Unique Christmas Cookies to Make Your Season Bright

It's the most wonderful time of the year for baking! Of course, there are always classic Christmas cookies that are a must-make—I always have sugar cookies and peanut butter blossoms on hand—but sometimes it's fun to change up the dessert menu. Whether you're entertaining guests or planning to do a cookie swap, these unique Christmas cookies are sure to have everyone requesting the recipe.

01 of 13 Christmas Twist Cookies Brie Goldman One batch of dough split into three portions is all you need to create these beautiful slice-and-bake Christmas cookies. Red and green are used here for a festive look, but you could keep this recipe handy and swap the colors for any holiday or occasion. View Recipe

03 of 13 Dulce de Leche Alfajores Blaine Moats Popular all over Latin America, these crumbly buttery cookies are sandwiched with a thick layer of dulce de leche and melted semisweet chocolate. Serve them with strong coffee to help cut their creamy richness. View Recipe

04 of 13 Chocolaty Melting Snowmen Jason Donnelly When it comes to adorable desserts, these snowmen cookies are hard to beat. Marshmallows, vanilla candy coating, and a halved peanut butter cup are the genius ingredients used to make this unique Christmas cookie the star of the dessert table. View Recipe

05 of 13 Almond Sugar Cookies and Mascarpone-Cocoa Cutouts Carson Downing Sugar cookies decorated with royal icing are classic holiday sweets. If you want to add more flavor to the mix, we highly recommend making this unique Christmas cookie recipe. The instructions start with an almond sugar cookie base, but there's also a variation for delicious mascarpone-cocoa cutouts. View Recipe

06 of 13 Masala Chai Cookies Carson Downing Enjoy your chai and eat it, too. This unique Christmas cookie is perfect for the holidays thanks to its short ingredient list (there's only six!) and warm-spiced flavor. Loose-leaf masala chai is used in the cookie dough to infuse the cookies. View Recipe

07 of 13 Cardamom Gingerbread Trees Carson Downing Cardamom has an intense flavor that's slightly sweet and spicy. It adds that little something extra to traditional gingerbread flavor in these unique Christmas cookies. You can cut the cookies to make an adorable edible forest or opt for making your favorite holiday shapes with the dough. View Recipe

08 of 13 Matcha-Dragon Fruit Slice-and-Bake Trees Carson Downing Bold colors and flavors make the season bright with these unique Christmas cookies. Our Test Kitchen found dragonfruit (pitaya) powder to yield a vibrant pink hue, but you can opt for crushed freeze-dried raspberries if you can't find it. View Recipe

09 of 13 Linzer Bars Carson Downing Featured in BHG's Christmas Cookies 2022, these unique Christmas cookies are inspired by the Austrian linzer tart. Sweet almond and tart raspberry jam flavor the bar cookies. Enjoy with a hot cup of tea to end the day on a warm, sweet note. View Recipe

10 of 13 Mississippi Mud Cookies Brie Passano Fans of the chocolatey, gooey Mississippi mud pie will adore this unique Christmas cookie recipe. Both bittersweet and unsweetened chocolate make up the rich cocoa flavor here. The marshmallow crème frosting and pecans provide the sweet-and-salty finish View Recipe

11 of 13 Spiced Polvorones Jacob Fox Also known as Mexican wedding cookies, this spiced version is the perfect unique Christmas cookie to add to your holiday spread. The dough base contains almond and all-purpose flour to yield a crumbly, buttery cookie. Cardamom, cinnamon, and vanilla bring a sweet spice. View Recipe

12 of 13 Buckeye Cookies Brie Passano If the candy buckeyes are a staple dessert for your family each year, we highly recommend giving these unique Christmas cookies a try. A soft chocolate cookie is covered in melted chocolate before getting a dollop of a sweet peanut butter mixture. View Recipe