Gone are the days of boring dorm rooms and bland apartments: The current on-trend style (especially among young adult influencers and designers) centers on small-space decor that's rooted in self-expression and comfort. While there are various interpretations of this technique, it tends to intersect with happy colors, whimsical details, and vintage accents.



The recent collaboration between Gen Z sweetheart Iris Apatow and Urban Outfitters is exemplary of this. The actress and University of Southern California film student teamed up with the UO home designer team to give her first apartment a makeover in celebration of the retailer’s new Small Spaces collection. She shared her new sunset-hued space on YouTube in a special episode of UO Home Tours, and it's basically impossible not to covet everything—from her '70s-patterned wallpaper to her velvet-wrapped headboard. The redesigned space is overflowing with kitschy delights, cozy furniture, and nostalgic nods to her family and pets.

Urban Outfitters

“I’ve never been a minimalist,” Apatow says in the video, sitting on her cloud-like orange couch. “I need to cover every inch of the wall.”

It's no surprise that a collaboration between Apatow and the retailer resulted in a space that's both timeless and trendy—she's gained a following on TikTok and Instagram for her unapologetic, cool-girl style and feminine looks. Thanks to her adoring fanbase, Apatow (who's also known for her film roles and performance in the Netflix series Love) has been featured in Teen Vogue, Rodarte, and Coach campaigns. Urban Outfitters—the ultimate haven for hip 20-somethings to find trendy clothing pieces, boho duvet covers, and vinyl records—specializes in home decor that merges '90s grunge and the free-spirited aura of the '70s. Naturally, the partnership ended up perfectly pairing bohemian aesthetics and vintage-inspired tastes.

Urban Outfitters

In an interview with Architectural Digest’s Clever, Apatow said she gets her inspiration from Pinterest boards and social media posts from creators like Dani Klarić who embody dreamy, dopamine-fueled design aesthetics. These influences led her to choose playful pieces like a mushroom-shaped pillow, strawberry vase, and boho-hippie throw blanket for her living room. Her kitchen features touches of pink (a tribute to her mom) and feminine accents like a “little naked lady”, floral-covered pitchers, and multiple teapots.

For her bedroom, the designers used removable wallpaper to create an accent wall above her tufted-velvet bed and paired it with sheer orange curtains.

“I chose a lot of warm colors, causing the natural light to become warmer and less harsh, which complements the space very nicely,” Apatow explained to Architectural Digest. “I wanted it to feel like a flower garden, with a lot of pink lighting.”

Apatow and Urban Outfitters packed a lot of personality into her small space, but since all of the elements play well together, the space doesn't feel crowded. "My friends are going to be, like, jealous," she says in her tour.

College goers or small space decorators who want to take inspiration Apatow’s cozy LA pad can shop the Urban Outfitters Small Space collection for her favorites (for a limited time) online or in Urban Outfitter retail locations nationwide.