A change in season is the perfect excuse to spice up—or completely redecorate and personalize—your space. When it comes to home decor, Pottery Barn is one of our favorite spots to pull inspiration from. If you’ve walked through the store or scrolled through the website, you know the feeling of trying to picture every pillow, sofa, and piece of decor in your own home. Nothing has changed with the release of the Fall Lookbook.

We went through Pottery Barn’s Fall Lookbook and picked out the trends we expect to see throughout the season and beyond. From color scheme and organization inspiration to smart applications of texture, find some new favorite fall trends for 2022 here.