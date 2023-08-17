Valspar’s 2024 Color of the Year is here, and it's the definition of a calming, meditative blue. Announced August 17 and appropriately named Renew Blue (8003-37D), it's designed to be a neutral and balanced shade that can be used in a variety of ways, from the bathroom to the backyard.



The classic light blue contains gray and sea green undertones that give it an uplifting, nature-inspired feel and suits a wide range of styles, from elegant to beachy, without feeling overpowering.



“Inspired by fleeting elements like fog, mist, clouds, and glacier lakes, Renew Blue elevates the everyday mood, encourages self-expression, and evokes a feeling of balance and calm, with a twist of unique spontaneity,” said Sue Kim, the Valspar director of color marketing, in a statement. “Blue is a classic shade that has become the new neutral for today’s home and can be mixed and matched to fit a variety of design styles and applications."



Bringing self care to home design has become a much-desired trend in recent years; entire rooms are being dedicated to engaging in mood-boosting activities. Incorporating this color makes it easy to make your home feel like a space you can recharge in, whether you’re working from home or seeking to prioritize your comfort during your off hours.

Valspar

How to Try the Valspar Color of the Year 2024, Renew Blue, in Your Home

This Color of the Year's focus on versatility means you can apply it to any room. For the best locations to introduce the mid-tone shade, Valspar pros recommend using it to create a spa-like feel in your bathroom, add joy and vibrancy to a nursery room, and promote a welcoming feeling your entryway. Because it's designed for multi-environment use, you can also incorporate the shade inside and outside for a sense of continuity.



Renew Blue is also created with the recent trend of color drenching in mind. If you’re looking to incorporate the striking technique—painting your baseboards, trim, ceilings, and doors to match the walls of a room—this shade would make the perfect option, as it won't feel overwhelming or go out of style.

This year, Valspar is releasing just one Color of the Year instead of their previous collection of 12 to create a more straightforward color selection experience. Plus, the shade itself is adaptable enough to lead any design project, Kim said.

Renew Blue is now available for purchase exclusively at Lowe’s, both at lowes.com and in stores.

