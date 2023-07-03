Spending an evening around a bonfire roasting marshmallows might be the ideal summer activity—and it’s packed with nostalgia—so in these nostalgia-obsessed times, it makes sense that s’mores-flavored baked goods are all over social media right now, especially when they look this good.

S’mores brownies are currently a TikTok favorite: “So many smores themed treats on the tl lately,” @angthevirgo noted in the comments of this video (which has more than 114,000 likes). On the app, the hashtag #smorescookies currently has 101.5 million views, while #smoresbrownies has racked up 9.2 million. Most notably on Instagram, this s’mores cookie recipe has accumulated 30 million views and more than 1.2 million likes. Watching the Reel, it’s easy to see why—the gooey pull-apart shot is truly mesmerizing.

The appeal of these treats (other than the obvious) comes from the simplicity of recreating them. Here, we’re breaking down a few internet-loved recipes.

Viral S’mores Brownies

In the @jamiesbakess TikTok mentioned above, the creator first mixes up a typical brownie batter by whisking together chocolate chips, melted butter, sugar, vanilla, oil, and one egg before incorporating flour and cocoa powder. (While the video doesn’t specify measurements, you can use this recipe to make your homemade brownies as fudgy or cake-like as you want.)

To turn them into s’mores brownies, she stirs broken-apart graham crackers into the batter before baking. After taking them out of the oven, they’re topped with marshmallows, put back into the oven until golden brown, and then finished off with more graham crackers and Hershey’s chocolate pieces.

For brownies you’d rather not share, this personal-serving recipe made by @danahassonn features a chocolate ganache base with an egg, salt, sugar, and flour (added in that order). She then crushes up some vanilla cookies (a good substitute if you don’t have graham crackers) and mixes them with melted butter. Using her personal brownie mold tin, she layers in the vanilla cookie crumble first, followed by a scoop of the brownie batter. After baking for 15 to 20 minutes at 350°F, she allows them to cool before making a hole in the center of each brownie and stuffing in a marshmallow. They go back in the oven until they’re slightly toasted and can be easily spread across the top.

Another riff on s’mores brownies posted by @skylar_toth comes with a slight twist: peanut butter. She starts by lining her baking tin with butter and parchment paper, then sets down a layer of graham crackers. She simply tops that with brownie batter and a drizzle of melted peanut butter, then she uses a toothpick to create a feathering effect. After baking, she smooths on marshmallow creme and puts them back into the oven until the top is golden brown.

Viral S’mores Cookies

Posted by @bridget.lucille, this recipe is as easy to make as it is delectable. According to the caption, all you need are graham crackers, a chocolate bar, Jet-Puffed marshmallows, and your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough.

On a cookie sheet, build an open-faced s’more (stack together a graham cracker, three squares of chocolate, and a marshmallow), and lightly press a generous scoop of cookie dough on top. Bake at 350°F for 10 to 13 minutes.

A few people in the comments complained that theirs didn’t hold together during the baking process—in the caption, Lucille recommends checking on them after a couple minutes in the oven to make sure the marshmallow and cookie dough haven’t fallen off the graham cracker. User @jacqueliinerose, who tried the recipe, commented that they didn’t think the chocolate bar was necessary with the chocolate chips already included in the cookies; plus, omitting it would make it easier to flatten them. They also suggested adding a caramel drizzle and flaky salt right after pulling them out.

Now the next time you’re invited camping, you know exactly what to bring to take your bonfire to new heights. For more recipes and variations, feel free to do some more social media scrolling—there’s no shortage of ideas for s’mores cookies and brownies out there.

