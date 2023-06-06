13,300+ Shoppers Say This $20 'Hardworking Little Fan' Will Help Keep You Cool This Summer

Stay cool this season even without air conditioning.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on June 6, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan, Plum Tout
Photo:

Amazon

The passing of Memorial Day confirms that the high-temperature season is officially here, and the days will only get longer (and more sweltering). Whether your work desk needs a little help in the cooling department or your AC unit is lacking in certain areas of your home, a personal fan is never a bad idea. They are a relatively inexpensive option to help you keep comfortable during these hot months.

Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given the popular Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Fan a perfect rating, and it's just $20. The device uses the brand's exclusive vortex air circulation to blast a gentle breeze using the two-speed control at the base. It provides variable flow control through its adaptable tilt head and adjustable swivel base, allowing you to completely regulate the direction of airflow. Plus, the sleek design comes in cream, plum, storm gray, aqua blue, and navy to perfectly fit in with your decor aesthetic.

Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator Fan, Plum

Amazon

Buy It: Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Fan, $20, Amazon

It measures only 4.9 x 5 x 6.2 inches, so it won't clutter your desk or nightstand. The "surprisingly mighty" gadget "shocked" one reviewer with its compact size yet "powerful" capabilities. "I have it on my nightstand, and it has the capacity to move the air around my whole (albeit small) bedroom," they wrote, even declaring, "Vornado wins again."

A second shopper who originally purchased the cooling device in 2012 for their desk repurchased the "hardworking little fan" after moving and selling theirs—which still worked—away. They called it the "best little fan ever," and noted that it produced "low noise level and a lot of good air movement" for their bedroom. You can even use it to help beat the heat waves while working from home or at the office. Another five-star reviewer stated, "it keeps my upper body cool but doesn't disturb the papers on my desk." They added that the fan operates quietly, so they can keep it on while talking on the phone.

Steamy summer weather is no joke, and the Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Fan is an affordable, versatile, and stylish option to help you stay cool all season long.

