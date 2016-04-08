Ever thought about upgrading your mantel to give your home a whole new look? An easy swap can give your house a fresh feel and make you want to stay inside no matter the weather. So grab your coffee or a good book and curl up by the fireplace. These mantels are about to heat things up.

Looking for the perfect mantel that has just the right amount of shelf space? Stop searching because this is the perfect find for you. The beautiful finished color will go flawlessly in any style home. Did we mention that gorgeous molding detail?

Price: $209.41-$255.57

Distressed, Yes!

Image zoom

Get the worn-in look and make a statement with this bold black mantel. We love the distressed touch it will bring to your home.

Price: $673.99

Beaming Mantel

Image zoom

This mantel has a rustic yet industrial feel. The metal details add a nice accent to the warm tones of wood in the beam, and its large structure makes it a sturdy find.

Price: $149.98-$229.98

Totally Traditional

Image zoom

If you like a more traditional style mantel, this pick is just right for you. The rich cherry color and design details will bring a warm and homey feel to your space. Are you ready to cozy up?

Price: $216.84-$614.99

Crisp, Clean & Chic

Image zoom

A white mantel is a great option to achieve a stylish look. This find has a modern feel with traditional molding details. It's the perfect match for your home if you already have white trim, and will help all that mantel decor really stand out.

Price: $475

Rustic Addition

Image zoom

We love a good Etsy find, and this one doesn't disappoint. We can totally picture this barn-style mantel in our living room! Made to the size you need, this mantel has more character than most.

Price: $150

Barnwood Wonder

Image zoom

Barnwood and old beams seem to be a home decor must-have lately, and we aren't complaining. Add this vintage piece to your list of house needs before it's too late!

Price: $399+

In the Details

Image zoom

Sometimes you love a traditional look, but not the classic wood color or finish. This pick is perfect for those who want something slightly unique. We can't help but love each and every detail that keeps drawing us in.