Walmart Is Running a Secret Sale Right Now on Patio Furniture, and These Are Our Top Picks

It’s not too late in the summer to refresh your backyard with some much-needed patio furniture. In fact, we’re of the opinion that whenever there’s a good sale on outdoor essentials, it’s a good time to snag those deals—after all, outdoor furniture is pretty expensive. And Walmart just quietly discounted tons of patio furniture and essentials, so now’s the time to shop our top picks below.

Beyond comfortable chairs and bistro sets, we’ve also included other outdoor must-haves, too: Things like umbrellas and fire pits, so that you and your family can make the most of your backyard oasis.

Keep scrolling for our favorite picks from Walmart’s 35 percent off sale on outdoor patio furniture. Prices start at just $30.

Costway Outdoor Patio Daybed

Who says couches are for the indoors only? If you (and your friends and family members) want to be just as comfy outside as you are inside, the Costway Outdoor Patio Daybed is the ultimate way to chill by the pool either in the sun or shade. Its deep seating and additional ottoman-like pieces can accommodate anywhere from two to four people comfortably.

Serwall 10-Foot Outdoor Hanging Offset Cantilever Umbrella

For achieving ultimate shade either on the deck or by the pool, the Serwall 10-Foot Outdoor Hanging Offset Cantilever Umbrella covers the most space, making sure that no one’s left out in the hot sun. It comes in several different neutral and bold colors, and the umbrella surface tilts at adjustable angles, up to 35 degrees, so you can position it however you want to. Hurry, though—this find is selling out quickly.

Better Homes and Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Patio Cuddle Chair

Exactly what it sounds like, the Cuddle Chair from our own Walmart-exclusive furniture line is made for cuddling. It’s big and comfortable, don’t get us wrong, but it’s designed for close-contact cuddling, making it great for resting with pets, couples, and for parents who want to relax with their kids. Of course, it’s great for laying alone, too, and it’s cozy enough to nap in!



Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing

Speaking of naps, the Segmart Large Hammock Chair Swing is begging to be relaxed in. It’s also ideal for reading a book in the shade, too. It’s made with high-quality cotton canvas fabric, strong cotton ropes, and the metal support bar is detachable, and can be attached to a tree, pole, or a porch hook.

Uhomepro Wood Burning Fire Pit

This wood burning fire pit is not just a vessel for flames—it’s the centerpiece of a fireside hangout. It comes with a safety screen and poker for when you’re using it as a campfire, but its versatility is what’s most impressive. In addition to using it as a fire for warmth or s’mores, it can also be converted into an ice bucket or grill, too, making it truly all-in-one.

Best Choice Products Three-Piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Bistro Set

A bistro set for under $150 is the deal of a lifetime. This one from Best Choice Products includes three pieces: two wicker chairs with cushions and a matching coffee table with a removable glass tabletop. Set it on your front porch or put it on the back deck. Either way, it’s a conversation piece that’s perfect for reading by yourself or chatting with company.



Better Homes and Gardens Davenport Sofa Lounger

Another one of our on-sale favorites from our own furniture line, the Better Homes and Gardens Davenport Sofa Lounger makes the perfect all-weather addition to your yard. With five pieces to this outdoor sectional, it’s spacious, comfortable, and also includes two Acacia wood tables that can serve as either end- or coffee tables.

Erommy New Outdoor Hardtop Gazebo

The Erommy New Outdoor Hardtop Gazebo elevates your backyard space as soon as it’s up. Now $100 off, it provides shelter during inclement weather while still providing airflow since it’s not entirely enclosed. The canopy is made from UV-resistant polyester and the privacy curtains of zippered, double-mesh netting. Measuring 13 x 10 x 9.1 feet, the aluminum frame is powder-coated with a scratch-, peel- corrosion,- and rust-resistant steel finish.

Sophia and William Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill

For anyone looking for a lightweight, portable grill, this one’s made from durable steel and overall, measures 26 x 49 x 47.5 inches with 512 square inches of total cooking space. Since it runs on charcoal, the side door opens to add charcoal and later, remove the ashes. It also has an extra side cooking grate and the offset smoker makes for proper circulation of both heat and smoke. Other cool features include a built-in thermometer, cool-touch handles, and a bottle opener.

KuTime Resin Plastic Adirondack Chair

Made from durable plastic that won’t crack or warp within a few weeks of buying it, the KuTime Resin Plastic Adirondack Chair is an already-inexpensive summer must-have that you can get for even less right now. What we love most about it is its retractable cup holder that can be stowed away inside the arm when it’s not in use. It comes in handy during summertime lemonades in the yard or nighttime wine on the porch.