This Spin Scrubber Makes Cleaning Your Bathroom ‘Nearly Effortless’—and It’s Just $50

If you dread scrubbing your bathroom or spend hours on your hands and knees to get rid of stuck-on grime, you need a better cleaning method. Enter: The Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber. It’ll save you so much time and effort that it won’t even feel like a chore when using it. And it’s on sale for 44% off, so be sure to scoop it up now.

The brush is cordless, allowing you to scrub around freely without limiting your movements or getting tangled. You can use it on multiple surfaces, including bathtubs, tiles, grout, windows, and stoves—and the non-shedding bristles won’t scratch surfaces as it scrubs. With more than 2,300 five-star ratings on Amazon, the tool is super popular with shoppers. According to one reviewer, the brush makes cleaning the bath and shower “nearly effortless.”

Amazon

Buy It: Voweek Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber, $50 (was $90); Amazon

With four different attachments, the device works for any scrubbing task. It comes with a flat brush for large surfaces, a corner brush, a small flat brush, and a round brush. The extendable arm can reach up to 43 inches, and you can adjust the angle of the handle to get into difficult-to-reach places, so you can clean every last speck of dirt.

In addition to reaching tough areas, the long arm prevents you from having to crouch or bend over while cleaning. The two powerful speeds also save you the time and effort you would normally spend scrubbing to more efficiently clean. One reviewer noted that they no longer have to stoop when using the tool, adding, “[My] showers are sparkling in areas I previously had to get a step stool to reach.”

The Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber is just the device you need for a quicker and easier cleaning process. And check it out now while it’s 44% off at Amazon, too.