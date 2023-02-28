These Affordable ‘Goldilocks’ Pillows Help Amazon Shoppers Get Quality Sleep, and They’re on Sale Up to 43% Off

Sound sleep is something that we all need, yet it can be hard to achieve. However, there are simple ways we can set ourselves up to have a good night’s rest. Reducing screen time before bed, creating a calming bedroom environment, and of course, resting on comfortable pillows, are all ways we can potentially up our REM cycle. No need to spend a fortune on supportive yet soft pillows—the shopper-loved Viewstar Pillows Set of Two is currently on sale for up to 43% off on Amazon.

Filled with cushiony down-alternative, the two-pack of pillows is a luxurious addition to your bed without the cost. For those that suffer from allergies, down-alternative still offers the plush softness of down without the risk of staying up sneezing. Soft while still offering support, the down-alternative pillow cradles around your head and neck—no more sinking through to the mattress. This support keeps your spine aligned for better sleep posture.

Amazon

Buy It: Viewstar Pillows Set of Two, from $31 (was from $41), Amazon

Long-lasting, the fiber materials bounce back after every use, and your fluffy pillow will stay plush night after night. The down-alternative fibers are stuffed in a refined polyester cover with silky smooth softness.

Keep your pillows clean by popping them in the washer and dryer—and don’t worry, they’ll keep their plush shape after a wash cycle. With gusseted dual stitching, no soft microfibers will leak out. Plus, the double-stitched sides help the pillows keep their supportive shape.

RELATED: We Put 31 of the Best Pillows to the Test & These 11 Were the Most Comfortable

The pillows have earned more than 28,300 five-star ratings, and one shopper who has tested many different pillows at different price points said, “I am super picky about softness versus support and comfort. If they’re too hot, too soft, or too hard they are done.” Finally stumbling upon the “Goldilocks of pillows,” the reviewer found that the pillows are “not too soft, just firm enough.” They wrote, “my neck pain is completely gone,” and the pillows are “not hot at all.”

The pillows ship vacuum-sealed, so give them 24 hours to inflate after unboxing before sleeping on them. A great deal, purchase the Viewstar Pillows Set of Two on sale in the Queen 20-inch x 30-inch size for 24% off or the King 20-inch x 34-inch size for 43% off on Amazon.