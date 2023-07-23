Wall-to-Wall Carpet Might Be Making a Comeback—and in a Majorly Colorful Way

One of the biggest (i.e. most expensive) commitments that comes with designing your interior is flooring. While it’s easy enough to test out colors on your walls, installing or refinishing floors is a much more time- and money-consuming project—so it’s basically crucial to get right the first time around. Hardwood and engineered wood floors, along with LVP (luxury plank vinyl), are still the top choices among most homeowners, but wall-to-wall carpeting is growing in popularity—and it’s getting a full rebrand.

It’s 2023, and carpeting doesn’t have to be the neutral, unobtrusive gray or beige typically used in the past. Wall-to-wall carpet has the potential to make as big of a design statement you want, and a bold color undoubtably turns it into the focal point of any room.

You’re more likely to see carpeting throughout 2024 due to its cozy aesthetic. Trends like grandmillennial and grandpa chic fit effortlessly into to the comfy feel of carpet, along with the warm environment it brings. Design professionals predict color will be a big factor in the return of wall-to-wall carpet, and burgundy, orange, and rust keep up with the trending aesthetic of ’60s and ’70s design.

Patty Cassidy, director of interiors at Oakland-based architecture firm Ike Baker Velten, told Livingetc that in 2024, you’re likely to see red (in a good way). Specifically, ruby red.



Along with these retro shades, the once-groovy plush (or shag) carpeting is finding its way back into homes, adding a playful touch to children’s bedrooms or TV rooms, where curling up and snuggling is practically required. Another factor contributing to the appeal is patterns: You can find plaid, floral, striped, or geometric designs, which would give your space the ultimate maximalist feel.

Carpeting is a cost-effective flooring compared to most hardwood and engineered wood options. Prices average $2.50 per square foot, while LVP is around $5 per square foot, and hardwood costs an average of $12 per square foot (without installation). However, it’s important to remember carpet doesn’t have the longevity of plank flooring. Spills, pet accidents, and other mishaps can damage carpeting to an extent that no amount of cleaning or vacuuming can remedy, while most wood and wood product flooring can easily be cleaned or refinished. Also, carpet can exacerbate allergies.

If you’re looking for a cheerful-chic aesthetic for your home and want to mix it up, this trend is for you. Just keep your vacuum and a carpet cleaning solution on hand, and you’ll have years of colorful softness to enjoy.

