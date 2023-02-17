Walmart’s Presidents’ Day Sale Is Live, and These Are the 40 Best Deals to Shop

Prices start at just $3.

Carly Totten
February 17, 2023

Presidents Day Best Walmart Deals Tout
How are you spending your long weekend? Whether you’re relaxing, dreaming up garden plans, or enjoying some much deserved time away, don’t forget to take a few moments to peruse all the Presidents’ Day sales happening, too. This is one of the best times to shop because it’s one of the first times we’ve seen great deals since the holiday season, and Walmart is one online destination you won’t want to miss. 

Walmart’s hidden section of Presidents’ Day deals includes more than one thousand products across every category. So, if you previously set a goal to update your tech, kitchen gadgets, or bedding, now is definitely the time to take a look at everything that’s on sale. While you’re shopping, you also won’t want to miss the deals on outdoor items, floor care favorites, and furniture. There are even a number of our own Better Homes & Gardens products on sale. 

If you’re looking for inspiration, take a look at these Second Generation Apple Airpods that are quietly on sale for just $99, or get ready for long spring walks with this Fitbit tracker that’s also marked down to $99. If you’re shopping for a new mattress, this Zinus model is a shopper-favorite, and we also spotted this Gap Home comforter. And this Shark Navigator vacuum is not one to miss while you can scoop it up for $97. Plus, you can snag this beautiful Better Homes & Gardens outdoor lounge furniture set while the sale is live.  

Even though shopping the full sale is definitely worth it, we thought we would save you some time by sharing the top 40 items to shop across six categories. Just make sure to pick up your favorites while prices start at $3 and everything remains in stock.

Boho Chic Polyester and Cotton Shower Curtain

Best Presidents’ Day Bed and Bath Deals

When was the last time you replaced your everyday bedding or bath items? If it’s been a while, Walmart’s Presidents’ Day sale is an ideal time to stock up on new sheet sets and towel bundles. Plus, you can replace your shower curtain with this fun boho style from Better Homes & Gardens that’s on sale for $17, and you can also add this liner that’s only $3. 

The Home Edit 5 Piece Pantry Edit, Plastic Modular Storage System

Best Presidents’ Day Kitchen Deals 

Spring cleaning and spring recipes are both on the horizon, so why not start preparing for both? If your pantry has a less than stellar organization method in place, find all of your family’s favorites and keep your essentials in order with this pantry storage system from The Home Edit. You can also pick up a Beautiful by Drew Barrymore air fryer and a knife set by The Pioneer Woman while the Presidents’ Day sale continues at Walmart. 

Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse 6 - Drawer Dresser

Best Presidents’ Day Furniture Deals 

Walmart is a go-to destination for many people to buy furniture, and there are a number of Better Homes & Gardens pieces that are currently on sale. Update your at-home office with this L-Shaped desk, or add a new TV stand to your family room. We also have to recommend this coffee table, and you can take $135 off this Gap Home sofa. There’s even more to discover below while furniture prices are as low as $106. 

Willow Sage 3-Piece Bistro Set

Best Presidents’ Day Outdoor Deals 

It’s the time of year when many people start itching to spend more time outside. So, start your own countdown by getting your backyard, deck, or porch into top shape. This Coleman inflatable hot tub is on sale for Presidents’ Day, and it would make a great spot to relax after a day of gardening. Plus, this Igloo cooler seems like it’s designed for game, beach, pool, and lake days. You also won’t want to miss this bistro set or these LED pathway lights

Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner 3369

Best Presidents’ Day Floorcare Deals

Holiday weekends are always when vacuums, carpet cleaners, and floor steamers are discounted to some of their lowest prices, and Presidents’ Day is no different. Update your upright vacuum with this Bissell model, or invest in a robot vacuum while you can buy one from Eufy by Anker for just $96. Now is also an excellent moment to purchase the Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, especially if you’ve been eyeing it for a while. And you won’t want to miss this Bissell stick vacuum while it’s on sale for $25. 

Roku Smart Home Video Doorbell & Chime SE

Best Presidents’ Day Tech Deals

Before your Walmart Presidents’ Day sale shopping is complete, take a few moments to peruse the retailer’s tech deals that include favorites from Apple, Roku, Samsung, and Fitbit. First, take advantage of the low prices and snag a 10.2-inch iPad while it’s marked down to $269. Then update your TV to this Samsung model while you can save over $300. Finally, round out your shopping with this Roku smart doorbell system while it’s priced from $59. 

More Must-Shop Products

