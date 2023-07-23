Wall-to-Wall Carpet Might Be Making a Comeback—and in a Majorly Colorful Way

Attention, maximalists! Keep an eye out for this bold shade of carpeting, potentially coming soon to a home near you.

By
Sharon Greenthal
Headshot of Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on July 23, 2023
Property Interiors
Photo: John Keeble / Getty Images

One of the biggest (i.e. most expensive) commitments that comes with designing your interior is flooring. While it’s easy enough to test out colors on your walls, installing or refinishing floors is a much more time- and money-consuming project—so it’s basically crucial to get right the first time around. Hardwood and engineered wood floors, along with LVP (luxury plank vinyl), are still the top choices among most homeowners, but wall-to-wall carpeting is growing in popularity—and it’s getting a full rebrand.

It’s 2023, and carpeting doesn’t have to be the neutral, unobtrusive gray or beige typically used in the past. Wall-to-wall carpet has the potential to make as big of a design statement you want, and a bold color undoubtably turns it into the focal point of any room.

You’re more likely to see carpeting throughout 2024 due to its cozy aesthetic. Trends like grandmillennial and grandpa chic fit effortlessly into to the comfy feel of carpet, along with the warm environment it brings. Design professionals predict color will be a big factor in the return of wall-to-wall carpet, and burgundy, orange, and rust keep up with the trending aesthetic of ’60s and ’70s design.

Patty Cassidy, director of interiors at Oakland-based architecture firm Ike Baker Velten, told Livingetc that in 2024, you’re likely to see red (in a good way). Specifically, ruby red.

Along with these retro shades, the once-groovy plush (or shag) carpeting is finding its way back into homes, adding a playful touch to children’s bedrooms or TV rooms, where curling up and snuggling is practically required. Another factor contributing to the appeal is patterns: You can find plaid, floral, striped, or geometric designs, which would give your space the ultimate maximalist feel.

Carpeting is a cost-effective flooring compared to most hardwood and engineered wood options. Prices average $2.50 per square foot, while LVP is around $5 per square foot, and hardwood costs an average of $12 per square foot (without installation). However, it’s important to remember carpet doesn’t have the longevity of plank flooring. Spills, pet accidents, and other mishaps can damage carpeting to an extent that no amount of cleaning or vacuuming can remedy, while most wood and wood product flooring can easily be cleaned or refinished. Also, carpet can exacerbate allergies.

If you’re looking for a cheerful-chic aesthetic for your home and want to mix it up, this trend is for you. Just keep your vacuum and a carpet cleaning solution on hand, and you’ll have years of colorful softness to enjoy.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Wood laundry room floor
Laundry Room Floor Ideas That Are Stylish and Durable
Laundry room with sink and hampers
The Best Flooring for Laundry Rooms (Plus 3 to Skip)
The Best Spray Mops, Tested & Reviewed
We Tested 59 Spray Mops—These 8 Are the Best Spray Mops for Stuck-On Messes
midcentury modern dining room
The Ultimate Guide to Wood Flooring Types
Best vinyl plank flooring collaged against colorful orange background
The 10 Best Vinyl Plank Flooring Options of 2023
pale green, neutral tones kitchen with plants
Guide to Soapstone Countertops: Pros, Cons, and Design Ideas
entryway mudroom office with wood-look tile
Should You Choose Wood-Look Tile Instead of Hardwood? Here’s What to Know
One of the best rug pads on a light patterned background.
The 10 Best Rug Pads of 2023
kitchen with sintered stone countertops
What Is Sintered Stone? What to Know About the Popular Countertop Material
white kitchen with wood floors and scalloped backsplash tile
The Most Popular Flooring Trends of 2023
dining area with metal chair and banquette seating
20 Farmhouse Flooring Ideas That Lay a Charming Foundation
Exposed wood beams in kitchen with three hanging light pendents
35 Industrial Decor Ideas That Add Character to Any Space
travertine tile in bathroom on shower
What Is Travertine? Everything You Need to Know About This Natural Limestone
Pink sink
The Colorful Plumbing Trend Is Bringing ’70s Style Back to Bathrooms
Best Vacuums of 2023
The 8 Best Vacuums of 2023, According To Our Testing
Best Cordless Vacuum tout
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, According to Testing