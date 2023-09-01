Home Improvement Ideas Score Labor Day Deals on Vacuums, Furniture, and More, Starting at $12 at Walmart Shop bed frames, TV stands, futons, vacuums, and more up to 63% off. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor is a Commerce News and Deals Writer for Dotdash Meredith’s home brands, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She covers everything from fashion to cleaning products, specifically focusing on sales, product reviews, and product launches. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on September 1, 2023 08:28AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Walmart Labor Day is almost here, and that means one thing: major sales to shop. Walmart has tons of deals on furniture, mattresses, floorcare, and garden products, with discounts up to 63% off. Shop top brands like Bissell, Hoover, Shark, iRobot, Zinus, and the Better Homes & Gardens Walmart collection. The best part? Prices start at just $12. Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to make big-ticket purchases at discounted prices. Need a new bed? This upholstered frame is nearly $80 off right now. The mid-century modern design features a velvet tufted headboard and brass tone legs, and you don’t even need a box spring for your mattress. While you’re at it, you can look for a new mattress and a night stand with a charging station. Keep reading to find more deals on TV stands, desks, steam mops, carpet cleaners, garden tools, and more this Labor Day. Walmart Labor Day Furniture Deals Walmart Walmart has discounted prices on bed frames, desks, chairs, and more this Labor Day weekend. One amazing deal you don’t want to miss out on is this $200 five-piece dining set. The set includes a scratch-resistant and waterproof faux-marble table and four padded chairs that come in black, blue, or white. You can also grab this Better Homes & Gardens collection futon for $186 off. Choose from camel faux-leather or blue or gray velvet upholstery to match your decor. Better Homes & Gardens Mira Swivel Chair, $248 (was $279) Better Homes & Gardens Modern Farmhouse Six-Drawer Dresser, $268 (was $329) Faux-Marble Dining Table and Chair Set, $200 (was $500) Mr. Kate Greenwich TV Stand, $176 (was $249) SmileMart Metal Platform Bed Frame, $105 (was $126) Better Homes & Gardens Nola Modern Futon, $239 (was $425) Mr. Kate Daphne Upholstered Bed, $320 (was $365) End Table with Charging Station, $50 (was $200) Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand, $136 (was $339) Sadie Farmhouse Four-Drawer Long Console Table, $238 ($867) Better Homes & Gardens Four-Cube Shoe Storage Bench, $98 (was $114) Mainstays Parsons Desk, $65 (was $75) Walmart Labor Day Mattress Deals Walmart Ditch your old, sunken mattress and shop memory foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses on sale at Walmart. Save $415 on this gel memory foam and innerspring hybrid option. The individually wrapped coils isolate movement, and the foam reduces pressure points and adjusts to your body temperature to prevent overheating while you sleep. Be sure to check out this memory foam mattress that’s 62% off, too. With the moisture-wicking cover and green tea-infused gel, the breathable mattress will help you stay cool all night long. Zinus 8-Inch Quilted Hybrid Foam and Pocket Spring Mattress, $168 (was $188) Crayan Queen Memory Foam Mattress, $200 (was $240) Mlily Essence Sleep 6-Inch Queen Size Memory Foam Mattress, $168 (was $319) Molblly 10-Inch Cooling-Gel Memory Foam Mattress in a Box, $190 (was $256) Lucid Refresh 10-Inch Dual-Layered Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $249 (was $279) NapQueen Anula 10-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $260 (was $309) NapQueen Charlotte 10-Inch Charcoal Memory Foam Mattress, $295 (was $329) Novilla Serenity 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Innerspring Hybrid Mattress, $290 (was $705) Mlily Ego White 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, $229 (was $599) Slumber 1 By Zinus 12-Inch Support Spring Mattress, $218 (was $298) Walmart Labor Day Vacuum and Floor Care Deals Walmart Whether you’re looking for a stick vacuum, a handheld model, or a steam mop, Walmart has all the floor care products you need from brands like Bissell, Black and Decker, and Shark. Clean all the floor surfaces in your home in one run with the Bissell CrossWave wet and dry vacuum that’s 63% off. The cordless device vacuums rugs and cleans sealed floors, including wood, linoleum, and laminate. Or snag a self-emptying iRobot Roomba for $181 off to do all the cleaning for you. It’s Wi-Fi-enabled and uses the brand’s patented navigation and detection technology to efficiently clean even the dirtiest surfaces. Hoover PowerScrub XL Carpet Cleaner Machine, $168 ($229) Bissell CrossWave Cordless All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet and Dry Vacuum, $149 (was $400) The Shark Vertex Speed Upright Vacuum, $249 (was $459) Eureka Mighty Mite Bagged Canister Vacuum, $70 (was $99) Shark Navigator Self-Cleaning Brushroll Pet Upright Vacuum, $164 ($279) Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, $298 (was $389) iRobot Roomba i1+ (1552) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $288 (was $469) Bissell Three-in-One Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum, $25 (was $29) Black and Decker Dustbuster Quick Clean Cordless Hand Vacuum, $20 (was $40) Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $159 (was $199) Anker by Eufy 25C Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum, $129 (was $250) Hoover Dual Power Max Pet Carpet Cleaner, $154 (was $184) Shark Steam Mop, $42 (was $59) Shark VacMop Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop, $69 (was $79) Walmart Labor Day Gardening Deals Walmart Make sure you have the greenest garden in the neighborhood with Labor Day deals on pruners, shears, hoes, and more. This set includes a trowel, hand rake, transplanter, pruning shears, and gloves for just $20. The tools are made of rust-resistant stainless steel and aluminum with a nonslip handle that’s easy to hold onto. And with fall on the horizon, you’ll probably be spending time removing fallen leaves from your garden and lawn. Try these handheld scoopers that are on sale for $12. Fiskars Cast Aluminum Three-Piece Ergo Garden Tool Set, $17 (was $36) Walensee Action Stirrup Hoe for Weeding, $34 (was $39) Stalwart Garden Tool Storage Rack, $36 (was $42) Meidong Garden Tools Set, $20 (was $24) GardenHome Garden and Yard Leaf Scoops, $12 (was $13) Fiskars 23-Inch Hedge Shears, $25 (was $31) Fulande Garden Hoe, $18 (was $40) Kotto Tool Kit with Storage Bag, $23 (was $33) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers Love This Outdoor Storage Shed That Organizes Gardening Tools—and It's $70 Off Right Now Don’t Wait—Amazon Already Slashed Prices on Cookware, Decor, and More for Labor Day I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the Can’t-Miss Labor Day Deals I’m Eyeing