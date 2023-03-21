Vans Is Releasing a New Gardening Tote–Inspired Slip-On

Get ready to garden in style as Vault by Vans and designer Nicole McLaughlin collaborate for a sustainably focused, vintage-inspired sneaker.

By
Hollyanna McCollom
Headshot of Hollyanna McCollom
Hollyanna McCollom

Hollyanna McCollom is a writer and editor with more than 15 years of experience. As a freelance writer, she specializes in food, pop culture, wellness, DIY craft, and sustainable living. She is the author of the Moon Portland travel guide (now in its 4th edition) and previously served as editor-in-chief of PDX Magazine, as well as the editorial lead for several other small publications and projects.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on March 21, 2023
Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin Collection gardening tote slip-ons
Photo:

Peter Sutherland | Creative Direction: @gramparents | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

Spring has sprung, and that means gardening season is in full swing. We’re keeping our eyes peeled for all the latest and greatest in the gardening world to set us up for success this planting season, so when Vault by Vans announced a new gardening shoe collaboration with New York-based designer Nicole McLaughlin, we put down our trowels and started paying attention.

The Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin Collection includes special-edition versions of the iconic Vans Slip-On VP VR3 LX with adaptations—think canvas pockets and easy-carry heel straps—inspired by a classic multi-pocket garden tote and workwear bucket bag often used on construction job sites. The slip-on sneakers are available for a limited time and priced at $115.

McLaughlin is a New York-based designer known for her upcycled pieces and multi-disciplinary designs. In the past, she has partnered with brands like Gucci, Puma, Arc’Teryx, and Camelbak to make whimsical fashion designs from household objects and sporting gear—always with a focus on sustainability. Now, her Slip-On collaboration with Vans has gardening enthusiasts clamoring to snag a pair.

Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin Collection gardening tote slip-ons

Vans

“The Vault by Vans NM Gardening Tote is a vision I’ve had for a while,” McLaughlin said in a press release. “I’ve always loved the Slip-Ons and the traditional canvas upper. The idea of canvas made me think about vintage gardening bags and it inspired me to make my own version, a functional gardening tote Slip-On.”

The original design for McLaughlin’s gardening shoes was made from an old gardening bag and designed with both sustainability and functionality in mind. The finished design features mini pockets designed to carry small tools like shears, pruning snips, a plant dibbler, or plant tags. They even feature a custom ankle collar strap, so you can attach the shoes to your garden tote or hang them from a hook when you need to store them out of the way.

The workwear bucket bag-inspired Slip-Ons come in familiar shades of brown, black, and grey. They also feature tiny pockets which, in this case, might be the perfect place to store a pencil, extra drill bits, Allen wrenches, or a pocket knife.

Keeping with McLaughlin’s eco-focused work, both styles feature sustainably sourced materials, including outsoles with 60% responsibly sourced natural rubber, organic cotton canvas uppers, 50% recycled polyester bindings, and Vans’ biobased foam footbeds (which are partially derived from plants).

In addition to being adorable, the collection is intended to bring sustainability and waste reuse—an essential principle component for both McLaughlin and Vans—to the forefront. The Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin Slip-On VP VR3 LX will be available to shop globally beginning March 31, 2023, online and at select Vault by Vans retail locations.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Gifts for Gardeners
The 27 Best Gifts for Gardeners in 2023 for Any Level of Expertise
Commerce Photo Composite
The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023
Best Gardening Tools of 2022
The 13 Best Gardening Tools for Weeding, Planting, and More
Commerce Photo Composite
The 31 Best White Elephant Gifts of 2022 Under $35 That Won’t Be Re-Gifted
Commerce Photo Composite
The 26 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Won’t Break the Bank
The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less
The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less
Best Robes of 2022
The 13 Best Robes of 2023 That Are So Cozy You’ll Want to Wear Them All Weekend
11 Black Trailblazers Who Are Reshaping the World in Creative Ways
Commerce Photo Composite
The 21 Best Hostess Gifts of 2023 That Are So Useful You’ll Want To Keep Them
Backyard Garden with Italian plants
Every Garden Needs These 5 Edible Plants for Better Italian Cooking at Home
Best Sectionals
The 15 Best Sectionals to Lounge in Style and Comfort in 2023
Cleaning Supplies
Here's Every Winner from Our 2022 Clean House Awards
close up of magenta flowers
8 Garden Trends We See Taking Root in 2023
Rise and shine squash by Burpee
Burpee’s Viral ‘Rise and Shine’ Summer Squash Is Finally Back in Stock
multiple Girl Scout Raspberry Rally cookies and packages on a green background
Girl Scouts Is Releasing a New, Thin Mint–Inspired Raspberry Cookie
Plant Kween for 1800Flowers
Plant Kween and 1-800-Flowers Launch an Easy-Care Houseplant Collaboration