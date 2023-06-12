T.R.E.A.T. From iRobot Is Here to Help Your Vacuum and Pet Coexist

This prototype might be the answer to dogs and robot vacuums finally getting along.

Published on June 12, 2023
Dog laying in living room next to robot vacuum cleaner
Photo:

Valerii Apetroaiei / Getty Images

Is your pup in a perpetual state of agitation when you vacuum the house? Well, they may soon be barking to a different tune, thanks to a new invention from iRobot. 

T.R.E.A.T, or Tasty Reward Emission Apparatus Thingy, is an experimental Roomba attachment designed to dispense treats on demand with a "gentle yet efficient ejection mechanism." By creating positive reinforcement between the dog and the robot vacuum, T.R.E.A.T. may be the answer to bringing harmony to the household, making cleaning days less chaotic for you and your four-legged family member.

The vacuum itself isn't just a cute concept—it features advanced technology and uses sensors and microprocessors to give it "laser-guided accuracy" in treat deployment.

“With powerful cleaning and intelligent pet-focused features, Roomba has been making pet owners happy for years," said said Matt Carrow, vice president of global media at iRobot, in a statement. "We know sometimes their furry friends might feel a bit differently about things, though. We hope the T.R.E.A.T. experimental prototype will help bring some of our favorite pets and favorite robots a bit closer together.” 

While it's marketed toward dogs, iRobot’s T.R.E.A.T comes with other pet-centric qualities that your cat would appreciate, too: a pet lock to keep your pet from turning your Roomba on and off, object detection and avoidance (to enable it to avoid pet bowls, toys, and even solid pet waste), and dual multi-surface rubber brushes that lift and remove pet hair, dust, and debris from every surface of your home’s floor. High-efficiency filters also capture and trap 99% of pet-dander allergens, basically working as a built-in air purifier—great news for allergy sufferers.

However, there is a catch: T.R.E.A.T. is an experimental prototype and is not available for purchase at this time. But pet owners can sign up for a trial and receive the attachment to test it out at home. To be considered for the trial, you just need to complete a simple form on the T.R.E.A.T. website, and you'll receive the prototype if you're selected. Your dog will surely thank you. 

