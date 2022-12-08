This Is the Best Microfiber Mop, According to Our Testing—and It’s on Sale

It works on hardwood, tile, and laminate floors, and it’s only $22 at Amazon.

Published on December 8, 2022 10:00AM EST

There is something about clean floors that can make your space feel like an entirely new and fresh environment. This is especially true during the snow- and sludge-filled winter months when your floors inevitably experience a new kind of dirt all while you’re trying to keep your space cozy. But Amazon shoppers and our in-house testing team have found an efficient way to make cleaning hardwood, vinyl, and tile floors a breeze, and they all say it’s thanks to this microfiber mop that’s on sale for just $22 with a double discount. 

After extensive rounds of testing, the Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System nabbed the title of Best Microfiber Mop for Tile Floors. According to testers, that’s because of the combination of the mop’s “wide head” that rotates 360-degrees as well as its extendable aluminum handle (it extends from 35 inches to 60 inches). And with more than 15,300 perfect ratings and 5,300 five-star reviews, it’s safe to say that Amazon shoppers approve of it too. 

Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System 18-inch Dust Mop

Amazon

Buy It: Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, $22 with coupon (was $50), Amazon

“I've had the same style mop by other leading brands, but this is by far my favorite. It is a lightweight, sleek, attractive mop as well as being highly efficient, easy to handle, and functional,” shared one five-star reviewer. “The cleaning pads are excellent for both wet mopping and dust mopping. The adjustable handle is most convenient,” shared a different shopper who pointed out the handle extends with a “twist of the handle.” 

The mop system comes with six pieces: one extendable aluminum handle, two scrubbing pads designed for dried messes like dirt and pet hair, two microfiber pads designed for wet messes like kitchen spills and tracked-in snow, and one mop head. Other than the fact that the swiveling mop head allows you to reach tough-to-get-to corners, the other standout aspect of the mop is that all of the pads are reusable and machine-washable. 

While the system boasts plenty of positives, our testing team did note that it does have a downside: There isn’t a dispenser for cleaning solutions. But Amazon shoppers point out that it’s easy to work around. 

“I can’t say enough good things about this system as it has proven to be way above any system that I have ever used and very reasonable,” wrote a reviewer. They added that they typically wet one of the pads before mopping or turn to a spray bottle filled with cleaning solution for more involved messes. 

Whether you’re cleaning your bathroom floors or keeping up with kitchen messes, the Turbo microfiber mop is up to the challenge. Just in time for snow days, holiday parties, and so much more, snag this title-winning mop for under $30 while the sale and coupon are both live.  

