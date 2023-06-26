Is It OK to Use Metal Utensils in Nonstick Pans?

We’ve all been there—it’s early in the morning and you need to get ready for work. You're under-caffeinated, hungry, and attempting to make some delicious scrambled eggs. You reach for a spatula and realize the wood, plastic, or silicone one you normally use is dirty. But there’s a clean metal one within reach. So you ask yourself if it’s really all that bad to use it. You might end up scratching your expensive cookware, but is that such a big deal? Unfortunately, the answer is yes. But why?

If you’ve ever wondered why you shouldn’t use a metal spatula on a nonstick pan, here’s what to know.

The Hard Truth About Nonstick Pans

According to Jeff Malkasian at Viking, a culinary brand known for its luxury appliances and high-quality pans, “Metal utensils can scratch nonstick coatings, especially if it is a PTFE-based coating.”

On the other hand, if your pan has a ceramic coating, that metal spatula may not do too much damage because ceramic coatings can be more durable, explains Malkasian.

“Since most coatings are multi-layer, small surface scratches that happen when using a metal spatula or spoon are normal and cosmetic in nature,” he says. “Small surface scratches in the coating do not impact the integrity of the coating or the performance.”



So, if you’re in a pinch and cooking on a ceramic pan, as long as you’re careful, using a metal spatula on occasion won’t cause too much damage. Just don’t make a habit of it.



“If you were to cut into the pan through all layers of the coating, to the substrate (metal of the pan itself), you would likely experience a lack of performance in that area of the pan and it would make sense to replace the pan,” Malkasian says. “[This is why] most manufacturers recommend that you never cut your food with a knife in a nonstick pan.”



What Happens If Your Nonstick Pan Coating Becomes Scratched?

According to Malkasian, small surface scratches are normal and will not impact performance at all.

“Continue to use the pan as you normally would,” he says. “If you scratch the pan down to the substrate, you may be able to continue using the pan depending on where the scratch is. If you find the nonstick has stopped performing in areas you are cooking, it may be time to replace the pan.”



What Spatula Should You Use Instead of a Metal One?

Malkasian suggests using nylon or wooden utensils to help reduce those small scratches. Alternatively, silicone spatulas are very easy to use, dishwasher-safe, and work great when cooking all types of dishes. If you prefer using a metal spatula, consider purchasing pans without a nonstick coating instead.



Can’t give up your nonstick cookware? Purge your kitchen of metal spatulas altogether so you aren’t tempted to use them. But, if you aren’t quite comfortable removing your metal spatulas entirely out of rotation, stash them away in a drawer instead: out of sight, out of mind.

