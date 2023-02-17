Shopping Walmart’s Presidents’ Day Sale Is Live, and These Are the 40 Best Deals to Shop Prices start at just $3. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on February 17, 2023 12:30PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Walmart How are you spending your long weekend? Whether you’re relaxing, dreaming up garden plans, or enjoying some much deserved time away, don’t forget to take a few moments to peruse all the Presidents’ Day sales happening, too. This is one of the best times to shop because it’s one of the first times we’ve seen great deals since the holiday season, and Walmart is one online destination you won’t want to miss. Walmart’s hidden section of Presidents’ Day deals includes more than one thousand products across every category. So, if you previously set a goal to update your tech, kitchen gadgets, or bedding, now is definitely the time to take a look at everything that’s on sale. While you’re shopping, you also won’t want to miss the deals on outdoor items, floor care favorites, and furniture. There are even a number of our own Better Homes & Gardens products on sale. If you’re looking for inspiration, take a look at these Second Generation Apple Airpods that are quietly on sale for just $99, or get ready for long spring walks with this Fitbit tracker that’s also marked down to $99. If you’re shopping for a new mattress, this Zinus model is a shopper-favorite, and we also spotted this Gap Home comforter. And this Shark Navigator vacuum is not one to miss while you can scoop it up for $97. Plus, you can snag this beautiful Better Homes & Gardens outdoor lounge furniture set while the sale is live. Even though shopping the full sale is definitely worth it, we thought we would save you some time by sharing the top 40 items to shop across six categories. Just make sure to pick up your favorites while prices start at $3 and everything remains in stock. Walmart Best Presidents’ Day Bed and Bath Deals When was the last time you replaced your everyday bedding or bath items? If it’s been a while, Walmart’s Presidents’ Day sale is an ideal time to stock up on new sheet sets and towel bundles. Plus, you can replace your shower curtain with this fun boho style from Better Homes & Gardens that’s on sale for $17, and you can also add this liner that’s only $3. Mainstays Light Weight Shower Curtain Liner, $3 (was $4) Better Homes & Gardens Boho Chic Polyester and Cotton Shower Curtain, $17 (was $24) Hotel Style Egyptian Cotton Towel 10-Piece Set, $15 (was $28) Noble Linens Queen-Size 6-Piece Solid Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, $21 (was $25) Gap Home Full/Queen Yarn Dyed Washed Chambray Stripe Reversible Organic Cotton Comforter Set, $28 (was $55) Sealy 2-Pack Standard Size Medium Support Memory Foam Bed Pillow, $35 (was $59) Spa Sensations by Zinus Serenity Queen-Size 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $339 (was $399) Walmart Best Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals Spring cleaning and spring recipes are both on the horizon, so why not start preparing for both? If your pantry has a less than stellar organization method in place, find all of your family’s favorites and keep your essentials in order with this pantry storage system from The Home Edit. You can also pick up a Beautiful by Drew Barrymore air fryer and a knife set by The Pioneer Woman while the Presidents’ Day sale continues at Walmart. The Home Edit 5-Piece Pantry Storage System, $20 (was $25) Hamilton Beach 10-Speed Smoothie Electric Blender, $25 (was $45) The Pioneer Woman Breezy Blossoms 11-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, $40 (was $49) Drew Barrymore Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, from $41 (was from $50) Drew Barrymore Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, from $58 (was from $69) Walmart Best Presidents’ Day Furniture Deals Walmart is a go-to destination for many people to buy furniture, and there are a number of Better Homes & Gardens pieces that are currently on sale. Update your at-home office with this L-Shaped desk, or add a new TV stand to your family room. We also have to recommend this coffee table, and you can take $135 off this Gap Home sofa. There’s even more to discover below while furniture prices are as low as $106. Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse USB Nightstand, $106 (was $129) Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse Rectangle Lift-Top Coffee Table, $129 (was $200) Better Homes & Gardens Oxford Square TV Stand, $129 (was $299) Better Homes & Gardens Lindon Place L-Shaped Desk with Cage, $188 (was $329) Better Homes & Gardens Nola L-Shaped 2-Drawer Desk, $220 (was $280) Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse 6-Drawer Dresser, $257 (was $329) Gap Home Upholstered Wood Base Sofa, $500 ($635) Walmart Best Presidents’ Day Outdoor Deals It’s the time of year when many people start itching to spend more time outside. So, start your own countdown by getting your backyard, deck, or porch into top shape. This Coleman inflatable hot tub is on sale for Presidents’ Day, and it would make a great spot to relax after a day of gardening. Plus, this Igloo cooler seems like it’s designed for game, beach, pool, and lake days. You also won’t want to miss this bistro set or these LED pathway lights. Element by Altman Plants 20-Pack Live Multicolor Succulents, $20 (was $26) Mainstays 10-Count Solar Powered Black Stanford LED Pathway Light, $35 (was $39) Franklin Sports Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle, $44 (was $49) Igloo Overland 50-Quart Ice Chest Cooler, $80 (was $89) Alpine Corporation Bird and Leaf Outdoor Patio Bistro Set, $153 (was $390) Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set with Wicker Table, $247 (was $344) Coleman 71 x 26-Inch Bahamas AirJet Outdoor Inflatable Hot Tub, $398 (was $444) Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 5-Piece Wicker Conversation Set, $1,194 (was $1,396) Walmart Best Presidents’ Day Floorcare Deals Holiday weekends are always when vacuums, carpet cleaners, and floor steamers are discounted to some of their lowest prices, and Presidents’ Day is no different. Update your upright vacuum with this Bissell model, or invest in a robot vacuum while you can buy one from Eufy by Anker for just $96. Now is also an excellent moment to purchase the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, especially if you’ve been eyeing it for a while. And you won’t want to miss this Bissell stick vacuum while it’s on sale for $25. Bissell 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum, $25 (was $29) Shark Steam Mop Hard Floor Cleaner, $39 (was $59) Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $96 (was $250) Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum, $97 (was $199) Bissell Power Lifter Pet with Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum, $98 (was $119) Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $99 (was $124) Tineco iFloor 2 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum, $115 (was $199) iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum, $174 (was $270) Walmart Best Presidents’ Day Tech Deals Before your Walmart Presidents’ Day sale shopping is complete, take a few moments to peruse the retailer’s tech deals that include favorites from Apple, Roku, Samsung, and Fitbit. Roku Smart Home Video Doorbell and Chime, $59 (was $79) Apple Second Generation AirPods with Charging Case, $99 (was $119) Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker, $99 (was $149) 2021 Apple 10.2-inch 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, $269 (was $329) Samsung 75-Inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV, $678 (was $1,000)