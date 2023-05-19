Shoppers Pulled ‘Buckets’ of Dandelions with This Best-Selling Stand-Up Weeder That’s Only $27 at Amazon

It’s no secret that weeding is oftentimes the outdoor chore that people may dislike the most. It takes time to remove dandelions, crabgrass, white clovers, and more from your lawn and garden beds, not to mention, repeated bending and pulling can leave you with a backache that’s hard to shake. So, why not make the process easier and faster with a tool that allows you to stay standing? Amazon shoppers say this weeder is the one to buy.

With nearly 3,700 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews, the Walensee Weed Puller has climbed into the top five best-sellers in Amazon’s Manual Weeders category. It’s made from stainless steel and measures 39 inches tall to allow most people to remain totally upright while extracting weeds from lawns and gardens in just a few simple steps. And most importantly, shoppers say the weeder’s design is effective.

Buy It: Walensee Weed Puller, $27 (was $30), Amazon

“This thing is not just a garden tool, it's a garden toy,” shared a five-star reviewer who “filled two 5-gallon buckets with dandelions in less than an hour.” Another shopper added, “Arthritis in my hands makes it very difficult for me to hand-pull weeds, but the stand-up weeder makes the task very easy! I cannot say enough good things about this product!”

A weeder is only helpful if it removes unwanted items easily, and the Walensee weeder is designed to easily get the job done. The tool has three 2.75-inch stainless steel teeth that are “long enough to efficiently uproot grass roots,” according to the brand—and that also means the same teeth work well to remove dandelion roots and more, ensuring they won’t grow back.

To use the weeder, the brand points out that you’ll want to follow a few steps: Place the weeder over the item you wish to remove and press the weeder’s teeth into the earth, turn the handle in a clockwise direction, and press the button down to remove the weed. The goal is for the gardening tool to remove the weed all the way through its roots.

“[The] best thing I’ve ever gotten for my yard,” wrote a shopper, while another reviewer said that the weeder is the “coolest tool” they’ve ever tried and concluded that it helps to “save” their back.

If you’re tired of spending time hunched over as you tend to the weeds that pop up throughout the spring and summer, try a Walensee Weed Puller while you can pick one up for only $27 at Amazon.