Score Labor Day Deals on Vacuums, Furniture, and More, Starting at $12 at Walmart

Shop bed frames, TV stands, futons, vacuums, and more up to 63% off.

Lauren Taylor is a Commerce News and Deals Writer for Dotdash Meredith’s home brands, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She covers everything from fashion to cleaning products, specifically focusing on sales, product reviews, and product launches.
September 1, 2023

Labor Day is almost here, and that means one thing: major sales to shop. Walmart has tons of deals on furniture, mattresses, floorcare, and garden products, with discounts up to 63% off. Shop top brands like Bissell, Hoover, Shark, iRobot, Zinus, and the Better Homes & Gardens Walmart collection. The best part? Prices start at just $12. 

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to make big-ticket purchases at discounted prices. Need a new bed? This upholstered frame is nearly $80 off right now. The mid-century modern design features a velvet tufted headboard and brass tone legs, and you don’t even need a box spring for your mattress. While you’re at it, you can look for a new mattress and a night stand with a charging station. Keep reading to find more deals on TV stands, desks, steam mops, carpet cleaners, garden tools, and more this Labor Day. 

Walmart Labor Day Furniture Deals

Walmart Better Homes and Gardens Mira Swivel Chair

Walmart

Walmart has discounted prices on bed frames, desks, chairs, and more this Labor Day weekend. One amazing deal you don’t want to miss out on is this $200 five-piece dining set. The set includes a scratch-resistant and waterproof faux-marble table and four padded chairs that come in black, blue, or white. You can also grab this Better Homes & Gardens collection futon for $186 off. Choose from camel faux-leather or blue or gray velvet upholstery to match your decor. 

Walmart Labor Day Mattress Deals

Walmart NapQueen Anula 10" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

Walmart

Ditch your old, sunken mattress and shop memory foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses on sale at Walmart. Save $415 on this gel memory foam and innerspring hybrid option. The individually wrapped coils isolate movement, and the foam reduces pressure points and adjusts to your body temperature to prevent overheating while you sleep. Be sure to check out this memory foam mattress that’s 62% off, too. With the moisture-wicking cover and green tea-infused gel, the breathable mattress will help you stay cool all night long.

Walmart Labor Day Vacuum and Floor Care Deals

Walmart iRobotÂ® RoombaÂ® i1+ (1552) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Walmart

Whether you’re looking for a stick vacuum, a handheld model, or a steam mop, Walmart has all the floor care products you need from brands like Bissell, Black and Decker, and Shark. Clean all the floor surfaces in your home in one run with the Bissell CrossWave wet and dry vacuum that’s 63% off. The cordless device vacuums rugs and cleans sealed floors, including wood, linoleum, and laminate. Or snag a self-emptying iRobot Roomba for $181 off to do all the cleaning for you. It’s Wi-Fi-enabled and uses the brand’s patented navigation and detection technology to efficiently clean even the dirtiest surfaces. 

Walmart Labor Day Gardening Deals

Walmart Fiskars Cast Aluminum Head 3 Piece Ergo Garden Tool Set

Walmart

Make sure you have the greenest garden in the neighborhood with Labor Day deals on pruners, shears, hoes, and more. This set includes a trowel, hand rake, transplanter, pruning shears, and gloves for just $20. The tools are made of rust-resistant stainless steel and aluminum with a nonslip handle that’s easy to hold onto. And with fall on the horizon, you’ll probably be spending time removing fallen leaves from your garden and lawn. Try these handheld scoopers that are on sale for $12.

