard. We take a hayride, pick our own apples, and tromp through the pumpkin patch looking for the one. Once we’ve filled our cart with pumpkins and apples, we return to the concessions area to savor an apple cider donut–or two–before heading home. This combination of cinnamon, apple, and pumpkin evokes all the feelings of fall. So you can imagine how delighted I was to find a farm apple and pumpkin-scented candle at Walmart. 

Better Homes & Gardens Farm Apple and Pumpkin Candle

Courtesy of Walmart


Better Homes & Gardens 12oz Farm Apple Pumpkin Scented Ombre 2-Wick Jar Candle ($11, Walmart)


As soon as I lit this two-wick candle, I had a wave of memories wash over me, thinking of all the autumn afternoons spent at the apple orchard over the years. In addition to the apple and pumpkin scents, what really stood out to me were the notes of brown sugar and vanilla. Yum! 

What makes this candle even better is that it also looks stylish on a shelf or mantel. The glass has a subtle ombre design that brings autumnal colors into the home. A wooden lid lends the candle a handsome look even when it’s not in use.

If you love fall scents, but prefer not to burn candles, there are several new pumpkin-scented wax melts that just hit the shelves. My favorite is the Vanilla and Caramel Spice wax melt because I’m a sucker for anything cinnamony and sweet. Or if you want something totally fall-inspired, opt for the Farmhouse Pumpkin Patch wax melt. You won’t be disappointed. For the apple lover, there is a new Fresh Apple wax melt that has a bright fruity scent. 

Equally as important as selecting the right fall scent for your home is picking out the perfect wax warmer. There are several new seasonal warmers available, but my personal favorite is the Gold Mercury Glass ($17, Walmart) style fragrance warmer because it transitions beautifully from Halloween decor to Christmas decor. And when it’s on, it emits a small golden glow that is perfect for a cool fall day. 

Whether you prefer wax melts or candles, if you’re into pumpkin and apple scents for fall, I recommend checking out this new line up of autumnal fragrances. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Better Homes & Gardens Abbott Exposed Clay Stoneware Pedestal Cake Stand
Our New Fall Serveware Just Dropped, and Pieces Start at Just $10
white kitchen green tile backsplash open shelves wooden floors
Improve Your Home in Just a Few Days with These 32 Weekend Projects
september favorite finds
BHG Editors' Favorite Finds: What We're Loving in September
Related Articles
Colorful sherpa pumpkin pillows from Aldi
We're ~Falling~ For Aldi's September Finds—Here Are Our Top 8 Picks
Can't Miss Labor Day Deals Tout
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the Can’t-Miss Labor Day Deals I’m Eyeing
Melt in Your Mouth Pumpkin Cookies
The Best Fall Cookie Recipes to Add to Your Seasonal Baking Bucket List
One of the best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts, a candle by La Jolie Muse, on a patterned background.
The 50 Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts of 2023
Front porch with fall dÃ©cor
Wondering When to Decorate for Fall? These 6 Expert Tips Can Help
Best Gifts for Teens of 2023 tout
The 50 Best Gifts for Teens of 2023
Mini Roasted Apple Pear Tarts
The Best Pear Dessert Recipes to Savor Sweet Fall Flavors
close up of woman carrying a basket of apples outside
24 Fun Fall Bucket List Ideas to Cross Off Your List This Year
Collage of three of the best gifts for couples on a peach leafy patterned background.
The 55 Best Gifts for Couples That They’ll Both Enjoy
LAFCO New York Signature Candle in Mint Tisane displayed on a two-tone pink patterned background
The 20 Best Candles of 2023 To Light Up Your Home
Candied Bacon-Sweet Potato Cupcakes
Our Fans Dig These Sweet Potato Dessert Recipes—And We Bet You Will, Too
Shakshuka
These Halloween Breakfast Ideas Will Kick Off the Holiday in Style
Air-Fried Apple Fritters with Salted Caramel Sauce
21 Healthy Fall Dessert Recipes to Wrap up Your Meal in Cozy Style
White bowl with pumpkins and pinecones
7 DIY Ways to Make Your Home Smell Like Fall
blueberry bundt cake
17 Bundt Cake Recipes for a Sweet Taste of Home
Bug Plates
Summerween Is Here to Add a Splash of Spookiness to the Summer Season