Spring has sprung, and that means gardening season is in full swing. We’re keeping our eyes peeled for all the latest and greatest in the gardening world to set us up for success this planting season, so when Vault by Vans announced a new gardening shoe collaboration with New York-based designer Nicole McLaughlin, we put down our trowels and started paying attention.

The Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin Collection includes special-edition versions of the iconic Vans Slip-On VP VR3 LX with adaptations—think canvas pockets and easy-carry heel straps—inspired by a classic multi-pocket garden tote and workwear bucket bag often used on construction job sites. The slip-on sneakers are available for a limited time and priced at $115.

McLaughlin is a New York-based designer known for her upcycled pieces and multi-disciplinary designs. In the past, she has partnered with brands like Gucci, Puma, Arc’Teryx, and Camelbak to make whimsical fashion designs from household objects and sporting gear—always with a focus on sustainability. Now, her Slip-On collaboration with Vans has gardening enthusiasts clamoring to snag a pair.

“The Vault by Vans NM Gardening Tote is a vision I’ve had for a while,” McLaughlin said in a press release. “I’ve always loved the Slip-Ons and the traditional canvas upper. The idea of canvas made me think about vintage gardening bags and it inspired me to make my own version, a functional gardening tote Slip-On.”

The original design for McLaughlin’s gardening shoes was made from an old gardening bag and designed with both sustainability and functionality in mind. The finished design features mini pockets designed to carry small tools like shears, pruning snips, a plant dibbler, or plant tags. They even feature a custom ankle collar strap, so you can attach the shoes to your garden tote or hang them from a hook when you need to store them out of the way.

The workwear bucket bag-inspired Slip-Ons come in familiar shades of brown, black, and grey. They also feature tiny pockets which, in this case, might be the perfect place to store a pencil, extra drill bits, Allen wrenches, or a pocket knife.

Keeping with McLaughlin’s eco-focused work, both styles feature sustainably sourced materials, including outsoles with 60% responsibly sourced natural rubber, organic cotton canvas uppers, 50% recycled polyester bindings, and Vans’ biobased foam footbeds (which are partially derived from plants).

In addition to being adorable, the collection is intended to bring sustainability and waste reuse—an essential principle component for both McLaughlin and Vans—to the forefront. The Vault by Vans x Nicole McLaughlin Slip-On VP VR3 LX will be available to shop globally beginning March 31, 2023, online and at select Vault by Vans retail locations.