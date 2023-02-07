7 Sweet Trader Joe’s Treats to Snag Before Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air and in the aisles at Trader Joe’s this Valentine’s season. The California-based grocery chain—renowned for its innovative freezer meals, unique snacks, and cheap wine—has pulled out all the stops for lovestruck sweethearts everywhere. Alongside fan favorites like Mandarin Orange Chicken and Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels, the retailer has some sweet treats and heart-shape goodies that TJ’s fanatics are clamoring to snag before February 14.

So, whether you’re looking for a gift for someone special or just want to give yourself a scrumptious Valentine’s day treat, grab your shopping list. We’ve rounded up the best of the candies, cookies, and unexpected sweets at Trader Joe’s that everyone is raving about.



Trader Joe's

1. Hot Cocoa-Inspired Cream Cheese

If you have ever had brownies swirled with cream cheese, you know how deliciously decadent chocolate and cream cheese can be. This sweet schmear is made from pasteurized milk and blended with cocoa, sugar, and a hint of vanilla until it is smooth and spreadable. Try it on a bagel or a croissant or spread it on graham crackers. You could even use it as a dip for strawberries or apple slices.

2. Hot Cocoa Heart Melts

These little hot cocoa melts are blowing up on TikTok and Instagram, so don’t be surprised if your local TJ’s is already sold out. Each heart-shape morsel is packed with a creamy salted caramel creme filling, covered in milk chocolate, and then dotted with marshmallows for the perfect hot chocolate bomb. Add a handful of hearts to hot milk (dairy or non-dairy) or add them to your coffee for a delightful DIY mocha.



Trader Joe's

3. Chocolate Raspberry Swirl

Chocolate and raspberry are such a classic pairing, it’s a wonder that nobody thought to pair chocolate ice cream and raspberry sorbet in the same container before. Fortunately for those who like a tart-sweet combination, Trader Joe’s has brought the two together in one shareable pint. Try it straight from the container or serve a scoop on top of a warmed chocolate lava cake for a special occasion surprise.

Trader Joe's

4. Sweet Cannoli Dip

Made with cream cheese, sour cream, and ricotta, this remarkably rich dessert dip takes the best part of the classic Italian pastry and frees it from its shell. Spread it on a shortcake, dip cookies in it, or layer it in a trifle. You could even mix it with berries for a tasty twist on a fruit salad.

Trader Joe's

5. Jelly Bean Hearts

These adorable jelly beans are a perfect alternative to conversation hearts and they taste even better. Made with natural flavors (strawberry, coconut, cherry, and another flavor that is speculated to be either black currant, grape, or cranberry) and colored with hues from fruit and veggie extracts, these little heart-shape candies are a jelly bean lover’s dream come true. Think of them as heart emojis that you can eat.

Trader Joe's

6. Raspberry Mousse Cakes

The Trader Joe’s dessert section is always a goldmine for delectable cakes, cookies, and pastries, but around Valentine’s Day, they add some crave-able options that make elegant showstoppers for a celebratory dinner. Case in point—the Raspberry Mousse Cakes. These pretty pink petit fours are sweet, tart, and texturally sublime. Each little cake includes a layer of vanilla cake topped with a silky raspberry mousse, covered in a sweet confectionary coating, and topped with an edible green leaf. Plus, they pair perfectly with a cup of coffee or a chilled glass of bubbly.

Trader Joe's

7. Raspberry Hearts Cookies

Sometimes, it’s the simple pleasures that satisfy the most, and these little shortbread sandwich hearts are both unfussy and fabulous. The cookies are buttery soft and crumbly with a hint of almond flavor that pairs perfectly with the little dollop of raspberry jam that peeks through their dimpled centers.