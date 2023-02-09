These Cotton Dish Towels with 36,300 Perfect Ratings Are Less Than $2 Each Right Now

“I bought a set for my daughter and loved them so much, I got a set for myself!”

Published on February 9, 2023 12:00PM EST

Utopia Towels Kitchen Towels
Whether you’re whipping up favorite recipes or trying new ones or chatting with family and friends, the kitchen is where many people spend most of their time at home. It’s only natural, then, that almost as much time is spent sprucing up this space, and a great kitchen towel can make all the difference. If your dish towels have seen better days or you’re looking for something that can help you to clean up more efficiently, Amazon shoppers love this set that’s on sale for just $19. 

If you have shopped for other home items at Amazon, you have likely heard of Utopia. Many of its products are on best-seller lists, including the Utopia kitchen towels. The set comes with 12 towels that are only $1.58 apiece while the sale is live, and it has almost 36,300 perfect ratings and nearly 4,000 five-star reviews

“These towels are a great buy,” wrote a reviewer who claimed the towels are “super absorbent,” don’t fade, and “get better when washed.” A different shopper shared, “I bought a set for my daughter and loved them so much, I got a set for myself!”

Utopia Towels Kitchen Towels

Buy It: Utopia Kitchen Towels, $19 (was $24), Amazon

The towels are made from 100% ring-spun cotton, and each one measures 15 x 25 inches. The set includes three striped towels and three solid towels, and you can choose from 11 neutral and bright colors. They’re designed to offer a hint of luxury while you’re cleaning, and the brand’s goal is for the towels to feel “soft and delicate” against your skin while also offering a product that’s “highly absorbent and durable.” Shoppers say the towels live up to the brand’s promise. 

“I truly never write reviews. I’ve been in search of dish towels that absorb so I can dry everything immediately before putting [it all] away, and these do a beautiful job,” wrote a reviewer. “It is difficult to find a kitchen towel that is both soft and absorbent. This hit the mark 100%,” shared another shopper

If you can’t remember the last time you swapped out your dish towels for new ones or you simply want to add a fun pop of color to kitchen cleanups, pick up a set of Utopia kitchen towels while you can get 12 for just $19. 

