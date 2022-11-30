The Top Home Improvement Projects Everyone Will Be Doing This Winter

As temperatures continue to drop, homeowners are ditching patio and deck gatherings and cozying up indoors. The end-of-year holidays are quickly approaching, and if you’re planning to host family and friends, you might also be thinking about all the home improvement projects you need to finish before they arrive.

In a survey by Thumbtack, an online home management platform where you can find local service providers, an overwhelming 90% of homeowners said they plan to complete at least one home improvement task over the next year.

“According to our data, seasonal lighting installations are up 46% year over year already, and fireplace and chimney repairs and cleanings are up 186% over the past three months alone,” says David Steckel, home expert at Thumbtack.

Thumbtack analyzed millions of home projects from their database and gathered the top home improvement projects as we approach the end of 2022 and enter the new year.

Not sure which projects you should prioritize in the final weeks of the year? Read on to see what people around the country are doing before New Year’s Eve—and maybe get a few ideas for your own to-do list.

Light Installation

Christmas lights that line the eaves are one of the best ways to decorate the exterior of your home for the holidays. While you might not be looking to go full-blown Clark Griswold with your display, lining the roof with any sort of Christmas lights is a trend that many homeowners want to implement this year. According to Thumbtack, hanging holiday lights can cost anywhere from $168 to $300, depending on the size of your home. If you want to have professionals come hang your lights for you, call as soon as you can: Availability for seasonal projects like this can fill up fast.

Fireplace and Chimney Repairs and Cleaning

There's nothing like snuggling up next to the fire on a cold winter’s night, but before you do that, do a deep clean of your fireplace and chimney to avoid fire hazards. Thumbtack says this precaution typically costs around $100 to $180—and is well-worth the investment.

More Trending Winter Home Improvement Projects

In addition to these two popular winter projects, Thumbtack also outlined several other trending home interior projects to complete before the holidays. Among these trends are ways to tidy up the house and renovation projects to complete before guests arrive for the holidays. Here are the top 10 services for the season, according to Thumbtack’s database of millions of home projects across the country, as well as the national average cost:

Top Home Improvement Projects for 2023

Looking ahead to 2023, Thumbtack predicts a rise in accessibility and sustainability. Accessibility modifications are essential for people with disabilities and seniors looking to make adjustments to their current homes. Whether it is a ramp, smart devices, or bedroom or bathroom modifications, this trend has risen 138% in the past three months alone.

Green projects are also on the rise. There have been spikes in interest in solar panel installations as well as refinishing and re-upholstering furniture, which is a great way to add a modern twist to vintage pieces while practicing sustainable reuse.