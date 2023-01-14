Wallpaper Made a Major Comeback—Can the Wallpaper Border Do the Same?

Here’s what you need to know about the resurgence of this ’80s-inspired trend.

By
Cori Sears
Cori is wearing a black shirt and jeans, holding a large cactus, and smiling in front of large cacti behind her.
Cori Sears
Cori Sears has several years of experience in the content creation and digital marketing space, with a fierce passion for houseplants and houseplant care. She covers news and trends for Better Homes & Gardens.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on January 14, 2023
Rolls of patterned wallpaper
Photo: lhooq_kor / Getty Images

The past few years have seen a resurgence in ’70s-, ’80s-, and ’90s-inspired home decor trends that homeowners and interior designers alike were nearly certain were left in the past. Out of all of them, one of the most impressive and surprising comebacks has been the renewed obsession with wallpaper. Available in a plethora of modern and stylish designs and patterns, wallpaper is now easier to apply (and remove) than ever, making it popular among both interior designers and home decor DIYers.

Wallpaper has quite literally made the comeback of the century in home decor, and along with it comes another related trend—wallpaper borders. While wallpaper has seen an increase in popularity over the past few years, we’re only just starting to see people experimenting with wallpaper borders again. So are wallpaper borders set to be the next big thing in interior design? We talked to a few interior design experts to get their take on this ’80s-inspired trend.

What Is a Wallpaper Border?

A wallpaper border is a thin strip of wallpaper that is used to edge a room or define a space or pattern on the wall, for those who weren’t around when wallpaper borders were previously in style in the 1980s and early ’90s. Traditionally, wallpaper borders were applied around the tops of walls or used break up two different types of wall coverings (like paint and wallpaper) as a technique to hide imperfections in the wallpapering application.

Today, wallpaper borders can be used and applied in a multitude of unique and creative ways, from accentuating doorways and windows to dressing up your staircase risers.

boys bedroom

Better Homes & Gardens

Are Wallpaper Borders Really Making a Comeback?

As it turns out, wallpaper borders are a bit of a polarizing topic among interior design experts. For those who enjoy minimalism and clean design, the trend can feel overpowering and outdated. However, for those who enjoy maximalism and playing with colors and layers in design, wallpaper borders present an exciting opportunity to try something new.

For Laura Aguilar, owner and principal interior designer at Aguilar Design Studio, it’s a yes to wallpaper borders. “We are thrilled that wallpaper is having such a huge moment lately, and if wallpaper is popular, you can believe that borders are too!” she says.

Chenise Bhimull, interior designer and licensed realtor at ZFC Real Estate, echoes that sentiment. “Since wallpaper has already started becoming popular again, it’s no surprise that wallpaper borders are also becoming a thing,” she says. “[They] can add a touch of personality and style to any space, and they are relatively easy to install.”

For other designers, though, wallpaper borders are a trend they are happy to leave in the past. Erika Twohig and Julie Sanfilippo, co-founders of interior design firm Cedar House Design Collective, aren’t excited about the possibility. “As interior designers and adults with vivid memories of our mother’s wallpaper borders, we hope they do not make a comeback,” they say.

So what’s the final consensus? While it looks like this wall covering is truly making a bit of a comeback, most experts agree that it is probably set to be a short-lived trend that may not make it to the mainstream decorating world. For that reason, many experts recommended using peel and stick wallpaper borders for easy application and even easier removal (plus, peel and stick is renter-friendly!).

While we may not see wallpaper borders totally taking over the design world anytime soon, for those who love all things maximalism or are simply looking for a fun way to add some character to their space, wallpaper borders are definitely a trend worth trying.

How to Implement Wallpaper Borders in Your Home

While wallpaper borders were traditionally used to border an existing wallpaper application, there are lots of creative ways you can integrate wallpaper borders into your home. For example, try using a wallpaper border to accentuate the windows and doors in a room, or on the ceiling for an unexpected pop of color. Aguilar recommends using wallpaper borders to outline a focal point in the room to really make it pop: “Like a gorgeous fireplace mantle, beautiful artwork or dress up a chair rail,” she says. She also recommends using wallpaper borders in place of crown molding or wall trim, or as a way to break up two pieces of wallpaper for some added contrast.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
living-room-built-in-shelving-a4f1318f
Cluttercore Is Where Sentimentality and Organized Chaos Meet
Wallpaper borders by Lick and Kelly Hoppen
This New Collection Proves that Wallpaper Borders Have a Bright Future
Disco ball and Christmas decorations
Disco Christmas Is the Sparkliest Holiday Decorating Trend of the Year
Norman_17011BHG_Carberry_002_29830a4ff9700148104d4dd68d530d94408e228d.jpg
Interior Trend Forecast—2019: 8 Decorating Trends Predicted to be Huge
Best Wallpaper
We Tested 30 of the Best Wallpapers in 2023; 9 Were the Most Durable, Easiest
wooden wall bedroom gray, black and white accents
Interior Design Trends Huge in 2020
bedroom with dark gray accent wall
Goodbye Gray, Hello Earth Tones: Our 2020 Paint Color Forecast
best removable wallpapers
We Put 29 of the Best Removable Wallpapers to the Test, and These 9 Won't Damage Your Walls
100 years of Christmas tree trends
A Look Back: 100 Years of Christmas Tree Trends
neutral colors in living room with moroccan fabrics and pop art
These Are the Top 8 Interior Design Trends for 2022, Experts Say
Entryway with pink door and detailed rug
The Most Iconic Home Trends of the 2010s
simple coastal blue cream bedroom
4 Common Decorating Mistakes to Avoid, According to Interior Designers
blue living room payphone art on fireplace mantel
How a Statement Ceiling Can Breathe New Life into Your Space
tropical green yellow and brown bedroom
Maximalist Bedrooms Are the Bright, Bold Look Your Room Has Been Waiting For
zellige fireplace
What Is Zellige Tile? Design Ideas That Highlight Every Handcrafted Detail
wooden mushroom decor and pitcher
Mushroom Motifs Are Popping Up in Homes Everywhere