Iris Apatow’s LA Apartment Defies Cool—Here's How You Can Get the Look

Check out how the actress and film student collaborated with Urban Outfitters to create a dreamy feel and maximize her small space.

By
Hollyanna McCollom
Headshot of Hollyanna McCollom
Hollyanna McCollom

Hollyanna McCollom is a writer and editor with more than 15 years of experience. As a freelance writer, she specializes in food, pop culture, wellness, DIY craft, and sustainable living. She is the author of the Moon Portland travel guide (now in its 4th edition) and previously served as editor-in-chief of PDX Magazine, as well as the editorial lead for several other small publications and projects.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 21, 2023
UO Home Tour in Apatow's kitchen
Photo:

Urban Outfitters

Gone are the days of boring dorm rooms and bland apartments: The current on-trend style (especially among young adult influencers and designers) centers on small-space decor that's rooted in self-expression and comfort. While there are various interpretations of this technique, it tends to intersect with happy colors, whimsical details, and vintage accents.

The recent collaboration between Gen Z sweetheart Iris Apatow and Urban Outfitters is exemplary of this. The actress and University of Southern California film student teamed up with the UO home designer team to give her first apartment a makeover in celebration of the retailer’s new Small Spaces collection. She shared her new sunset-hued space on YouTube in a special episode of UO Home Tours, and it's basically impossible not to covet everything—from her '70s-patterned wallpaper to her velvet-wrapped headboard. The redesigned space is overflowing with kitschy delights, cozy furniture, and nostalgic nods to her family and pets.

UO Small Spaces Collaboration x Iris Apatow living room featuring gallery wall

Urban Outfitters

“I’ve never been a minimalist,” Apatow says in the video, sitting on her cloud-like orange couch. “I need to cover every inch of the wall.”

It's no surprise that a collaboration between Apatow and the retailer resulted in a space that's both timeless and trendy—she's gained a following on TikTok and Instagram for her unapologetic, cool-girl style and feminine looks. Thanks to her adoring fanbase, Apatow (who's also known for her film roles and performance in the Netflix series Love) has been featured in Teen Vogue, Rodarte, and Coach campaigns. Urban Outfitters—the ultimate haven for hip 20-somethings to find trendy clothing pieces, boho duvet covers, and vinyl records—specializes in home decor that merges '90s grunge and the free-spirited aura of the '70s. Naturally, the partnership ended up perfectly pairing bohemian aesthetics and vintage-inspired tastes.

UO Small Spaces Collaboration x Iris Apatow living room with '70s wallpaper and cozy seating area

Urban Outfitters

In an interview with Architectural Digest’s Clever, Apatow said she gets her inspiration from Pinterest boards and social media posts from creators like Dani Klarić who embody dreamy, dopamine-fueled design aesthetics. These influences led her to choose playful pieces like a mushroom-shaped pillow, strawberry vase, and boho-hippie throw blanket for her living room. Her kitchen features touches of pink (a tribute to her mom) and feminine accents like a “little naked lady”, floral-covered pitchers, and multiple teapots.

For her bedroom, the designers used removable wallpaper to create an accent wall above her tufted-velvet bed and paired it with sheer orange curtains.

“I chose a lot of warm colors, causing the natural light to become warmer and less harsh, which complements the space very nicely,” Apatow explained to Architectural Digest. “I wanted it to feel like a flower garden, with a lot of pink lighting.”

Apatow and Urban Outfitters packed a lot of personality into her small space, but since all of the elements play well together, the space doesn't feel crowded. "My friends are going to be, like, jealous," she says in her tour.

College goers or small space decorators who want to take inspiration Apatow’s cozy LA pad can shop the Urban Outfitters Small Space collection for her favorites (for a limited time) online or in Urban Outfitter retail locations nationwide.

Iris Apatow kneeling on her maxmialist bed in UO home tour

Urban Outfitters
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lofted apartment with large windows and exposed white brick
Why Lofts Are the Most-Wanted Apartment Type Right Now
beds bright pink grass-cloth walls scalloped shades
How to Decorate with Iconic Palm Beach Style
midcentury modern living room
11 of the Most Iconic Interior Design Styles You Need to Know
black bedroom velvet blanket
Whimsigoth Is the Moody Style Your Home Needs
Sophie CollÃ©'s barbie house kitchen and a wavy, Memphis style stand
This Furniture Designer Is Making Waves with Her Barbiecore Pieces
Amanda Barnes soft transitional living room
Soft Transitional Is the Biggest Decorating Style of the Year—Here’s Why
Traditional home decor
These Decor Trends Took Over TikTok Last Year—Here’s What to Expect in 2023
Mindy Kaling seated at outdoor decorated table
It’s Mindy Kaling’s Colorful, Joy-Filled World and We’re Happy to Be Living in It
orange curtains in traditional living room
Burnt Orange Is Back: How to Decorate with the '70s Shade
corner of bedroom with vintage dresser and pink walls
Rom-Com Decor Is the Sweet, Playful Way to Decorate Right Now
best removable wallpapers
We Put 29 of the Best Removable Wallpapers to the Test, and These 9 Won't Damage Your Walls
color stars 2023
Meet Our 2023 Color Stars: 10 Designers Expertly Decorating with Color
pair of curtains on rod
The 14 Best Places to Buy Curtains of 2023 for Every Room in Your Home
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 tout
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 from Washable Styles to Natural Fibers
Disco ball and Christmas decorations
Disco Christmas Is the Sparkliest Holiday Decorating Trend of the Year
great room retro dining vintage velvet chairs chandelier
The '70s Geometric Patterns in This Home Bring Vintage Energy We Love